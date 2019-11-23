Taylor’s Ashlen Kropczynski puts up a shot during the Titans’ 45-36 victory over Tri-Central on Friday. Kropczynski led the Titans with 17 points.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
editor's pick
Prep roundup for Saturday, Nov. 23
Kropczynski sparks Titans in HHC victory
Tribune sports staff
Taylor’s girls basketball team got a career-high from Ashlen Kropczynski and pulled away from Tri-Central for a 45-36 Titan victory Friday night at Sharpsville.
Kropczynski scored 17 points, Kelsi Langley scored a dozen and Alison Pemberton nine as the Titans found enough points despite going cold outside the 3-point arc.
The Hoosier Heartland Conference rivals were tied at 18-all at halftime and Taylor held a slim 30-27 lead after three quarters.
1 of 25
11-22-19 Tri Central vs Taylor girls basketball Taylor’s Austyn Huffer gets ahold of a loose ball and takes it down the court. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
11-22-19 Tri Central vs Taylor girls basketball Taylor’s Kelsi Langley puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
11-22-19 Tri Central vs Taylor girls basketball TC’s Brooklyn Temple tosses a pass. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
11-22-19 Tri Central vs Taylor girls basketball TC’s Lily Stogdill puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
11-22-19 Tri Central vs Taylor girls basketball Taylor’s Ashlen Kropczynski tries to save the ball before it goes out of bounds. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
11-22-19 Tri Central vs Taylor girls basketball TC’s Meghan Grubb puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
11-22-19 Tri Central vs Taylor girls basketball Taylor’s Austyn Huffer shoots. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
11-22-19 Tri Central vs Taylor girls basketball TC’s Meghan Grubb and Taylor’s Makyah Barbee go up for a rebound. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
11-22-19 Tri Central vs Taylor girls basketball TC’s Kenadie Fernung puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
11-22-19 Tri Central vs Taylor girls basketball Taylor’s Emma Good goes up for a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
11-22-19 Tri Central vs Taylor girls basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
11-22-19 Tri Central vs Taylor girls basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
11-22-19 Tri Central vs Taylor girls basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
11-22-19 Tri Central vs Taylor girls basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
11-22-19 Tri Central vs Taylor girls basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
11-22-19 Tri Central vs Taylor girls basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
11-22-19 Tri Central vs Taylor girls basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
11-22-19 Tri Central vs Taylor girls basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
11-22-19 Tri Central vs Taylor girls basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
11-22-19 Tri Central vs Taylor girls basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
11-22-19 Tri Central vs Taylor girls basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
11-22-19 Tri Central vs Taylor girls basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
11-22-19 Tri Central vs Taylor girls basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
11-22-19 Tri Central vs Taylor girls basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor’s Ashlen Kropczynski puts up a shot during the Titans’ 45-36 victory over Tri-Central on Friday. Kropczynski led the Titans with 17 points.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
PHOTOS: Tri Central vs Taylor GBB
1 of 25
11-22-19 Tri Central vs Taylor girls basketball Taylor’s Austyn Huffer gets ahold of a loose ball and takes it down the court. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
11-22-19 Tri Central vs Taylor girls basketball Taylor’s Kelsi Langley puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
11-22-19 Tri Central vs Taylor girls basketball TC’s Brooklyn Temple tosses a pass. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
11-22-19 Tri Central vs Taylor girls basketball TC’s Lily Stogdill puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
11-22-19 Tri Central vs Taylor girls basketball Taylor’s Ashlen Kropczynski tries to save the ball before it goes out of bounds. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
11-22-19 Tri Central vs Taylor girls basketball TC’s Meghan Grubb puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
11-22-19 Tri Central vs Taylor girls basketball Taylor’s Austyn Huffer shoots. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
11-22-19 Tri Central vs Taylor girls basketball TC’s Meghan Grubb and Taylor’s Makyah Barbee go up for a rebound. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
11-22-19 Tri Central vs Taylor girls basketball TC’s Kenadie Fernung puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
11-22-19 Tri Central vs Taylor girls basketball Taylor’s Emma Good goes up for a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
11-22-19 Tri Central vs Taylor girls basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
11-22-19 Tri Central vs Taylor girls basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
11-22-19 Tri Central vs Taylor girls basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
11-22-19 Tri Central vs Taylor girls basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
11-22-19 Tri Central vs Taylor girls basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
11-22-19 Tri Central vs Taylor girls basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
11-22-19 Tri Central vs Taylor girls basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
11-22-19 Tri Central vs Taylor girls basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
11-22-19 Tri Central vs Taylor girls basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
11-22-19 Tri Central vs Taylor girls basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
11-22-19 Tri Central vs Taylor girls basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
11-22-19 Tri Central vs Taylor girls basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
11-22-19 Tri Central vs Taylor girls basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
11-22-19 Tri Central vs Taylor girls basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor’s Ashlen Kropczynski puts up a shot during the Titans’ 45-36 victory over Tri-Central on Friday. Kropczynski led the Titans with 17 points.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
“The kids just didn’t give up,” Taylor coach Tony Oliver said. “I think we shot 18 for 26 from 2[-point land] and I can’t remember the last time we did not hit a 3. We were 0 for 8 from 3s. Normally if we don’t hit a 3 we’re going to lose a basketball game.
“Playing TC is always a dogfight and we know it. I can’t give Ashlen Kropczynski enough props. She played tough. She could have had a reason not to because she was in a car accident after school — she wasn’t hurt obviously. She really came to play.”
Tri-Central focused its defensive attention on Langley and Kropczynski made the Trojans pay by scoring when open. Taylor moved Langley to the post for the fourth quarter and that helped the Titans (3-1, 2-0 HHC) open up a lead.
Kenadie Fernung led TC (2-4, 0-1 HHC) with 14 points. Brittany Temple added seven. The Trojans struggled at the stripe going 4 for 13 on free throws.
“4-for-13, you’re not going to win a close game,” TC coach Jason Bales said. “The final score is not indicative of how this game was. [Free throws] ultimately is the difference in the game. Our team defense was pretty solid. We took some chances and Taylor made us pay at the end. That’s a pretty solid team to hold to 45. They came out of there with a win but I know they earned one.”
Bales credited Fernung, Allie Younce and Azia Bowman for strong games.
KOKOMO 81, MANUAL 33
The visiting Wildkats rocked Indianapolis Manual for their first win of the season and the first win under new coach Tod Windlan. The Kats scored 21 points in the first quarter and 20 each in the second, third and fourth quarters.
Kokomo forced 47 turnovers to fuel the rout. Chloe McClain took six steals, Natalija Garevska had five, Karley Trine and Sanighia Balantine had three each and six different players had two each. The Kats had a 46-5 edge in points off turnovers and a plus-44 edge in field goal attempts.
Kokomo showed similar balance on offense. McClain scored 17 points, Olivia Hemmerich scored 12 and Brooke Hughes and Balantine had 11 each. Zoey Reed dished seven assists and McClain, Hemmerich and Garevska had three assists apiece.
Balantine grabbed seven rebounds.
TIPTON 56, WESTERN 49
Tipton led at every stop and kept the visiting Panthers at arm’s length. Olivia Spidel led the Blue Devils with 18 points, Abigail Parker scored 12, Ella Wolfe eight and Ashlee Schram and Gracie Phillips seven each. Schram added eight rebounds.
The Blue Devils improved to 3-2 overall and 1-1 in the Hoosier Conference East Divison, while Western fell to 2-4 overall and 0-1 in the league.
“Both teams played with amazing intensity,” Tipton coach Chad Wetz said. “The game was fast and furious, but for our team it was hard to really judge how well we played when one area of our game let us down so badly and that was free throw shooting [7 of 22]. … Western was playing really hard to get back into it, we just couldn’t put them away because we didn’t finish layups and free throws. That’s a lesson a young team has got to learn as we move forward.”
Haley Scott led Western with 16 points, Ella Biggs scored 11 and Caroline Long 10. Long snagged a game-high 20 rebounds and Scott nine.
ROSSVILLE 44, EASTERN 41
Rossville’s Emma Lawson hit a 3-pointer with 4 seconds left to break a 41-all tie and win the game for the Hornets. The loss dropped the Comets to 0-2 in the HHC and 3-2 overall. Rossville is 1-1 in the league and 3-2 overall.
CL. CENTRAL 34, CARROLL 32
The Bulldogs dealt the Cougars their first loss of the season after a 5-0 start to the campaign. Carroll fell to 1-1 in the HHC while Clinton Central is 1-0 HHC and 2-2 overall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.