Taylor’s girls basketball team took control early and went on to beat Eastern 59-48 in a Hoosier Heartland Conference game Friday night at Center Court.
The Titans (2-0 overall, 1-0 HHC) held a 20-15 advantage after the first quarter. They went on to lead 31-22 at halftime.
“Lynzey Butzin lit it up early. She had three [3-pointers] in the first half,” Taylor coach Tony Oliver said.
The Titans owned a 45-35 lead after the third quarter, then kept the Comets at bay in the final quarter.
“I keep talking about us being a veteran team,” Oliver said. “Every time [the Comets] made a run, which they’re a good team and they did, we answered. We didn’t panic, we took care of the ball in crunch time and we hit free throws late in the game.”
Kelsey Langley led the Titans with 23 points, Butzin had 13 points and Emma Good had 11. Langley made 3 of 4 3-point attempts and Butzin finished 3 of 6 from deep.
“It was a team effort,” Oliver said, noting the contributions of multiple players. “We just have to figure out a way to stay out of foul trouble — we foul way too much.”
McKenzie Cooper led Eastern (2-1, 0-1) with 20 points. She made five 3-pointers.
WESTERN 71, FRANKFORT 37
The Panthers improved to 2-2 with the road win.
“The girls really bought into what we’re trying to do. We’re trying to really focus on our defense and they did a great job of being more aggressive and having a higher intensity,” coach Lisa Pflueger said.
The Panthers led 17-10 after the first quarter, 34-18 at halftime and 49-22 after the third quarter.
Haley Scott and Sadie Harding scored 13 points apiece to lead Western’s balanced attack. Audrey Rassel had 10 and Ella Biggs, Karson Lechner and Caroline Long had eight apiece. Long grabbed nine rebounds and Morgan Ousley dished four assists.
“We had so many kids who contributed,” Pflueger said. “Everybody got to play. We had four JV kids who got the opportunity to get in their first varsity game; that’s always cool when that happens.”
CARROLL 46, SHERIDAN 43
Down 36-30 after the third quarter, Carroll roared back in the final quarter to take the HHC win at Sheridan.
Megan Wagner led the Cougars (3-0, 1-0 HHC) with 14 points highlighted by 9-of-10 shooting from the free throw line. Kelsey Hammond had 11 points, Josie Unger had 10 and Morgan Viney had eight.
Hammond also had nine rebounds, two steals and two blocked shots. Viney had four blocks and one steal.
