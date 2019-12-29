Kokomo’s wrestling team finished the two-day Willey Holiday Duals at Lafayette Jeff with a perfect 10-0 record Saturday and scored a pair of unbeaten wrestlers.
On Friday, Kokomo beat Clinton Central (69-0), Lafayette Catholic (64-13), Lafayette Jeff (44-30), Delphi (62-18) and Renssealer (50-28). On Saturday the Kats beat Cascade (60-20), West Lafayette (62-14), New Castle (45-26), New Prairie (46-29) and Rossville (64-14).
Kokomo 182-pounder Mitchell Wyrick went 10-0 and 126-pounder Omarion Clark-Stitts went 9-0. Also for the Kats, Harvey Barr (106), Nathan Conner (120), Kymani Howard (160) and Jakobe Sparker (220) were each 9-1, Amari Barbary (113), Miles Lenoir (170) and Sam Baity (285) were 8-2, Brady Stump (152) was 4-2, Aulani Davis (132) was 5-4, and Wilmer Corrales (138) was 5-5.
“It was a total team effort,” Kokomo coach Mike Miller said. “We were a little shorthanded. We didn’t have a 195 this weekend, so I gave you the guys’ weights — that’s what they weighed in at — everybody was wrestling all over the place to win matches. Very unselfish attitudes by the team. They did what they had to do. No complaints [about moving weights], ‘Let’s just go do what we need to do to get wins.’
“They brought it this week and it was fun to watch them go do their thing.”
NORHT MONT TOURNEY
Western took fourth place in the 16-team North Montgomery tournament and had three wrestlers take first place as the tourney wrapped up with tourney action on Saturday after duals on Friday.
Western’s Hunter Cottingham (132 pounds), Justin Brantley (113) and Anthony Martin (106) each went 4-0 and stood atop the podium. Additionally, Hayden Shepherd (138) and Braydon Erb (285) each took third with 4-1 records.
Warren Central won the tourney, amassing 234 points, followed by Hamilton Southeastern, Mount Vernon of Fortville, Western (130 points) and North Central.
“Good competition. Hoping the boys learned something,” Western coach Chad Shepherd said. “We were in a lot of matches that we didn’t win. The five guys that placed wrestled really well. Hunter Cottingham ended up being the outstanding wrestler of the tournament.
“From a competition standpoint, we got to see some really good competition. Hopefully it’ll carry over to next week.”
Next Saturday, Western returns to the Indiana State Duals at Fort Wayne, where the Panthers will try to defend their Class 2A state title.
EASTERN DUALS
Northwestern posted a 4-5 record over the two-day duals. After going 1-4 with a victory over Taylor on Friday, the Tigers went 3-1 with victories over Tipton, Westview and Carroll on Saturday.
Northwestern had a pair of champions, 126-pounder Blayne Leeman and 182-pounder Kyle Cardwell. Both went 9-0. The Tigers also had nice showings from Nolan Floyd (8-1 at 170), Bodey Henry (7-2 at 138), Christian Stout (6-3 at 195) and Julion Creason (4-0 at 220).
AL SMITH CLASSIC
Peru competed in Mishawaka’s 30-team event. Cathedral took the team title with a score of 270 points. Peru was 24th with 69.
Trey Sturgill led the Bengal Tigers with a fifth-place finish in the 113-pound weight class. Cooper Baldwin was sixth at 106 and Zian Constable was eighth at 182.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
NORTH MIAMI 40, MAC 20
North Miami ran away from Maconaquah in the Miami County tournament’s title game. The Warriors’ title is their fourth straight.
Lilly Maple led Maconaquah (5-8) with nine points and Monica Moore had 11 rebounds. Maple made the all-tournament team.
