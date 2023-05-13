Led by Mitchell Dean’s monster performance, Western’s baseball team rolled to its first Hoosier Conference championship Friday night.
The Class 3A No. 3-ranked Panthers pummeled Class A No. 2 Lafayette Central Catholic 14-1 in five innings in the title game at LCC.
Dean went 4 for 4 with two home runs and two doubles. He drove in eight runs — three on each homer and one on each double.
The All-State pitcher also was dominant on the mound as he avenged a loss to LCC in last year’s conference title game. The Louisville recruit went the distance, held the Knights to two hits and struck out nine.
“Mitchell Dean put on a show,” Western coach Ryan Berryman said. “He dropped two bombs and a double from the right side then switched to the left side and added an RBI double. On the mound, he did a good job attacking their hitters. He’s a phenomenal talent and showed why he’s a Mr. Baseball candidate.”
The Panthers (18-3) led 4-0 after the first inning, 7-1 after the second and 13-1 after the fourth.
The Panthers finished with 11 hits. Christian Pownall belted a two-run homer, Zach Gilbert had two doubles and a single and Evan Stout had an RBI double.
“I’m proud of our guys. We were ready to play,” Berryman said. “They were disappointed and embarrassed after blowing a nine-run lead at Jeff [in a 12-9 loss Wednesday] and wanted to put a complete game together [Friday]. It’s a long bus ride, but they were locked in.”
The conference title is Western’s first since winning the 2014 Mid-Indiana Conference title.
“When we got back from Lafayette on Wednesday, we turned the lights on and walked out to our right field fence and looked at the conference championships. We haven’t won since 2014, and never a Hoosier Conference title. [Assistant coach Brent] Owens talked to the team about building a legacy and the guys went out and got it done [Friday],” Berryman added.
NW 9, BENTON C. 2
A.J. Burkhalter fired a two-hitter to lead Northwestern past Benton Central in the Hoosier Conference’s fifth-place game at BC. He allowed one earned run, struck out 11 and walked one.
Tied 2-2 after four innings, the Tigers scored single runs in the fifth and sixth for a 4-2 lead, then broke it open with five runs in the seventh.
The Tigers (14-7) had 11 hits. Lincoln Cardwell went 2 for 4 with two doubles and an RBI, Eastin Whaley was 2 for 2 with a double, Jansen Slate was 2 for 3 with an RBI and Jayden Castleberry was 2 for 4 with an RBI.
“All around, I thought this was the best game we’ve played so far this season,” Northwestern coach Ryan Ward said. “Offensively, we had multiple guys getting multiple hits, and get hits with guys in scoring position. And then A.J. was dominant on the mound. Of their 21 outs, he had 11 via strikeouts and they had only two hits and one walk. He was dominant and you could see our confidence growing throughout the game.”
Northwestern hosts Carroll at 10 a.m. today.
GIRLS TENNIS
NW 5, FRANKFORT 0
The Tigers made quick work of the Hot Dogs at all five points in pushing their record to 11-0.
No. 1 singles player McKenna Layden, No. 3 singles player Megan Shank and the No. 2 doubles team of Lauren Lesko and Berkley Wray all gave their Hot Dog opponents bagels in the form of 6-0, 6-0 wins. No. 2 singles player Avery Rooze and the No. 1 doubles team of Emily Goltz and Anna Grube had 6-1, 6-0 wins.
