Northwestern’s girls tennis team moved closer to another Kokomo Sectional title by beating Eastern 3-2 in Friday’s semifinal round.
It was a familiar sectional matchup. The Tigers also beat the Comets in the 2016-19 and ‘21 sectionals — and the Tigers won the sectional in all five of those years. (The 2020 season was canceled.)
Western beat Kokomo 3-2 in the other semifinal. The Panthers avenged a 4-1 loss to the Wildkats in the regular season.
That sets up a final between Northwestern (16-1) and Western (13-4) at 10 a.m. today. It’s a rematch of the 2021 final, which the Tigers won 3-2. When the teams met last week, the Tigers took a 5-0 win.
In Northwestern’s semifinal win, the Tigers scored three quick points to secure the win. Kat Grube was a 6-2, 6-2 winner at No. 2 singles, Avery Rooze dropped just one game at No. 3 singles and Anna Grube and Emily Goltz prevailed 6-2, 6-2 at No. 1 doubles.
For Eastern (14-4), Maria Oliveira topped the Tigers’ McKenna Layden 6-4 6-2 in a clash of strong players at No. 1 singles while Alivia Salkie and Adalyn Downing took a 7-5, 6-3 win at No. 2 doubles.
“Tough loss to a very good Northwestern team,” Eastern coach Pat Rice said. “I’m incredibly proud with how we fought in this match. We are very proud of Maria moving on [to play in the individual sectional] and excited to support her. Great match from our 2 doubles as well, exciting to see Alivia end her career with a big win and excited to see Adalyn continue to get better.
“This was a great season, just fell a point short.”
In Western’s semifinal win, the Panthers turned the tables on the Kats. When Kokomo beat Western in the regular season, the Kats won a pair of three-setters to turn the match their way. In Friday’s rematch, it was the Panthers winning a pair of three-setters.
The Kats (13-8) struck for two quick points as Raigan Heflin won 6-4, 6-3 at No. 1 singles and Vivian Ferrusca won 6-2, 6-1 at No. 3 singles. The Panthers countered with a point at No. 2 doubles where Chioma Ozoigbo and Natalie Nutt won 6-2, 6-3.
That left No. 2 singles and No. 1 doubles on the courts. The Kats had the Panthers down a set in both, but Western battled back in both. Sophia Moreno and Sydney Jansen rallied for a 4-6, 6-4, 7-5 win at No. 1 doubles to make the match 2-2. Chloe Schmidt took a 4-6, 7-5, 6-3 win at No. 2 singles to give Western the win.
“Losing four first sets was tough,” Western coach Judson Quinn said, “but we just kept fighting and ended up playing our best in the critical moments.”
The Kats’ Heflin advances to play in the individual sectional.
LOGAN SECTIONAL
Twin Lakes beat Cass 3-2 in Friday’s final. Earlier in the day, Cass beat Logansport 5-0 and Twin Lakes beat Carroll 3-2 in semifinal matches.
Twin Lakes advances to face the Carmel Sectional winner in the Kokomo Regional’s semifinal round Tuesday.
SOFTBALL
PERU 6, MAC 0
Peru senior Amanda Eaglin had a memorable home finale as the Bengal Tigers beat the visiting Braves in a Three Rivers Conference game to close the regular season.
Eaglin pitched a shutout with 13 strikeouts. She helped her own cause with a three-run home run.
Also for Peru (13-8 overall, 7-2 TRC), Ila Johnson was 2 for 3 with a double and two RBI, Karsynn Beattie and Emily Ream had two singles apiece and Ava Caldwell had a double and an RBI.
Peru, Mac and Tippecanoe Valley finished in a three-way tie for second place in the TRC behind champion North Miami.
Peru and Western meet in the Class 3A Twin Lakes Sectional opener at 6 p.m. Monday.
ELWOOD 5, EASTERN 3
Eastern fell on the road in its regular-season finale.
The Comets had five hits. Cassidy Keene went 1 for 3 with a double and two runs batted in. Baleigh Hullinger was 1 for 3 with an RBI.
Macy Coan took the loss. She pitched all six innings, allowed seven hits and two earned runs and stuck out 11.
Eastern (18-5) faces Tipton in the Class 2A Oak Hill Sectional’s opening round at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
BASEBALL
WESTERN 14, SOUTHWOOD 0, 5 INNINGS
Mitchell Dean pitched four sharp innings, Mitchell Knepley and Dylan Bryant cracked home runs and the Class 3A No. 2-ranked Panthers rocked visiting Southwood.
Dean pitched four innings, allowed one hit, struck out 11 and walked one. Christian Pownall pitched the fifth inning and struck out two.
“Mitchell and Christian were supposed to pitch Wednesday vs. Harrison but we were washed out so we needed to get them work [Friday] and both were very sharp. Mitchell was finishing his pitches much better and Christian had good pace and movement,” Western coach Ryan Berryman said, adding that catcher Bret Echelbarger had a good game behind the plate.
Knepley went 2 for 4 with four RBI, Bryant was 2 for 2 with two RBI, Alex Watkins was 2 for 2 with three RBI and Dean was 2 for 3 with three RBI. Each of those players had a double.
“Offensively, we drove some gaps, hit a couple out and executed a hit and run. We have to continue to work the middle and drive balls opposite field. Dylan Bryant is swinging well right now and it’s good to see Knepley and Watkins getting hot,” Berryman said.
Western (21-2) plays in Wabash’s Chris Rood Invitational today.
OAK HILL 7, TAYLOR 6, 8 INNINGS
Taylor suffered a tough loss on the road.
“We had them on the ropes — 6-2 in the seventh inning with one out. We just couldn’t finish it off,” Taylor coach Kris Dill said.
Michael Pemberton had a terrific game in defeat. The Titan senior went 3 for 5 with a home run, triple and double. He drove in two runs. Taylor had 10 hits total. Owen Shimer had a double and Cody Groves and Micah Irwin each had two singles. Shimer, Groves and Irwin had an RBI apiece.
“We hit the ball really well. Mike had a great game at the plate,” Dill said.
Hunter Williams took the loss in relief of starter Zach Landis, who pitched into the seventh.
“It’s disappointing. We felt like it was going to be our first really big win of the season. I’m just upset the kids couldn’t experience it,” Dill said. “But we learned that we can play with the really good teams in the area. We’ll take that from this game and move on.”
Taylor hosts Clinton Prairie today in the resumption of a suspended game.
PERU 3, CASS 0
Matthew Roettger pitched a shutout to lead the Bengal Tigers to the road win.
Carter Siblisk provided Peru with an early lead when he cracked a two-out RBI single in the first inning.
Ian Potts had one hit, one run, one RBI and two stolen bases and Leif Astrup drove in Peru’s other run when he was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.
EASTBROOK 12, MAC 0, 5 INNINGS
Trace Armstrong led the Braves with two hits and Ty Galvan made two diving catches in left field.
EASTERN 15, ELWOOD 5, 6 INNINGS
Porter Brovont and Cayden Calloway led the way as the Class 2A No. 2-ranked Comets blasted Elwood 15-5 in six innings Thursday night at Highland Park.
Brovont was 3 for 4 with a double, three runs batted in and two runs scored. Calloway was 3 for 4 with two triples, an RBI and two runs. Also for Eastern (21-4), Corbin Snyder was 2 for 4 with two RBI, Trent Rawls had a triple and Bryson Russell had a double.
Russell pitched 3.1 innings for the win.
