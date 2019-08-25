Northwestern’s boys soccer team hosted its invitational on Saturday and came away with a split of its two matches.
In the opening round, defending Class 3A state champion and No. 2-ranked Chesterton beat Northwestern 7-0. (Class 3A is the class for the state’s biggest schools.) In the consolation match, the Tigers handled Eastern 5-0.
“We had a tough opener with Chesterton,” Northwestern coach Michael Goodrich said. “It was a good for us to be able to play against that level of competition. It was a measuring stick for us, to see what the next level of soccer looked like. In the second game, Eastern is always a tough opponent for us. They always do a nice job of preparing and executing. It’s always a challenge when we play them.”
In the Tigers’ consolation win, Wes Miller scored three goals and Ky Berry and Patrick Bath added a goal apiece. Nathan Bennett had two assists and Zam Zam Miller, Berry and Bath had one each. Vance Rogers made five saves in goal.
Goodrich liked the Tigers’ combination passing against the Comets.
“Our defense did a stand-up job throughout the whole day,” he added. “Obviously, we got a lot pressure on Chesterton and then they did all the right things against Eastern and Vance did a nice job in both games as well.”
Northwestern is 3-1 overall following the first week of action.
Eastern played some halves without a full 11 players due to several students unavailable while taking the SAT. The Comets opened with a 3-1 loss to Carroll before falling to Northwestern.
Lance VanMatre scored Eastern’s goal against Carroll and Kyle McCreary had 10 saves. Kaleb Hutchins was in goal against Northwestern and made seven stops.
KOKOMO 5, MUNCIE C. 1
Guilherme Miranda scored a hat trick to lead the Wildkats to the win in a non-league match against a North Central Conference foe.
Kieran Morrison and Anjelo Flores added a goal apiece for the Kats (1-1 overall) and Flores also had an assist. Bryan Stoltzfus and Gabriel Araujo-Lage had an assist apiece and Joey McConnell allowed no goals against during his 60 minutes between the pipes.
“We had long stretches of possession,” Kokomo coach Aaron Blessing said. “The goals we scored were really nice. On one of Gui’s goals, it was played into Anjelo from a deep midfield position. Anjelo laid it back one time and Gui finished it first time. He has a laser shot — everything that comes off his foot is powerful.”
Blessing noted Morrison’s goal also was a product of crisp play.
“We controlled the play and obviously controlled the scoring,” he said. “We created much better chances [than the Kats did in their season opener] and we were a lot more comfortable on the field. Our focus going into this game was communicating better as a team and I think we accomplished that.”
Kokomo visits Harrison on Monday.
WESTERN 5, WEST LAF. 2
John Maher scored two goals, Noah Stranahan recorded a goal and two assists and Western took down Class 2A No. 9-ranked West Lafayette to improve to 2-0.
Max Harbaugh and Nolan Kessler had the Panthers’ other goals. Payton Irwin, Dominic Bauer and Nate Tuchscherer had an assist apiece and Adam Barber had two saves.
“We played very well,” Western coach Mike Roe said. “We did a nice job with our possession and our build-up out of the back and through the midfield. Ray Weigt and Payton Irwin had big games for us defensively and helping us build-up. Overall, it was just a really nice team effort.”
GIRLS SOCCER
KOKOMO 10, MUNCIE C. 0
Maya James scored four goals and Nicole Burdette had her second straight three-goal game to highlight the Kats’ runaway victory.
Sophia Kidd, Kate Mayfield and Emily Riggle scored Kokomo’s other goals. Katherine Lay, Riggle and Brianna Bautista had an assist apiece.
The Kats (2-0) bolted to a 7-0 halftime lead, allowing them to focus on specific goals in the second half.
“We want the girls to learn to extend the other team’s defense, get them to leave their positions,” coach Kevin Duggins said. “So were restricting them to possessing the ball around the 18 and one-touch shots only and that’s what all three of those goals came from. I think our girls did an excellent job.”
ARGOS 2, NW 1
Kate Miller scored Northwestern’s goal off Monica Conwell’s assist. Goalkeeper Kaitlyn Lagoni had four saves.
VOLLEYBALL
N. MIAMI TOURNEY
Northwestern went 4-0 in winning North Miami’s 12-team tournament.
In pool play, Northwestern defeated Rochester (25-10, 25-12) and Eastbrook (25-14, 25-13). In bracket play, the Tigers beat Lakeland 25-19, 25-17 in the semifinal round, then beat Northfield 25-7, 25-12 in the championship.
The Tigers’ Madison Layden made her usual all-around impact. On offense, the all-state player floored 51 kills, dished 21 assists and served 23 points (eight aces). On defense, she had 31 digs and five blocks.
Kendal Rooze, the Tigers’ other all-state player, had 53 assists, 20 points (seven aces) and 16 digs.
Also for the Tigers (6-0), Klair Merrell had 18 kills, 21 digs, 16 points and two blocks; McKenna Layden had 21 kills, 23 points and two blocks; Emma Byrum had 24 points (10 aces) and 19 digs and Rachel Hughes had 22 points.
Coach Kathie Layden noted the Tigers had to play the pool games without Lexy Robinson, who was taking the SAT.
“The girls pulled together with a new lineup and adjusted really well,” Kathie Layden said. “We had everyone for the last two games, though, and definitely took a huge step forward as a team. Lakeland and Northfield were both tough teams, but our serving was taking them out of their game.
“Offensively, Madison, Klair and Kenna attacked from all over the court. Kendal Rooze made great decisions and Emma was having a great all-around game. Truly a team win [Saturday]. The girls looked confident and played together.”
KOKOMO INVITE
Maconaquah went 3-1 at the Kokomo Invitational, topping Muncie Central 25-21, 25-21, beating DeKalb 25-19, 25-22, falling to Jennings County 26-24, 25-17, and topping Kokomo 25-18, 25-14.
Against Muncie Central, Emily Bowyer served eight points, had six kills, 14 digs and 13 service receptions. Rafaela Rietz also served eight points. Averi Miller had 14 assists.
Against DeKalb, Aubree Dedaker led the defense with 14 digs, Lilly Maple had 11 receptions, Miller had 16 assists and Boyer had 10 kills. Reitz, Bowyer and Dedaker each served seven points.
In the Jennings County match, Bowyer had 14 receptions and served 10 points. Maple had 11 digs. Miller had 13 assists and Rietz and Bowyer each had four kills.
Against Kokomo, Bowyer had six receptions and eight points. Rietz had seven kills. Maple had 24 digs. Miller had 26 assists.
Kokomo finished 0-4. The Kats fell 25-14, 25-17 to Frankfort, 25-20, 25-14 to Warsaw, 20-25, 25-11, 15-9 to DeKalb, and 25-16, 25-14 to Richmond. Malori Nichols led Kokomo’s hitters with 20 kills, Asijah Miller added 11 and Mae Brandon nine. Correll Heath had 51 assists. Jada-Claire Broomfield led the defense with 48 digs, Janessa Reece added 14 and Jalynn Warden, Heath and Brandon 13 each. Sarah Stonebraker served six aces.
“We had some bright spots on the day,” Kokomo coach Jason Watson said. “We just have to find a way to put the ball down and end some rallies. We’ll keep working at our different lineups and being able to attack the ball and serve a little stronger and we’ll be good to go.”
Warsaw went 4-0 and was the tournament’s overall winner.
ARGYLL INVITE
Eastern finished 2-1 at Madison-Grant’s event, beating Adams Central 25-15, 25-10, and topping Bluffton 25-14, 25-18. Eastern fell to the host Argylls 25-18, 25-16.
Loralei Evans had 14 kills, four block kills and 14 service receptions and 18 service points (with four aces) over the course of the tourney for the Comets. Allie Bratcher had 14 kills. MacKenzie Cooper had 10 kills. Grace Kuhlman had 16 serve receptions, 22 digs and a dozen points. Emma Sandlin had 48 assists, 11 digs and 18 service points.
“We did a good job of playing more consistent against Adams Central and Bluffton,” Eastern coach Missy Mavrick said. “We stayed aggressive with the serve and at the net. We did not pass the ball well against Madison-Grant so we were unable to run our offense.
“I am proud of the girls for bouncing back after we lost to Madison-Grant and finishing the day strong against Bluffton.”
ELWOOD INVITE
Cass went 1-3 at Elwood. The Kings beat Southern Wells 25-7, 25-10. The Kings lost 25-18, 25-19 to Clinton Central, lost 25-15, 25-10 to Tipton, and lost 23-25, 25-16, 15-11 to Mississinewa.
New Cass coach Katie Easter picked up her first win.
“We played pretty inconsistent as a team. We need to work on that,” Easter said. “As the day went on the energy and hustle became better. Glad to finally get a win for the season. Player of the day was Rylee Holt. Her energy, enthusiasm, tough serves and aggressive swings earned her that title.”
BOYS XC
GRAF INVITE
Western steamed to first place in Logansport’s 13-team Jake Graf Invitational, which was run on the Logansport Sectional course. Brayden Curnutt led the Panthers with a second-place finish in 17:21. Joseph Packard was a spot behind in third at 17:23. Taylor Rathbun was 13th (18:25), Pete Bradshaw 16th (18:43) and Zac Cline was 29th (18:58).
“I didn’t know until [Friday] night that Lafayette Jeff was going to be there. In the preseason polls … Jeff is ranked No. 79 in the state and we’re 101, and we beat them by [nine]. It’s great when you have Brayden and Joseph going second and third. That’s huge. That goes a long way in your team totals,” Western coach Gary Jewell said.
“It’s great having Brayden up front. Having the injury he had coming out of track [a stress fracture] he had very little training this summer and he’s almost right back to where he was at. That’s a huge burden that’s been lifted off the shoulders of the entire team when they see him up front. Joseph had a great race. Four of our top five ran personal bests.”
Western’s team total was 59. Lafayette Jeff was second with a score of 68. Cass was fifth (154), Maconaquah sixth (184), Northwestern seventh (198), Peru 10th (248), Eastern 11th (255), and Kokomo 12th (303). Team scores changed twice on the day due to scoring errors.
For Northwestern, Isaiah Kanable was 27th (18:58.1), Caden Lechner was 33rd (19:31.1), Caleb Champion was 36th (19:46), Gunnar LaShure was 56th (20:43), and Mason Correll was 64th (20:56.8).
Cass’ Bailey Scott took first individually in 17:02.2.
“Just an outstanding day for the boys,” NW coach Dave Stevens said. “We had nine guys able to run and seven of the nine set PRs. That’s a very good first 5K. The boys really ran hard, all of them.”
Eastern’s Brayden Richmond finished sixth in a personal-best 17:40 to lead the Comets, followed by Caleb Vogle (31st, 19:06), Porter Brovont (83rd, 21:49), Benjamin Kurfman (102nd, 23:05), and Kamden Johnson (108th, 23:16).
“Pretty happy with the boys race,” Eastern coach Ben Cox said. “Obviously happy for Brayden, sixth place was a nice finish and the 17:40 was a PR for him. To start out the season with a PR bodes pretty well for him. He’s definitely a lot stronger than last year so excited for him and the rest of the guys.”
GIRLS XC
GRAF INVITE
Kokomo sophomore Julynne Spidell won Logansport’s Jake Graf Invitational with a time of 20:46.
“She let the other girls in the race push the pace on the first mile and was in fourth place as they entered the hilly berry patch for the second mile of the race. She exited the berry patch in first place with about a 10-second lead,” Kokomo coach Chad Salinas said. “There will be a huge breakthrough for her over the next two weeks as she has been ill over the last week. The sky is the limit for Julynne and I know that she will continue to do everything to compete at her highest level.”
Salinas also liked what he saw from Jaylee Copeland, who finished 29th with a time of 24:23 in her first cross country meet.
Maconaquah won the 13-team meet by a wide margin, scoring a sharp 57 with Logansport second (104), Western third (109), Cass fourth (114), Northwestern seventh (157), Eastern eighth (189), Tipton ninth (189), and Kokomo 10th (211). The meet was a useful gauge for teams from the Logansport Sectional to see where their times stack up against much of the sectional field.
Zoe Seward (21:52.8) and Karli Miller (21:56.5) went 5-6 to lead Maconaquah.
Lauren Longshore led Northwestern with a second-place finish in 20:47.3, followed by Ella Deck (12th, 23:01.2), Vanessa Muller (38th, 24:50.4), Katelyn Saul (52nd, 25:57.6), and Kaylynne Fernandes (71st, 27:29.5).
“The girls just kicked at the finishes,” NW coach Stevens said. “I was really happy top to bottom. I looked over there and saw many of them passing people and flying to the finish. That showed how determined they were to do their best right out of the gate [of the season]. We were one point out of sixth place and Caston was that team, so the girls are sitting there just a few points away from [being] No. 5 sectional team to move on to regional.”
Ella Kantz led Eastern with an eighth-place finish in 22:23, followed by Emily Slaughter (25th, 24:12, Alivia Salkie (57th, 26:24), Gracie McClain (59th, 26:44) and Erin Matheny (63rd, 26:58. Eastern and Tipton had the same score and the Comets edged the Blue Devils for eighth based on their sixth runners. Eastern’s Claire Hubbard was Eastern’s sixth, taking 64th in 27:01.
“The girls really did a nice job,” Cox said. “Three of them that was their first high school cross country 5K and [I’m] really happy with how they raced. Basically everybody just really had a pretty good day.”
GIRLS GOLF
ROCHESTER INIVTE
Western shot 368 at Round Barn G.C. to win the 14-team invitational. Western’s Ella Williamson shot 83 and was third overall. Mady Smith shot 86 and was fourth. Megan Hill added a 97 and Ava Williamson shot 102.
“They played very well,” Western coach Steve Hoppes said. “Ella played pretty good. She played 13 holes one over par. She came back from bad holes there once in a while and that was a pretty good round for a par-72 [course].”
WEBO INVITE
Tipton (354) took fifth place and Kokomo (360) was seventh in Western Boone’s 18-team invitational at Cool Lake G.C. Brownsburg won with a score of 322.
Kokomo’s Kiah Parrott was medalist with a 1-over 71. Tipton’s Lucy Quigley was fourth with a 76.
“Kiah played well again,” Kokomo coach Andy Carpenter said. “The course played difficult due to the condition of the course.”
Emma Crawford (86), Ava Clouser (92) and Lacie Logan (100) rounded out Tipton’s team score.
“It was a good day,” Tipton coach Jason Bales said. “Lucy played better than her score ended up and Emma kept on her scoring pace. Ava also gives us a nice boost. The best part of the day is that we certainly can improve, which is what you want at this point in the year.”
After Parrott’s 71, the Kats also counted Molly Mavrick’s 88, Haley Salinas’ 99 and Layla Andrysiak’s 102.
CULVER AC. INVITE
Peru posted a season-low score of 398 in Culver Academies’ invitational at Pretty Lake G.C.
Freshman Kara Baker led the Bengals with a career-best 95. Kayla Nance (99), Clair Prior (career-best 101) and Libby Rogers (career-best 103) followed for the Bengals.
BOYS TENNIS
CASS INVITE
Maconaquah went 3-0 to win Cass’ invite for the second straight year. The Braves defeated Tippecanoe Valley (5-0), Cass (4-1) and Eastern (4-1).
No. 1 singles player Cole Borden had a perfect day for the Braves, going 3-0 and winning all 24 of his games.
“Through five matches, Cole still hasn’t lost a game,” Mac coach Tim Maiben said.
No. 2 singles player Mason Yoars, No. 3 singles player Hayden Maiben and the No. 2 doubles team of Tyler Thayer and Walker Hays also had 3-0 days.
Eastern went 1-2, falling to Maconaquah and Cass, and scoring a win over Tippecanoe Valley.
The Comet No. 1 doubles team of Josh Rush and Zhayne Kelly, and the Nos. 2 and 3 singles players Matt Harrison and Nolan Lapp each went 2-1.
“This is a good tournament to move guys around and look at the lineup,” Eastern coach Tricia Anderson said. “I liked what I saw at No. 1 doubles. Josh and Zhayne worked well together. We were without Sam Salkie at No. 2 doubles, and Levi Lapp did a good job stepping into that position from JV. I think Sam and Andrew Hartman will make a good No. 2 doubles team.”
NW SPLITS
Northwestern beat Covenant Christian 4-1 and fell 5-0 to Guerin Catholic.
Against CC, Northwestern’s Cole Wise won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 2 singles, Adam Morrow won 6-2, 6-0 at No. 2 singles and Caden Gaier won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 3. The No. 2 doubles team of Addison Horner and Clayton Griswold won 6-4, 6-2.
Against Guerin, the No. 1 doubles team of Will Lovelace and Tate Mullins fell in three sets, and the Horner-Griswold combo fell in two tight sets.
“We really played well and learned a lot about ourselves,” NW coach Matt Woods said. “We came out and dominated the first match from the first serve. We did a better job of jumping on our opponent and controlling things from the start than we did in our first two matches of the year. The second, against Guerin, we knew we would be a battle and our singles guys played well and took multiple games off of them but just couldn’t get to that next level. Both doubles positions took it to them and competed the best they have in this early season.
“Clayton Griswold stepped up to play some nice tennis, get his first varsity win and prove he belongs in the mix.”
FOOTBALL
PERU 48, LOGAN 21
Peru put behind its winless 2018 season in a big way Friday as it whipped Logansport 48-21 in the teams’ season opener.
The Bengal Tigers did not put together a possession longer than four plays in the entire first half, yet were able to score 27 points. Quarterback Michael Chandler connected on 4 of his first 6 pass attempts for 176 yards and three touchdowns and running back Daunte Majors churned out 70 rushing yards and a touchdown on three carries. Majors also had a 25-yard TD reception.
The second half saw Majors break loose for 79-yard TD run and Chandler rip off an 86-yard TD run as Peru put the game away.
Majors finished with 153 rushing yards and 111 receiving yards. He had a total of four touchdowns.
The win was the first for second-year coach Romison Saint-Louis. It also snapped Logan’s three-game winning streak in the series.
TC 23, FRANKTON 18
Tri-Central opened the season with a road victory over Frankton on Friday.
“[Frankton is] a physical team, and it was a great win for us,” Tri-Central coach Shane Arnold said. “Last year, Frankton was more physical, and we wanted to me more physical this year.”
Tri-Central built a 15-0 halftime lead on a pair of touchdowns by Ethan Mason.
“We kept them from scoring for a half,” Arnold said, “but it turned into a shootout in the second half.”
Frankton scored the first two touchdowns of the second half to make it 15-12. Mason then scored his third touchdown for the Trojans to for a 23-12 lead.
Frankton scored with 5:37 left in the game, but Tri-Central kept Frankton out of the end zone on the two-point conversion to keep the lead at five (23-18).
“Our kids answered the bell and scored, and Mason put us up by two scores late,” Arnold said. “Our offensive line did a great job and I felt like we were more physical.”
Mason led TC with 119 yards rushing and three touchdowns. Braxton Young added 66 yards rushing and Mason Pickens had 91 passing yards.
