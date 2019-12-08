Northwestern’s girls basketball team put on an offensive clinic in the Hoops for Harvest showcase Saturday at Fort Mitchell, Kentucky.
Northwestern, Indiana’s No. 1-ranked team, shredded Kentucky squad Scott 82-30. The Tigers shot a sizzling 76.2% from the field and had 27 assists on 32 made field goals.
The Tigers (9-0) owned a eye-popping 35-5 lead at the close of the first quarter. They went on to lead 59-21 at halftime and 76-26 after the third quarter.
The Tigers made 22 of 27 shots (81.5%) from the field in the first half — including 7 of 8 from 3-point range. They finished the game 32 of 42 overall and 7 of 9 from 3-land.
“We shot the ball extremely well,” Northwestern coach Kathie Layden said. “The girls also did a fantastic job of moving the ball quick and getting each other open looks. Our 3-point shooting was outstanding.”
Northwestern’s big three of Madison Layden, Kendall Bostic and Klair Merrell had huge games.
Purdue recruit Madison Layden had 30 points, 11 assists, seven rebounds and three steals. Michigan State recruit Bostic had 26 points, six rebounds, five steals and three assists. And Indiana Wesleyan recruit Merrell had 13 points and nine assists.
Madison Layden was 10 of 14 from the field, including 4 of 6 from 3-land. Bostic was 13 of 15 from the field. And Merrell made all five of her field goal attempts, including three from 3-land.
Madison Layden was named Player of the Game and made the all-tournament team. Bostic also made the all-tournament team.
“All the girls were able to get the experience of playing in front of lots of [NCAA Division-I] coaches and did a great job,” Kathie Layden said.
EASTERN 65, MAC 37
Eastern outscored visiting Maconaquah 22-10 in the first quarter and kept the momentum the rest of the way.
“I challenged the girls to go out and play as hard as they can — to not let anyone out-work them. I thought they came out and answered my challenge,” Eastern coach Andy Steele said. “We started the game firing on all cylinders. We were able to play suffocating defense in the first quarter, which led to turnovers and layups for us.
“I thought Maconaquah did a nice job fighting to get back into the game. We were able to withstand the comeback, make some adjustments to our defense, and come away with a nice win.”
McKenzie Cooper led the Comets (5-3) with 21 points and seven rebounds. Jeanie Crabtree had 11 points, nine assists and eight steals. Lexi James had 10 points, Rylie Davison had nine points and Kaylee Weeks chipped in five points and six rebounds.
Alex Merritt led the Braves (2-5) with 10 points and 12 rebounds and Averi Miller had six points and a career-high nine rebounds.
TRI-CENTRAL 52, FAITH CH. 51
Kenadie Fernung scored 31 points to lead the Trojans to the road win.
PERU 54, KOKOMO 52
The Bengal Tigers beat the visiting Kats 54-52, ending Kokomo’s 23-game winning streak in the series.
The game featured six lead changes and six ties. The Tigers led 15-6 after the first quarter, the Kats led 24-22 at halftime and Peru held a 39-35 advantage after the third quarter.
Courtlynn Crowe led Peru (4-4) with 17 points, 15 rebounds, five steals and four assists. Cate Wolfe had 10 points and Kelsie Kelley had 11 rebounds.
Kokomo’s Chloe McClain scored a game-high 29 points, her second straight 29-point game. She also had nine rebounds, four steals and three assists. Also for the Kats (2-5), Natalija Garevska had 13 points and nine rebounds.
WARSAW INVITE
Northwestern took second place in the 10-team Warsaw Invitational, which included four Class 4A schools. Warsaw won with 676 points, Northwestern was second at 464 and Rochester was third at 373.
The meet scored 16 places and Northwestern had a host of top-four finishes. Jaylyn Harrison scored two first-place swims and Catherine Bath added another to lead the Northwestern girls’ effort. Harrison was first in the 200 free (2:01.87) and first in the 100 free (55.97). Bath was first in the 100 backstroke (1:04.97).
Northwestern’s 200 relay team of Bath, Ashley Ream, Ann Bourff and Kaylynne Fernandes was second in 2:07.61. Bath was second in the 200 IM (2:25.02). Bourff was third in the 100 butterfly. The Purple Tiger 200 free relay team of Bourff, Lauren Martin, Ally Smith and Harrison took third. And in the 400 free relay, Bath, Lauren Longshore, Ream and Harrison took second in 4:06.91.
“There’s some really highly competitive swimmers in this meet and it gives our kids opportunities to see things they don’t see right here in this locale,” NW coach Donita Walters said. “[It’s like] a conference and a sectional, i’ts like a precursor so the kids get used to the sights and sounds. It was a great experience.
“Catherine Bath is a really promising freshman. Jaylyn Harrison is always strong. Anne Bourff had a great day. Kaitlyn Lagoni ... it’s so neat to watch her apply [underwater training] to a race and it worked.”
KOKOMO 109, RICHMOND 92
The Katfish took 11 wins on the road against a North Central Conference opponent.
Macee Rekard and Emily Lucas were quadruple winners for Kokomo. Rekard won the 200 free (2:04.37) and the 100 butterfly (1:06.61). Lucas won the 200 IM (2:42.22) and 100 breaststroke.
Triiple winner Shelby Wells won the 50 free (:30.31) and the 100 backstroke (1:17.48). Kaitlyn McGraw won diving (244.4). Paige Wison won the 100 free (1:05.39). Triple-winner Emily Griggs won the 500 free (6:32.08). The team of Lucas, Griggs, Wells and Rekard won the 200 free relay (1:57.53). And the team of Lucas, Griggs, Rachel Hillman and Rekard won the 400 free relay (4:23.3).
“The girls did phenomenal I think,” Kokomo coach Jeremy Fewell said. “It takes a whole team to win a meet and it’s awesome to see that the times are starting to come down for some of these young swimmers.”
TIPTON INVITE
Tipton won its four-team invite with a score of 118 points. Cass (93), Eastern (78) and Elwood (23) rounded out the field.
Eastern had a pair of winners: Lauryn Shane in the 400-meter freestyle (5:17.14) and Lola Williams in the 100-meter backstroke (1:19.46).
Eastern coach Sarah Klemmensen was pleased with her team’s showing.
“We knew going into it that Cass would be our toughest adversary. We battled back and forth with them all meet. We were only a couple points from each other all meet until the breaststroke where they eventually pulled ahead. The girls pushed themselves to keep it an exciting meet,” she said.
“I’m excited to see the converted times from the meet because I think we had some best times.”
WESTERN DIVING
Hobart (678.35) edged Maconaquah (611.435) for the title in Western’s nine-team diving invitational. Western (586.45) took third, Northwestern was sixth and Maconaquah’s B squad was ninth.
West Lafayette’s Alyson Haehl took the individual title with a score of 330.35 points. Northwestern’s Camber Fillenwarth (318) was third in the 18-diver field. Maconaquah’s Brooke Borden (244.65) was fifth and Western’s Grace Knolinski (220.60) was sixth.
WARSAW INVITE
Northwestern took second place in the 10-team Warsaw Invitational, which included four Class 4A schools. Warsaw won with 607 points, followed by Northwestern at 463 and Rochester at 264.
The Tiger relay team of Drew Gingerich, Caleb Champion, Austin Huskey and Mason Harrell was fourth. Huskey took second in the 100 butterfly in 1:01.66.
Brodyn Devault was fourth in the 100 freestyle. Gingerich was fourth in the 500 free. The team of Harrell, Gingerich, Huskey and Devault was second in the 200 free relay (1:40.93). Gingerich was third in the 100 backstroke. In the 400 free relay the team of Ethan Champion, Will Baxter, Devault and Ahnert was fourth.
“I’m really excited,” NW coach Walters said, noting solid contributions from up and down the lineup. “Austin Huskey is close to breaking a minute in the 100 fly, that was a really big race. Drew Gingerich is close to breaking a minute in the 100 back. He had a really nice day. Patrick Bath was solid in all his races.”
RICHMOND 122, KOKOMO 63
Logan Pitner picked up Kokomo’s only win, scoring first in the 200 freestyle (1:56.61).
“We had four boys out sick, boys who usually score points for us,” Kokomo coach Jeremy Fewell said. “On the other side this was an awesome opportunity for some of your young kids, some of our new swimmers to see how they performed. It was really exciting to see your younger swimmers doing that and succeeding.”
TIPTON INVITE
The host Blue Devils won the four-team invite with a score of 154 points. Eastern was second with 76, Cass was third with 47 and Elwood was fourth with 25.
Eastern’s lone win came in the diving program where Porter Brovont topped the field.
“Considering that we did not score more than one lone first place, I am so impressed with the guys for placing second. They worked hard for that placement,” Eastern coach Erin Klepfer said, noting the Comets fared well in the relays with second-place finishes in each one.
WESTERN DIVING
Hobart won Western’s seven-team diving invitational with a score of 772.05. Maconaquah was fourth, Western was sixth and Northwestern was seventh.
Maconaquah’s Vinny Rooker — the Braves’ lone competitor — won the individual title with a score of 405.80. Western’s Simha Sinkfield (262.80) was fourth and Northwestern’s Ashtin Ziebell (260.05) was fifth.
KOKOMO SUPER 6
Western went 4-1 in the gathering. The Panthers beat Hamilton Heights 48-21, beat Clinton Central 81-0, lost to Harrison 28-24, beat Logansport 64-12 and beat Kokomo 42-33.
Hunter Cottingham (138 pounds) and Braydon Erb (285) were both 5-0 for the Panthers. Aiden Belt (120) was 4-0. Justin Brantley (113) was 3-0, sharing mat time with Gabriel Bumgardner and Grahm Berry, who each picked up a win as Western went 5-0 at that weight. Anthony Martin (106), Chandler Ciscell (132), Hayden Shepherd (145) and Jaedon Smith (160) were each 4-1. And Robert Dinn was 2-0 wrestling once at 120 and once at 126.
“We had some guys wrestle really well,” Western coach Chad Shepherd said. “Erb wrestled the third-ranked heavyweight in the state [Harrison’s William Crider]. That kid placed fourth last year. Erb beat him 9-4, that was a pretty big win for us. Hunter and Aiden had a good day. Anthony Martin came back and avenged a loss from the past. Justin Brantley wrestled really well.”
Kokomo went 3-2 and scored two unbeaten wrestlers in Kymani Howard and Myles Lenoir. The Kats beat Hamilton Heights 47-20, beat Logansport 62-10 and beat Clinton Central 75-3. Kokomo lost 49-17 to Harrison, and lost to Western.
Howard (160 pounds) and Lenoir (170) both went 5-0 for the Kats. Harvey Barr (106), Omarion Clark-Stitts (126), Mitchell Wyrick (182), and Jakobe Sparger (220) were each 4-1. Ethan Marciniak (195) was 3-1. And Nathan Conner (120) and Wilmer Corrales (138) were both 3-2.
“In general I think we are improving,” Kokomo coach Mike Miller said. “It’s tough to lose a match to a county rival like Western. That was basically one match result changes and the whole outcome of the [team] match changes. All in all we’re getting better.”
MAC SUPER DUALS
Maconaquah went 5-0 in its super duals with victories over North Miami (68-12), Whitko (63-18), Cass (61-18), Tippecanoe Valley (36-34) and Marion (47-30).
In the process, veteran Mac coach Bob Freije picked up his 300th career victory.
Blake Kinney, Jared Blake and Aaron McKinley had 5-0 days for the Braves and Tyler Stapleton, Wyatt Price, Brayden Bockover, Colin Deckard, Mason Taylor, Lane Wagner and Alex Ringeisen had 4-1 showings.
NORTHFIELD DUALS
Northwestern went 3-2 with victories over South Bend Clay (48-19), Blackford (48-15) and Northfield (48-21). Southern Wells beat the Tigers 52-24 and Wabash beat the Tigers 48-21.
Isaac Bumgardner led the Tigers with a 5-0 record in the 106-pound weight class. Bodey Henry (145), Kyle Cardwell (182) and Julion Creason (220) had 4-1 days and Tiquan Howell (120), Blayne Leeman (132), Marcos Castorena (152) and Nolan Floyd (170) had 3-2 records.
“Really good day for our guys finishing third in the eight-team [field],” coach Steve Swinson said. “Excited for our guys who bounced back this weekend from our first two previous duals with county rivals. Our effort and improvements showed well [Saturday].”
PLYMOUTH INVITE
Peru posted a 2-3 record with victories over Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger (52-30) and Munster (63-18). Mishawaka beat Peru 56-18, Goshen beat the Tigers 48-33 and Plymouth topped the Tigers 51-30.
The Bengals’ Cooper Baldwin (106-pound weight class) and Trey Sturgill (113) had 5-0 records and Austin Fletcher (138) and Zian Constable (182) had 4-1 records. Quinten Brousseau (285) went 3-1 and Alex Legg (132) was 3-2.
