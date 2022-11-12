Carroll didn’t have much room for error in going up against Adams Central Friday night.
Unfortunately for the Cougars, they made a lot of errors.
The Cougars committed five turnovers and had a punt blocked in the first half en route to a 35-0 loss to the Flying Jets in a Class A regional football championship game.
No. 2-ranked Adams Central (13-0) travels to No. 4 North Judson (12-1) for the northern semistate game next Friday. No. 8 Carroll finishes 11-2.
The Cougars had a nightmarish first half in falling into a 28-0 halftime deficit. They lost a fumble on their opening drive of the game. The Jets fumbled the ball right back on their first offensive play. But the Cougars later had a punt blocked that was recovered at their 7-yard line. Adams Central quarterback Ryan Adams scored from 7 yards out to give the Jets a 7-0 lead.
The Cougars then threw an interception. The Jets fumbled the ball right back, but the Cougars lost another fumble, this time at their 42-yard line. The Jets made them pay again as Keegan Bluhm scored from 2 yards out to make it 14-0 with 2:20 left in the first quarter.
The Cougars threw another interception that the Jets converted into points. Bluhm scored from 3 yards out to make it 21-0 one minute into the second quarter.
The Cougars threw another interception but their defense forced a punt. But the Cougars were later forced to punt and Bluhm capped a 65-yard drive with an eight-yard TD run to make it 28-0 with 5:18 left in the half.
The Cougars forced a punt to open the second half and were driving the ball when they committed a false start that turned a fourth-and-2 in Adams Central territory into a fourth-and-7. The Jets ended the drive with a sack.
Black scored from 1 yard out with 3:17 left in the third to start a running clock.
The Jets put up 300 yards of offense, 295 of which came on the ground. Bluhm had 128 yards and three touchdowns on 26 carries. Black had 111 yards and two TDs on seven attempts.
The Cougars were held to 114 yards of offense. Keegan Ellis, who ran roughshod for them as they dominated their sectional field, was held to 48 yards on 15 carries. Cohen Ayres had 22 yards on five attempts. Luke Tanner was 6 of 14 passing for 35 yards. Hunter Simpson had three catches for 28 yards.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
EASTERN 58, TAYLOR 11
Eastern got 27 points from Macy Coan as the Comets ran away from Taylor. Eastern led 12-2 after a quarter and 30-5 at halftime.
The Comets (1-2) also got 10 points from Maggie Johnson and six each from Allie Hueston and Jenna Odle in winning their Hoosier Heartland Conference opener.
Eastern coach Jake Fleenor said that “good last two practices led to our success. [Kenzie] DeGraaff had a great night rebounding the ball. Great team defense led to baskets.”
Amelia Collins and Janeal Capers each scored four points for Taylor (0-3, 0-1 HHC).
“Our senior, Alex Collins, is working really hard both offensively and defensively,” Taylor coach Jill Shimer said.
Both teams are next in action on Tuesday when Taylor hosts Clinton Prairie and Eastern hosts Southwood.
WESTERN 87, FRANKFORT 25
The Panthers overpowered Frankfort. Western improved to 2-1 with the victory. The Panthers visit Lafayette Central Catholic tonight.
Frankfort fell to 1-3.
