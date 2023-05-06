Northwestern’s tandem of Berkley Wray and Lauren Lesko won the No. 2 doubles championship at the Hoosier Conference Girls Tennis Tournament with two victories Friday in the final day of the tourney at Twin Lakes. Northwestern took second as a team.
Wray and Lesko beat a duo from West Lafayette 6-2, 6-2 in the semifinal round, then beat a team from Lafayette Central Catholic 6-4, 6-2 in the championship.
Northwestern No. 1 singles player McKenna Layden took second, beating an LCC foe 6-0, 6-1 in the semis and falling 6-3, 6-4 to a West Lafayette player in the championship. No. 3 singles player Megan Shank was third, beating a Benton Central rival 6-3, 6-4 in the third-place match. The team of Emily Goltz and Anna Grube also took third at No. 1 doubles, beating a Western duo 6-1, 6-0 in the third-place match. No. 2 singles player Avery Rooze was fourth.
“As a team, we placed second in a tough conference tournament,” NW coach Kathie Layden said. “2 doubles, Lauren and Berkley, had a tremendous tournament and upset the 1 seed for the win. And McKenna battled with West Lafayette for a second-place finish.
“Each match was really competitive up and down the lineup. This is great preparation moving into the sectionals.”
BASEBALL
TAYLOR 10, CASS 7
The Titans got solid relief from Zeke Lamberson and Hunter Williams to take the game at Cass.
Lamberson pitched the third, fourth and fifth innings with four hits, two runs (one earned), a walk and four strikeouts to get the win. Williams threw the sixth and seventh with two hits, one unearned run, a walk and two strikeouts to get the save.
At the plate, Easton Douglas singled, doubled and had three RBI for the Titans (3-12). Kien Sullivan had three singles. Williams, Jayden Johnson and Cody Groves each had two singles with Williams driving in two runs.
“Obviously our bats were hot. We had 13 hits. We did a good job of executing at the plate,” Taylor coach Kris Dill said. “Zeke came in and pitched three strong innings behind Zach Landis and it really held the lead for us. Hunter came in with the save and really, without a dropped fly ball, held them scoreless otherwise.
“But more importantly we executed better on defense. We had a few errors, but nothing egregious. I’m just proud of them. I knew once we got our second win, on Wednesday night against Tri-Central, that they would start to come around, they’d start to believe again that they’re better than their record says they are.”
W. LAFAYETTE 6, NW 3
Scoreless through five innings, West Lafayette scored three runs in the top of the sixth inning. Northwestern scored a single run in the bottom of the sixth, but the Red Devils put it away with three more runs in the seventh.
The Tigers finished with just two hits. They left 14 runners on base.
“I felt like our defense and [starting pitcher] Eastin Whaley deserved better,” Northwestern coach Ryan Ward said. “We competed all night. I’m proud of our guys. Our assistant coaches have done a great job getting our pitching staff and our defense ready. I think our lack of offensive production falls on myself. As the head coach, my responsibility is the offense with our coaching system. I failed to have us prepared [Friday].”
Jansen Slate with 1 for 1 with a double and an RBI sacrifice fly for the Tigers (12-7) and Maddox Hunley had an RBI single. Whaley pitched 5.1 innings and allowed four hits and three earned runs with three strikeouts and three walks.
SOFTBALL
EASTERN 15, DELPHI 2, 5 INNINGS
In action at the Twin Lakes Invite, the Oracles struck first with a run in the bottom of the first, but Eastern roared to life, scoring all 15 runs over the second, third and fourth innings to end the game in five frames.
Eastern pitcher Macy Coan and Kenzie DeGraaff each had three hits to power the Comets’ attack. Macy Coan went 3 for 4 with a triple and a double and four RBI. DeGraaff was 3 for 4 with an inside-the-park homer and three RBI. Emillia Andrews was 2 for 3 with a triple and three RBI. Katie Hendricks was 2 for 4. Marly Coan also had an inside-the-park homer.
In the circle, Macy Coan threw all five for the win with four hits, no walks, two earned runs and 11 strikeouts. She notched her 600th career strikeout during the fifth inning.
Class 2A No. 10 Eastern (13-2) faces Lowell today as the tournament continues.
CASS 5, TAYLOR 0
The Titans fell on the road at Cass.
“Much better game; played much better defense, but we need to start hitting the ball,” Taylor coach Robert McGuire said.
BOYS GOLF
T. LAKES 156, CASS 177, DELPHI 186
Twin Lakes’ Jack Kaufmann and Delphi’s Cade Nelson shot 2-over 37s to finish as co-medalists in the three-team match at Tippecanoe C.C.
Cass bunched its scores together. Jensen Burrous led the Kings with a 42, Rylan Stoller and Garrett Helvie shot 44s and Michael Myers rounded out their score with a 47.
