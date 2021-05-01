Northwestern pitcher Cole Wise overpowered Kokomo in leading the Tiger baseball team to a 6-2 victory Friday night.
Wise pitched 6 2/3 innings and limited the visiting Wildkats to one hit and two runs (both unearned). The Tiger junior and Ball State commit struck out 11 and walked one. He threw 67 of his 101 pitches for strikes.
“We weren’t planning on going with him the full game, but after six innings he was still only at about 75 pitches,” Northwestern coach Ryan Ward said. “He went longer in the game than we were expecting in the pregame, but that’s just a compliment to the game he had with the 11 strikeouts and the strike percentage and the low pitch count.”
A.J. Burkhalter relieved Wise and allowed one hit and one walk before recording the final out.
For the season, Wise has a 2-3 record and 2.32 ERA with 55 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings.
“Everyone feels a little bit more confident when he’s on the mound, knowing that we have a chance every time he’s on the mound,” Ward said.
Wise helped his own cause with an RBI single. Leadoff hitter Cole Van Natter went 2 for 3 and the Tigers’ Nos. 7-8-9 hitters, Cole Cardwell, Eastin Whaley and Burkhalter, combined for three RBI and three runs. Cardwell had a triple.
Ward liked how the Tigers came through with timely hits. They had struggled in that area in recent losses.
“We had maybe one or two [Friday] and then guys drawing walks or HBPs — just kind of executing a little better with guys on base, and the bottom of the order definitely came through,” he said.
Preston Sanford and Taylor Duncan had Kokomo’s hits with Sanford driving in a run.
CARROLL 13, ROCHESTER 9
Connor Mann hit two home runs, Braden Denny and Will Eldridge also went deep and the Class 2A No. 10-ranked Cougars improved to 11-2 with the road win.
Also for the Cougars, Daron Peters had a double and single, Owen Duff had two singles and Jake Skinner and Tanner Turnpaugh each hit a double.
FRANKTON 15, TAYLOR 3, 5 INNINGS
Taylor held Frankton to six hits, but the Titans committed nine errors and the Eagles took advantage to win going away.
“Tanner Miller started on the mound for us and I told him before the game, ‘Give us three innings,’ and he did a good job in that regard. He gave up zero earned runs, but they scored 12 on him,” Taylor coach Kris Dill said. “I want to praise Tanner. He made some mistakes, but he’s learning. This was only his second varsity appearance. He did a good job under the circumstances, the defense just didn’t play behind him.”
Taylor had three hits. Kendall Lanning had a double.
GIRLS TENNIS
EASTERN 4, ROSSVILLE 1
The Comets beat the Hornets to improve to 3-0 in the Hoosier Heartland Conference. With only one match remaining, the Comets have clinched at least a share of their fifth straight HHC title.
Eastern swept the singles points with Addison Ream dropping just one game at No. 1, Ella Flanary winning 6-1, 1-6, 6-1 at No. 2 and Kennedy Horner winning 6-0, 6-2 at No. 3.
Also for Eastern (5-4 overall), Alivia Salkie and Madi Guinn took a 6-3, 6-0 win at No. 2 doubles.
“Thought we played well up and down the lineup,” Eastern coach Pat Rice said. “Really happy with how well Addison Ream is playing right now.”
Eastern can take the outright title by beating Taylor.
SOFTBALL
EASTERN 15, CASS 1, 5 INNINGS
Cassidy Keene and Hope Smith drove in five runs apiece to lead the Class 2A No. 7-ranked Comets’ offensive explosion, which included an 11-run outburst in the fourth inning.
Keene was 2 for 4 with a three-run home run and Smith was 3 for 4 with a double. Dee Ayres, Emily Benson and Laynie Ayres added multiple hits apiece.
Allison Delgado pitched all five innings and held the Kings to three hits. She struck out five and walked none.
Eastern coach Steve Bratcher called it Delgado’s best outing of the season.
“She was in control, really being surgical on the mound, and when she is rolling like that she’s awfully tough to beat,” he said.
“Offensively we had every player in the lineup 1-9 get a hit. That’s big when we are moving the ball with purpose up and down the lineup.”
WESTERN 18, H. HEIGHTS 4, 5 INNINGS
The Panthers rocked the Huskies with a 20-hit explosion.
Izzy Johnson led the hitting party with a double and two singles. Maisy Harlow, Sadie Harding, Micky Irwin, Madden Wells, Emily King, Chloe Hunt and Morgan Ousley all had two hits each with Harlow, Harding and Irwin hitting one double each.
Chloe Linn pitched three innings for the win. She allowed no earned runs and struck out four. Harding pitched in relief.
The Panthers (12-3 overall) finished 7-1 in Hoosier Conference East Division play. They wrapped up at least a share of the division title.
NW 11, PERU 1, 5 INN.
Jamie Graves pitched a complete game for the Class 3A No. 10-ranked Purple Tigers and earned the victory as Northwestern improved to 11-1 on the spring. She gave up three hits, two walks and an earned run, and notched a strikeout.
“Jamie did really well pitching,” NW coach Chris Walker said. “She had struggled a little bit before and she got it back together and did really well.”
Ellie Boyer led the Purple Tiger offense with a triple and two singles. Jaylyn Harrison doubled and Jaci Elson had two singles.
Grace Uttinger was 2 for 2 for the Bengal Tigers. Emily Ream took the loss, throwing a complete game with three strikeouts.
LAF. JEFF 9, KOKOMO 6
The Bronchos jumped to an 8-0 lead through two innings and the Wildkats’ comeback bid came up short in the North Central Conference game.
Kokomo left 11 runners on base. The Kats also struggled to make plays in the field (eight errors).
Karley Trine hit a home run for the Kats, Sarah Stonebraker tripled, Kami Shoemaker doubled and Taylor Reed was 2 for 2.
