Northwestern and Kokomo rolled to victories in the Kokomo Tennis Sectional's semifinal round Friday. The Tigers swept Tipton 5-0 and the Wildkats beat Western 4-1.
Northwestern (16-6) and Kokomo (13-10) will meet in the championship at 10 a.m. today on the Kats' courts. The Kats are looking for a sectional three-peat while the Tigers are going for their first sectional title since 1980.
"We are excited for a shot at a sectional title," Northwestern co-coach Matt Woods said. "Kokomo is a really solid team. This is what both sides had been expecting since our first meeting. [The Kats beat the Tigers 3-2 on Sept. 1]. We thought we might see each other again and here we are."
Northwestern continued its recent hot play by blanking Tipton. The Tigers dropped just eight games across the five points.
In singles play, Cole Wise was a 6-1, 6-0 winner at No. 1, Adam Morrow pitched a 6-0, 6-0 shutout at No. 2 and Austin Robinson was a 6-1, 6-1 winner at No. 3. And in doubles action, Addison Horner and Caden Gaier took a 6-0, 6-4 win at No. 1 and Will Lovelace and Tate Mullens posted a 6-0, 6-1 win at No. 2.
"We played pretty well," Woods said. "I was happy the way we came out and executed for the most part. Sometimes the toughest part is getting yourself focused on the task at hand and keep from looking too much to the future. We did a good job of taking care of business."
Kokomo was sharp as well in its victory over Western. The Kats swept the singles points with Jon Callane winning 6-1, 6-0 at No. 1, Taylor Duncan winning 6-2, 6-2 at No. 2 and Ty Lauderbaugh prevailing 6-3, 6-3 at No. 3. The Kats' other point came at No. 2 doubles where Drew Swain and Brandon Hansen were 6-3, 6-3 winners.
For Western, Connor Beeler and Mitchell Dean posted a 6-2, 6-4 win at No. 1 doubles. They advance to play in the state doubles tournament.
"We knew Western was a dangerous team," Kokomo coach Shawn Flanary said. "I thought we played them pretty well. I thought they were hot at 1 doubles. They just outplayed us at that spot. But I thought everywhere else, we played good, smart tennis.
"Overall, I was pleased. We've been a little up and down lately and I felt the team I knew was capable of playing well showed up [Friday]."
When Northwestern and Kokomo met in the regular season, Callane had a convincing win at No. 1 singles, but the other four points were all competitive. Three of them went three sets. The Tigers had a 2-1 lead after sweeping the doubles points, but Duncan and Lauderbaugh won at Nos. 2 and 3 singles to give the Kats the 3-2 win.
"We expect nothing more than another close, entertaining match and we'll see who comes out on top," Flanary said. "They've been playing well. We know we'll need to play our best tennis."
Woods wants his squad to focus and enjoy the moment.
"We feel like all the pressure is on them. They beat us in the regular season. The match is on their home courts where they have won so many titles. It will be a tall task for us, but we look forward to the opportunity," he said.
PERU 4, MAC 1
The Bengal Tigers celebrated their third straight sectional title and 30th all-time after beating the rival Braves 4-1 in the Peru Sectional final at Thrush Courts.
The Bengal Tigers swept the singles points. Ian Potts was a 6-2, 6-4 winner at No. 1, Leif Astrup was a 6-1, 6-1 winner at No. 2 and Ben Beckman took a 6-4, 7-5 win at No. 3. Peru's other point came at No. 2 doubles where Reese Smith and Riley Smith teamed for a 6-2, 6-4 win.
Peru is a regional host. The Bengals will face the Bremen Sectional winner in the semifinal round Tuesday. The winners from the Warsaw and Knox sectionals are in the other semifinal.
For Maconaquah in Friday's match, Wesley Yoars and Walker Hays rallied for a 6-7 (6), 6-4, 6-2 win at No. 1 doubles. Yoars and Hays advance to play in the state doubles tournament.
The Braves close the season with an 11-8 record.
"We battled in several sets, but we weren't able to pick up some of the big points when we really needed them," Mac coach Tim Maiben said.
GIRLS GOLF
STATE FINALS
Tipton's Lucy Quigley is tied for 18th place after the opening round of the State Finals at Prairie View G.C. in Carmel. The Blue Devil junior carded an 8-over 80.
The cold, windy conditions prevented anyone from finishing under par. Evansville North's Chloe Johnson owns the lead after shooting a 1-over 73.
The final round is today.
Team-wise, Western is in 15th place in the 15-team field after shooting 386. Elizabeth Mercer led the Panthers with an 89 and Ella Williamson followed with a 92. Mady Smith (99), Kylee Duncan (106) and Ava Williamson (114) also played for Western.
Evansville North is in the lead after shooting a 305. Homestead (315) and Carmel (316) are in second and third.
Evansville North is chasing its fifth state title in the last seven years. Homestead is looking to repeat.
