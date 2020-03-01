Eastern sophomore Porter Brovont took fourth place Saturday in the diving competition at the IHSAA Boys Swimming and Diving State Finals, scoring a medal and a spot on the podium. Additionally, Maconaquah junior Vinny Rooker took 12th.
Brovont stood seventh after the five-dive preliminary round, scoring 204.8, while Rooker was 16th at 194.75 out of a field of 32 divers. The top 20 reached the semifinals, where four more were eliminated after three more dives
By the end of the finals, Brovont amassed an 11-dive score of 457.9. Delta junior Samuel Bennett was the champ with a score of 500.1, followed by Valparaiso senior Jack Schwartz (485.3), New Palestine’s Colin Stacey (470.4), then Brovont.
“He was on fire,” Eastern coach Erin Klepfer said of Brovont. “He nailed dives that he had been struggling with and kept himself relaxed throughout the meet.”
Brovont took a huge leap forward after placing 22nd at state as a freshman.
“Competitions at this level require an extreme amount of mental toughness. Porter proved [Saturday] that he is among the best,” Eastern diving coach Ryan Morgan said.
Rooker also moved up in the standings over the course of the finals, advancing four spots to 12th with a final 11-dive score of 414.7 in his first trip to the state meet.
GYMNASTICS
NW 3rd AT SECTIONAL
Northwestern junior Catie Smith won the all-around competition, and senior Ashtyn Gross won the uneven bars competition and tied for third all-around to help lead the Purple Tigers to third place and an advancing spot at the Noblesville Gymnastics Sectional Friday night.
Harrison was the overall winner of the 16-team meet with a score of 107.075, followed by Logansport (104.875) and Northwestern (103.850). Those three teams advance to the Portage Regional, which gets rolling at noon Kokomo time on Saturday. The top three teams advance to the regional, as do the top six individuals in each event and the all-around.
Western was eighth with a score of 83.6 and Peru was 11th with a score of 53.55.
Smith was second on vault with a 9.525, third on bars with a score of 9.0, sixth on beam with a score of 9.1, and sixth on the floor exercise with a score of 9.125. She won the all-around with a score of 36.75. Logansport’s Kendal Wilkinson was second (36.675), Lapel’s Madilyn Carpenter and Gross tied for third with scores of 36.625. Also for Northwestern, Mollie Habig took 22nd all-around with a score of 29.025.
Gross won bars with a score of 9.1, was eighth in vault (8.95), was second on beam (9.4), and third on floor (9.175). Habig’s best placing was a 19th on bars (7.125) and her best score was 7.9 on vault (29th). Teammate Anna Perry’s best result and score came on floor, where she took 15rth with an 8.275. She also scored an 8 on vault (25th).
Western’s Anna Grobengieser was 21st all-around with a score of 29.275. Her best score was an 8.1 on vault (23rd), and her highest placing was 21st on floor (7.9). Teammate Katie Devine was 24th all-around with a score of 28.4. Her best event was vault where she placed 24th with a score of 8.05.
There were between 45 and 47 competitors on each event.
BOYS HOOPS
LCC 64, CASS 50
Cass played Class A No. 5 Lafayette Central Catholic close most of the way in Lafayette Friday night in a non-conference clash between Hoosier Conference rivals.
Tyson Johnson had 14 points for the Kings (13-9). Tristin Miller scored 11, Austin Holt had nine, Isaac Chambers had eight and Tyson Good added six.
Cass led 19-13 after one quarter and 33-26 at halftime before LCC took a 50-42 lead after three.
Carson Barrett had 19 points and Clark Barrett had 14 to lead the Knights (19-4).
“We did a heck of a job competing,” Cass coach Kyle Johnson said. “Tristin Miller jumped into the starting lineup for [injured] Easton Good. He did a good job and came away with 11 points. We competed really well, we just had a stretch in the third quarter where we gave up four 3s and we just couldn’t battle back into it. We were only down 2 in the fourth quarter but couldn’t get it done.
“[I’m] definitely proud of the effort. We’re playing against the Hoosier Conference champions, played a really good first half. We’ve just got to come out a little stronger in that third quarter and not give up so many points defensively.”
Johnson added that Easton Good was out with his ankle injury for precautionary reasons and will be ready for Tuesday’s sectional game at Winamac.
“He’ll be fine. He’ll be 100% for Tuesday,” he said.
