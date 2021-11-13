Taylor’s girls basketball team moved to 3-0 on the season Friday night with a 37-24 victory over visiting Eastern in the first Hoosier Heartland Conference game for both schools.
Emma Good led Taylor with 14 points and Kelsi Langley scored 10. The Titans were held to 15 of 47 from the field but maintained a lead at every stop. Taylor led 13-7 after a quarter, 20-15 at halftime and 30-18 after three quarters.
“Offensively I think we were a little stagnant,” Taylor coach Tony Oliver said. “Overall, I’m not disappointed because it is a conference game and it was a win.
“Eastern’s going to be OK. They’re coached well and they play hard.”
Jenna Odle led the Comets (0-3) with 11 points and hit three triples.
Alexandra Collins had another strong night for Taylor, scoring eight points and making an impact on the glass.
“Right now Alex Collins is playing great,” Oliver said. “She only had eight [points] but she probably had 10 rebounds, kept a lot of balls alive. She’s playing really strong for us right now.”
WESTERN 63, FRANKFORT 15
The Panthers (3-0) overpowered Frankfort (1-3) early, going up 26-6 after a quarter and 44-10 at halftime.
Caroline Long scored 16 points to lead Western, Ella Biggs 12, Karson Lechner nine, Mackenzie York eight and McKenna Smith six. Long and Biggs took seven rebounds each.
Western hosts Lafayette Central Catholic tonight in a non-division matchup between Hoosier Conference teams.
HARRISON 55, KOKOMO 40
The Kats trailed at all four stops in their North Central Conference opener at Harrison. The Raiders led 18-10 after the first quarter, 31-22 at halftime and 43-27 after the third quarter.
Kokomo (1-2 overall) returns to Tippecanoe County tonight to face West Lafayette.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.