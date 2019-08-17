No. 3 Westfield wins Chippendale Invite
Led by medalist Jocelyn Bruch's 5-under 68, No. 3-ranked Westfield posted a score of 318 to win the 18-team Chippendale girls golf invitational on Saturday. Bruch is the defending state champion.
Kokomo (366) took fifth place for the top local finish. Host Western (371) was seventh, Tipton (386) was ninth and Northwestern (403) was 11th. Peru (416) and Eastern (452) also played.
Kiah Parrott led Kokomo with a 74, good for third place behind Bruch and Penn's Lyvia Li (73). The Wildkats also counted Haley Salinas' 90, Molly Mavrick's 94 and Elizabeth Lytle's 108.
Western's scores came from Mady Smith (90), Ella Williamson (93), Megan Hill (93) and Kylee Duncan (95).
"I was very pleased with Megan Hill. She shot a 93 and she's my No. 5. That's the best she's played this year," Western coach Steve Hoppes said.
Lucy Quigley (86) and Emma Crawford (88) led Tipton.
"Not our best score of year, but really felt we had girls step up," Tipton coach Jason Bales said. "Emma gave us a good boost and Maddie [Hoover] again had a career best. Again, I’m encouraged at where we are going at this point."
Audrey Koetter (95) and Kristin Piel (98) led Northwestern. Kayla Nance (98) topped Peru. And Gwyn Zirkle (104) topped Eastern.
Hoppes noted the invitational ran into a weather delay near the finish. But otherwise, he said the day went well, with 90 players hitting the course. He thanked Chippendale pro Jim Humphrey and the club for having the course ready as always.
Mac girls take 3rd at Norwell XC Invite
OSSIAN — Maconaquah's girls cross country team finished third in the 11-team Norwell Invite on Saturday. Norwell won with a score of 45, followed by Fort Wayne Bishop Luers (72), Maconaquah (110), Garrett (111) and New Haven (126).
Freshman Zoe Seward led Maconaquah, taking 10th overall in 23:06. Karli Miller was 13th (23:35), Haley Salinas was 25th (24:36), Rachel Eby 30th (25:13) and Isabelle Alvarado 32nd (25:27).
