Kiah Parrott re-set her own Kokomo school record Saturday when the girls golf standout carded a miserly 7-under 66 at Chippendale to take medalist honors at the nine-team 36th Kokomo Invitational. Her previous school record was a 68.
Parrott led Kokomo to a fourth-place finish with a team score of 355.
Penn won with a score of 329, followed by Noblesville (339) and the Westfield Green team (341). Maconaquah was sixth (390), Tipton seventh (397) and Eastern ninth (443).
“Her shots were right on,” Kokomo coach Andy Carpenter said of Parrott. “She managed the course pretty well. Her putting was on. She did leave a couple putts short so her score could have been a lot lower. Beautiful weather, beautiful conditions and she just scorched the course.
“I know it’s the best she’s played in four years of high school golf and seeing her dad afterwards, I’m guessing this is the best she’s done.”
Also for the Wildkats, Molly Mavrick shot 88, Haley Salinas shot 100 and Layla Andrysiak 101.
“I thought we did pretty well,” Carpenter said. “It’s a big improvement from Monday. We had our No. 2 and No. 3, their scores came down a little bit, and my No. 4, that was her second 18 holes of competition, and our No. 5, Elizabeth [Lytle, 105] is a freshman and that was her first 18 holes in high school competition. She played really well.
“I think overall the team really improved this week in practice enough to start moving their scores down.”
Ava Snyder Led Maconaquah with a 95, followed by Kianna Sharp and Brianna Smitly (both 96) and Grace Jabery (103).
Lucy Quigley shot a 77 to lead Tipton. Emma Crawford added a 92, Madison Hoover shot 112 and Amaya Stowers 116.
Gwyn Zirkle led Eastern with a 101, followed by Marra Shook and Alexa Maurer (both 112) and Alexandra Martin (118).
TWIN LAKES INVITE
Harrison won the Twin Lakes Invitational. Full team scores were not available.
Western shot a 359. Mady Smith led the Panthers with an 85, tying for fifth individually. Ella Williamson shot 87, followed by Kylee Duncan (92) and Ava Williamson (95).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.