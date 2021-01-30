Two intentional fouls — one against each team — were called in the fourth quarter of Friday night’s Tipton versus Hamilton Heights boys basketball game.
The Huskies cashed in by scoring four points to go from a 58-55 deficit to a 59-58 lead with 3:35 remaining in the game. The Blue Devils, however, came away with zero points missing two free throws and getting called for a 5-second violation on the ensuing inbounds play with 2:03 remaining in the game and trailing 63-60.
Hamilton Heights then hit 10 straight free throws to close out the game and leave the Inferno with a 73-65 Hoosier Conference East Division victory over Tipton.
“I really liked [Friday] how our team played,” Tipton coach Cliff Hawkins said. “I thought we played a great half at Western but [Friday] we extended it beyond. I thought we shot the ball well but [had] too many turnovers and too many missed recognitions.”
The Huskies were a perfect 14 for 14 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter and 21 of 23 for the game. Those free throws were needed to offset the inside play of Tipton junior Nate Powell, who ended his night with a game-high 26 points, eight rebounds and five assists.
Defensively, the Blue Devils limited HH senior Gus Etchison to 22 points — 12 below his season average. But the Huskies got 14 points and five rebounds from Isaac Wilson, 10 points from Luke Carroll and eight points off the bench from Gus Etchison’s younger brother Tillman Etchison.
Michelle Garmon, Tipton Tribune
LAF. JEFF 91, KOKOMO 48
Kokomo trailed by just one after the first quarter — but then Class 4A No. 7 Lafayette Jeff rocked the visiting Kats 32-5 in the second quarter to break the 113th meeting between the teams wide open.
The Bronchos’ 43-point victory is their largest in series history — topping their 40-point victory last season. The Bronchos have won five straight in the series and eight of the last 10.
Jeff shot 36 of 66 (54.5%) from the field while Kokomo shot 19 of 59 (32.2%).
Jeff standout Brooks Barnhizer poured in 34 points, one below his state-leading average of 35. He also had eight rebounds and seven steals.
Jackson Richards led Kokomo with 12 points, Bobby Wonnell had nine and P.J. Flowers had seven.
CARROLL 77, N. WHITE 49
Carroll whipped visiting North White for its school-record 11th straight win.
The first half was tight, with the Cougars leading 14-11 after the first quarter and 28-27 at halftime. From there, the Cougars broke loose for 27 points in the third quarter and another 22 in the final quarter to win going away.
The Cougars (12-1) showed nice offensive balance. Owen Duff and Jake Skinner scored 18 points apiece, Kaleb Meek scored 17, Jaden Harness had nine and Chris Huerta had eight.
TWIN LAKES 68, NORTHWESTERN 34
Northwestern looked in decent shape at halftime, trailing by 12 at 32-20. From there, Twin Lakes took complete control as it roared to the 34-point win on its home floor.
The Indians improved to 12-1 ahead of a visit from Western today. Northwestern dropped to 0-7.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
KOKOMO 58, MUNCIE C. 53
Aijia Elliott led the way as Kokomo beat Muncie Central on the road to finish 5-3 in the North Central Conference.
Elliott scored 24 points, grabbed nine rebounds, took three steals and blocked two shots.
Also for the Kats (9-8 overall), Chloe McClain had 14 points and two assists, Maddie Butler grabbed seven rebounds and Kamaria White contributed four steals and three assists. Brooke Hughes also had three assists.
Kokomo hosts Northwestern at 1 p.m. today to close the regular season.
CARROLL 55, CASTON 37
Class 2A No. 9-ranked Carroll pushed its record to 18-3 with the victory over visiting Caston.
Alli Harness led the Cougars’ charge with 20 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Megan Wagner had 15 points and three assists, Morgan Viney grabbed eight rebounds and Josie Unger had six boards.
Carroll visits Lebanon today to close the regular season.
