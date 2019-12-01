Several of the Lewis Cass boys basketball players also play football for the Kings.
And for most of this school year the Kings were hoping that on Saturday they would be playing for the Class 2A state championship at Lucas Oil Stadium.
But instead they hosted Southwood for Game 2 of the basketball season on Saturday night. And the rust in basketball showed, while at the same time the Southwood Knights were impressive. Southwood handed Cass its first loss of the season with an 86-73 victory in Walton.
Instead of slinging the ball all over the football field, the Kings (1-1) were slinging it all over the basketball court, often to the opposing team or out of bounds. Cass committed 33 turnovers for the contest, which was the difference in the game.
The Kings forced 22 turnovers but it wasn’t enough, as the Knights (1-1) were sharp for the most part. Southwood started strong, jumping out to a 17-11 lead after one quarter and a 44-29 lead at halftime.
The Kings started the second half strong and got as close as 46-45 midway through the third quarter. But they battled some foul trouble throughout and the Knights recovered in time to take a 54-49 lead after three.
The Knights started the fourth quarter with four straight baskets. Gabe Lloyd’s 3-pointer gave them a 63-52 lead with 6:40 left in the contest. Dawson Filip’s 3 gave them 68-56 lead with 5:45 left. Cass never got to within single digits the rest of the way and the lead got as big as 16.
Southwood was just 3 of 15 from 3-point range in scoring 86 points but was 19 of 20 from the foul line.
Carson Rich scored 34 to lead the Knights and the 5-foot-10 junior guard was 14 of 20 shooting from the field. His twin brother Connor Rich had 12 points and a team-high six rebounds. Filip scored 17 and Lloyd had 13 for Southwood.
Easton Good had 21 points, five boards, four assists and two steals for the Kings. Austin Holt had 15 points, nine boards and four steals. Tyson Good scored 10 points and the freshman added three steals. Joey Humphrey had nine points and eight boards. Tyson Johnson contributed eight points, six boards and three assists. Isaac Chambers added six points and two steals.
- Beau Wicker
TC SPLITS AT N. MIAMI
Tri-Central split a pair of games in the North Miami Classic, falling to Rochester in their opener, then running away from the hosts in the Trojans’ closer.
The Trojans beat North Miami 62-40 in their closing game, pulling away in the second half after leading 17-16 at halftime.
In their opener, the Trojans fell 64-39 to Rochester. The Zebras led 18-9 early and held the lead each stop.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
NORTHWESTERN 69, S.B. WASHINGTON 41
The top-ranked Northwestern squad raced out to a 22-4 lead after one quarter and never let South Bend Washington back in the game. The Purple Tigers led 37-18 at halftime.
Madison Layden scored 25 points to pace the Tigers (7-0) and Kendall Bostic added 22. The two combined for a perfect 12 of 12 from the free throw line. McKenna Layden added six points. Bostic led with four assists and 13 rebounds. Madison Layden had four steals.
Rashunda Jones scored 15 points for SBW, Amiyah Reynolds 14 and Mila Reynolds 10.
“This was a good win,” NW coach Kathie Layden said. “S.B. Washington has two Division I players [Amiyah and Mila Reynolds] and we did a decent job of keying on them defensively. We forced them into 25 [turnovers]. We had one turnover at the half and really controlled the game from the tip.”
ANDERSON 75, KOKOMO 38
The visiting Indians got up 36-16 at halftime and maintained control in Kokomo’s North Central Conference opener. Anderson improved to 3-4 overall and 2-0 in the NCC. Kokomo fell to 1-4, 0-1 NCC.
Chloe McClain led the Kats with 14 points and six rebounds. Brooke Reaves also had six boards. Sanighia Balantine, Natalija Garevska and Brooke Hughes added six points each.
Tyra Ford scored 17 to lead Anderson, Karlee Goodwin scored 16, Erin Martin 15 and Zoe Allen 10.
LEBANON 46, WESTERN 34
Western (2-5) led at the end of the first quarter 11-9, but Lebanon (3-4) took control for the next three quarters outscoring the Panthers 37-23.
Ella Biggs led Western with 13 points. Haley Scott added 10, and Sadie Harding followed with six points. Gabby Brewer led Lebanon with 20 points. Ashlyn Terrill added nine.
