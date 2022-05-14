The bus transporting Lafayette Central Catholic’s baseball team to Western for the Hoosier Conference title game Friday encountered mechanical issues. That delayed the Knights’ arrival and pushed back the start time.
No problem for the Knights — they proved more than ready to play when the game started. The Panthers, meanwhile, looked out of sorts.
The Class A No. 3-ranked Knights outplayed the Class 3A No. 2 Panthers throughout to take a 6-1 win and the conference title.
“It’s disappointing,” Western coach Ryan Berryman said. “We’ve worked really hard and this was a spot we wanted to be in. Just very disappointed we didn’t come ready to play [Friday].”
Western (19-2) scored an unearned run in the first inning for a brief lead, but LCC (14-6) scored two runs in the second to grab the lead. The Knights delivered the knockout punch in the sixth inning when they scored four runs after Western had a pair of defensive misplays to open the inning.
“All three phases of the game were really poor,” Berryman said. “We weren’t sharp on the mound, we weren’t sharp defensively and then offensively, they gave us a run and we had some opportunities to move runners and get another run or two early and settle in and we didn’t [capitalize].”
LCC pitcher Ben Mazur held Western in check throughout. He fired a two-hitter with nine strikeouts and two walks. He consistently worked ahead in counts and put the pressure on the hitters.
“Mazur did a nice job. We had all their signs, we were telling the hitters what was coming, and we still couldn’t get anything going,” Berryman said. “We chased some stuff out of the zone. We had a couple at-bats when we took third strikes when we needed to move the ball. We just let him dictate everything.”
Western ace Mitchell Dean took the loss. He came in with a 5-0 record and a spotless ERA, but the Knights got to him for five runs (four earned) and nine hits in 5 1/3 innings. He had six strikeouts and no walks. Parker Dean pitched the final 1 2/3 innings and allowed one run and one hit. He struck out four and walked two.
LCC finished with 10 hits, including six doubles.
“We weren’t down in the [strike] zone all night,” Berryman said. “It doesn’t matter who you’re playing. If you can’t work down and can’t work ahead, then they’re going to move it on you.
“They didn’t make any mistakes and we didn’t make any breaks for ourselves.”
LCC took the lead in the second inning when its first three batters reached — the first two on doubles.
Western had a chance to tie in the fourth when Parker Dean reached on an error and Mitchell Dean singled for the Panthers’ first hit. That put runners on first and second with no outs — but they never advanced. Mazur struck out the next batter, induced an infield popup for the second out and recorded a fielder’s choice for the third out.
Western had another chance in the fifth. Alex Watkins drew a leadoff walk and Deaglan Pleak sacrificed him to second. That brought the top of the order to the plate. Mazur met the challenge by striking out the next two batters.
NW 7, WEST LAF. 2
A pair of big innings lifted the Tigers over West Lafayette in the third-place game of the Hoosier Conference.
Northwestern (13-5) scored three runs in the bottom of the first and four in the bottom of the fourth. That was plenty for winning pitcher Tate Mullens, who threw 5 1/3 innings with five hits, three walks, an earned run and seven strikeouts.
Austin Robinson led Northwestern, going 3 for 4 with a triple. A.J. Burkhalter was 1 for 3 and drove in two runs, one with his single and one with a fielder’s choice. Cole Cardwell had an RBI triple. And Lincoln Cardwell had a two-run single.
“In the fifth inning we scored four runs and all four of those runs were scored with two outs, and those base hits all came with two strikes on them,” NW coach Ryan Ward said.
Burkhalter started the scoring that inning with an RBI single, Cardwell followed with an RBI triple. Cameron Davis was hit by a pitch and Lincoln Cardwell followed with his two-run hit.
“So the mid-to-bottom part of our lineup coming through with two outs. Really proud of our guys being able to battle and put the ball in play with two strikes, two outs, having a good approach and moving the ball there.”
CASS 7, TWIN LAKES 6
Tyson Good delivered a walkoff single with one out in the bottom of the seventh to lift Lewis Cass to a win over Twin Lakes in the seventh-place game of the HC.
Robert Fitch, who went 3 for 3 with two doubles and three RBI, drew a one-out walk in the seventh. He then stole second to get in scoring position. Good lined a single to right that just got past the right fielder to easily score Fitch from second for the game-winning run.
The Kings erased a 6-1 deficit with two runs in the fourth and three more in the fifth to tie the game.
Fitch had an RBI double and Good had an RBI groundout in the fourth. Wyatt Orpurt had an RBI single and Fitch had a two-run double in the fifth.
Good doubled and scored on an RBI single by Haden McClain to tie the game at 1-1 in the first.
Cass outhit Twin Lakes 10-5 for the game. Fitch, Adam Bandelier and Orpurt combined on a five-hitter for the Kings. Orpurt got the win with three scoreless innings in relief.
SOFTBALL
WESTERN 5, BC 1
The Panthers (18-4) scored five runs over the fourth, fifth and sixth innings take the championship game of the Hoosier Conference. Kylie Miller held Benton Central at bay, throwing all seven innings for the win with two hits, a walk, an earned run and six strikeouts.
At the plate Miller doubled and singled. Braylee Acord had two singles, each driving in a run. Kami Garber also had two singles and an RBI.
Western coach Jim Clouse noted his squad’s “grit and determination. It was a really tough game from the very beginning. They were, I think 15-1 or 14-1 coming in, ranked sixth [in Class 3A]. We played great defense again, we had another error-free game, and our defense has been stellar all year. Kylie on the mound, just total control, really never got in a lot of trouble. They did score the run but she had total control, great defense behind her and we battled and got a few runs.
“It’s been a while, not sure when we won this conference last time. We’ve been really close and it meant a lot to us, and obviously it’s an important matchup, a tough sectional opponent potentially, just gives us a lot of confidence going into the last week of the season.”
NW 16, LCC 4
Jaci Elson’s four-hit effort sparked Northwestern’s offense, which scored in six of the seven innings to win the HC’s third-place game.
Elson had four singles and five runs batted in. Bailey Henry had a double, two singles and an RBI. Morgan Walker had a double, two singles and two RBIs. Katie Graves hit her first homer, a two-run shot, and added a single. Ady Altman, Kendal Ziems and Olivia Johns each had two singles with Altman driving in a run.
Jaylyn Harrison threw all seven innings for the win with six hits, one walk, four earned runs and four strikeouts.
CASS 3, TWIN LAKES 2, 11 INNINGS
Cass won the Hoosier Conference fifth-place game in extras at Twin Lakes.
Bayli Reed pitched the first five innings and Madison Dormer followed with the next five for the Kings (9-8). Reed finished the game in the 11th. They combined to allowed one earned run on 14 hits with eight strikeouts.
Dormer went 4 for 6 with a double and two runs scored. Kaylie Williams had two doubles and two RBI. Reed went 3-for-5.
Izzy Tharp laid down a good bunt that fell for an error to reach base in the 11th. She stole second with one out. With two outs, Williams hit a grounder to short for another error that Tharp scored on.
EASTERN 10, ALEX 0
Eastern (15-4) broke loose for six runs in the bottom of the first inning to start a victory over Alexandria. Marina Lee singled and Cassidy Keene doubled in that inning.
GIRLS TENNIS
NW 4, FRANKFORT 1
The Tigers won three matches by 6-0, 6-0 scores as No. 1 singles player McKenna Layden, No. 2 player Kat Grube and the No. 1 doubles team of Emily Goltz and Anna Grube each won without dropping a game. The No. 2 doubles team of Berkley Wray and Megan Shank won 6-1, 6-0. At No. 3 singles, Avery Rooze was up 5-0 in the first set when she had to forfeit the match.
