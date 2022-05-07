Kokomo’s Omarea Daniels was a double winner at the North Central Conference girls track and field meet Friday night at Marion. The Wildkat athlete won the 100 hurdles in a time of:16.7 and won the long jump with a leap of 16 feet, 7 inches.
Daniels’ effort led Kokomo to a sixth-place finish at the meet. Harrison won with a score of 177, McCutcheon was second with 123, Richmond third with 81, Lafayette Jeff fourth at 57, Muncie Central fifth at 51, Kokomo sixth with 49, Logansport seventh at 34, Anderson eighth with 21, Marion ninth with 17, and Indianapolis Tech 10th with 11.
“Coming in, I think she might have been seeded third I think in the hurdles,” Kokomo coach John Malone said of Daniels. “She had the wind in her face again [just as last Saturday’s Kokomo Relays] but she was very strong running under 17 seconds.”
Daniels had to work in long jump practice and official jumps when she could, while juggling three other events, then finished the event with a series of jumps all in a row.
“She jumped a 15-4 in the trials, she came back and jumped a 16-7 to win it,” Malone said. “It says something about her strength. She kept jumping consecutively one after another and kept going farther each time.”
The small Wildkat squad scored points in seven events despite taking just 12 competitors to the event.
Mia Castillo was second in the 200 dash (:28.13). Abby Hansen was fourth in the 400 (1:05.97). Aramaea Fivecoate was fifth in pole vault (7 feet). Castillo was seventh in 100 dash (:13.87) followed by Makaela Drake in eighth (:13.97). And the Kat team of Daniels, Castillo, Keihera Lang and Drake finished fourth in the 4x100 relay (:53.59).
“There’s four events we left open where we didn’t have anybody,” Malone said. “Very proud of the girls because they’re having to do four events [each] with trials on top of it. Mia Castillo ran seven times.
“Mia Castillo finished runner-up in the 200. That was unexpected because she barely made the finals last year and she’s runner-up this year.”
BOYS MEET
Plez Lawrence and Colin Keesling each won an event to lead Kokomo to a fifth-place finish. Harrison won the meet with a score of 156, followed by Lafayette Jeff (99), Marion (78), McCutcheon (71), Kokomo (63), Richmond (42), Indy Tech (36), Anderson (35), Muncie Central (31) and Logansport (4).
Lawrence took first in the 100 (:11.31) and Devon Thomas was fifth (:11.86). Colin Keesling won the 1,600 in a personal-best 4:38.2.
Lawrence was also second in the 200 (:23.11) behind last year’s state runner-up. Ta’Shy Stewart was second in long jump (20-8) and Isaac Elkin fourth (19-7.75). Jamaree McClinton was third in 300 hurdles (:43.39). Elkin was fourth in the 110 hurdles (:17.06). In relays, Kokomo took third in the 4x100 (:44.89).
“Plez won the 100 – he hasn’t lost all year in that event. He’s having a really nice season,” Kokomo coach Jordan Ousley said. “And even in the 200, he was runner up in the 200 and the kid that beat him [Harrison’s Connor Czajkowski], he either won state or was runner-up in the state last year. He had a really nice night.
“In the 1,600, Colin ran a really good race. He went out aggressively – he knew he’d have to. His first couple laps were good, the third lap a kid passed him, he passed back and held off another kid for the win. I’m really proud of him for sticking with his race plan and carrying it out.
“Long jump was nice. Ta’Shy Stewart was solid there. Isaac Elkin, he’s been doing well in long jump, another kid who really did a nice job is Jamaree McClinton in the 300 hurdles. He made a nice surge to get that third spot for us.”
GIRLS TRACK
HHC MEET
Taylor’s Sydnie Boley and Whitney Chorrushi each placed in three events to lead the Titans at the Hoosier Heartland Conference meet at Carroll.
Boley was second in long jump, second in the 100 dash and third in the 200. Chorrushi was third in the 300 hurdles, fourth in the 100 hurdles and fifth in high jump. Kelsi Langley was fourth in the high jump
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.