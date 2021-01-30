Kokomo, IN (46901)

Today

Cloudy with periods of snow during the afternoon. High 37F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Periods of snow. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 31F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 5 to 8 inches of snow expected.