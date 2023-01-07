Western’s boys basketball team beat West Lafayette 61-54 Friday night at West Lafayette for its fifth straight win.
Western trailed 13-11 after the first quarter in the non-division matchup of Hoosier Conference teams. The Panthers then took control in the second quarter. Dylan Hightower hit a pair of 3-pointers, Patrick Hobson and Logan Nelson also connected from 3-land and the Panthers surged to a 29-18 halftime lead.
Western led 40-26 after the third quarter, then weathered West Lafayette guard Donovan Loudermill’s hot hand in the fourth quarter. Loudermill hit four triples and scored 16 points in the quarter. He finished with a game-high 24 points.
Mitchell Dean led Western (7-5) with 19 points, including nine in the final quarter. Hobson and Hudson Biggs scored nine points apiece and Amari Sutton scored seven.
Western improved to 3-0 against other Sectional 22 teams.
The Panthers visit Logansport tonight.
OAK HILL 53, PERU 48
Oak Hill edged Class 3A No. 5-ranked Peru 53-48 at Oak Hill in a potential Sectional 23 preview.
Peru held a 27-24 halftime lead, but Oak Hill hit four 3-pointers in the third quarter and surged to a 44-41 lead. The Golden Eagles hit another triple and 6 of 9 free throws in the final quarter.
Landon Biegel led Oak Hill (9-1) with 17 points, including 12 in the second half, and Caleb Kroll and Ty Fagan backed him with 13 points apiece.
Gavin Eldridge and Braxten Robbins led Peru (9-2) with 16 points apiece. Matthew Roettger scored nine.
Peru will look to bounce back today when it takes on Cass at 6 p.m. at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Oak Hill hosts Eastern.
SHERIDAN 63, TC 48
Sheridan broke away from a 26-all halftime tie to beat visiting Tri-Central 63-48 in a Hoosier Heartland Conference game.
Trent DeCraene led Sheridan (7-5, 2-2 HHC) with 26 points. He scored 20 in the second half to fuel the Blackhawks’ breakaway.
Stetson Newcom led TC (4-7, 1-2) with 13 points. Drake Ramseyer scored 11 points and Trenton Patz had nine.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
NW 39, EASTBROOK 34
Class 3A No. 12-ranked Northwestern outscored Class 2A No. 9 Eastbrook 23-15 in the second half to surge to the victory.
The Tigers jumped to a 9-3 lead after the first quarter, but the visiting Panthers used a strong second quarter to take a 19-16 advantage into halftime. The Tigers outscored the Panthers 15-10 in the third quarter to regain control.
Anna Bishir led the Tigers (11-3) with 13 points, Lexi Hale scored 10 points and McKenna Layden and Ashley Newell scored seven apiece.
Layden had 11 rebounds, four assists and three steals, Hale had seven rebounds and three steals and Newell had six boards and two assists. Bailey Henry chipped in five rebounds and three assists.
Olivia Howell led the Panthers (10-4) with 12 points.
Northwestern visits Hamilton Heights today for a key Hoosier Conference East Division game.
PERU 58, N. MIAMI 53
Addison Robbins scored 19 points to lead the Bengal Tigers past the visiting Warriors in a Three Rivers Conference game at Tig-Arena.
Also for Peru (6-9, 3-2 TRC), Emma Eldridge scored 14 points, Cameryn Raber scored 11 points and Brianna Bennett had 10.
Kaiden Hanley led North Miami (10-4, 3-2) with 15 points.
Peru has won five of its last seven games.
LOGAN 50, KOKOMO 41
Kokomo held a 14-11 lead after the first quarter, but Logansport outscored the Kats 30-14 over the middle two quarters to take control of the North Central Conference game in the Berry Bowl.
Gabby Richie powered the Berries (8-7 overall, 5-2 NCC) with 22 points and Lydia Goad backed her with 15 points.
Aijia Elliott led the Kats (7-9, 3-2) with 13 points and nine rebounds. Regan McClain had eight points, five assists and four steals and Aviannah Pollard had six points.
CL. CENTRAL 58, EASTERN 14
Class A No. 11-ranked Clinton Central jumped out to a 16-3 lead after a quarter and cruised to victory in the Hoosier Heartland Conference game at Michigantown. The Bulldogs (14-3 overall, 4-1 HHC) led 34-9 at the half and 54-11 after three quarters.
Sara Parkinson led CC with 20 points and Carly Davison scored 15.
Kenzie DeGraaff les Eastern (2-16, 1-5) with six points and Jenna Odle added five.
