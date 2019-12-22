Kokomo’s boys and girls swimming and diving squads both beat Logansport Saturday in the Katfish pool. The Kokomo girls topped Logan 111-63, and the Kokomo boys won 140-35.
In the girls meet, Macee Reckard led the Katfish as a quadruple winner. She won the 200 freestyle (2:04.71) and the 100 backstroke (1:04.08). Triple-winner Emily Griggs won the 200 IM (2:43.38), Arianna Fox won the 100 butterfly (1:27.35). Rachel Hillman won the 500 free (6:41.69). And triple-winner Emily Lucas won the 100 breaststroke (1:19.35).
Reckard, Shelby Wells, Griggs and Lucas teamed to win the 200 free relay (1:58.73) and that same quartet won the 400 free relay (4:21.95).
“It was nice to see the girls out of school and relieved from school and not having to worry about finals,” Kokomo coach Jeremy Fewell said. “It was fun to watch them race.”
He pointed to the 500 free as a productive race for the Kats.
“Rachel dropped 15 seconds and Rilyn [Wonnell] went in with a hurt toe and went after it. It was nice to see that,” Fewell said.
In the boys meet, Logan Pitner was a quadruple winner, taking individual firsts in the 200 free (1:55.98) and the 100 free (51.11). Brayden York won the 200 IM (2:41.8). Sean Ryals won the 50 free (24.59). Triple-winner Isaac Elkin won diving (144.5) and the 100 breaststroke (1:10.9). And Triple-winner Jake Cleaver won the 100 backstroke (1:10.9).
The Kats swept the relays. Cleaver, Elkin, Caleb Smith and Pablo Ketterer won the 200 medley relay in 1:59.54. Pitner, Cameron Bryant, Ketterer and York won the 200 free relay (1:43.84). And Pitner, Bryant, Ryals and Cleaver won the 400 free relay (3:52.64).
“It was sort of exciting to see some of these young guys, some of our freshmen and sophomores that are new to the sport, developing and growing, and see some of their times moving downward,” Fewell said.
BOYS SWIMMING
WARSAW INVITE
Eastern’s Porter Brovont broke the Comets’ 11-dive record in winning the diving invite with a score of 441.65.
“Brovont was extremely focused, totally dialed in and received great scores on some of his tough dives,” Eastern diving coach Ryan Morgan said.
SBW INVITE
Maconaquah’s Vincenzo Rooker set a new school record of 525.95 points in winning the South Bend Washington Diving Invite.
GIRLS SWIMMING
SBW INVITE
Brooke Borden was the top Brave with a score of 288.20 for 11th place at the South Bend Washington Diving Invite. Lilly Pohlman came in 16th (237.2) and Rachel Little was 18th (225.95).
WRESTLING
TWIN LAKES INVITE
Western scored four champions at Twin Lakes as Anthony Martin (106 pounds), Hunter Cottingham (138), Hayden Shepherd (145) and Braydon Erb (285) each stood atop the podium.
Also for the Panthers, Chandler Ciscell (132) was second, Robert Dinn (120) was third, Jaedon Smith (160) was fourth, Jackson Hartsough (152) was sixth, and Gabriel Bumgardner (113) and M.J. Norman (195) each took seventh.
“It was good competition overall for everybody,” Western coach Chad Shepherd said. “I don’t think anybody didn’t have a match that was a good match. We’re still getting better – just keep hammering away.”
PENN GIRLS INVITE
Kokomo sent a pair of wrestlers to the meet. At 120 pounds, Kamryn Boone took third with a 2-1 record. At 106, Amaya Bowen finished sixth, going 1-2.
“It was a good day for going out and getting some experience,” Kokomo coach Mike Miller said. “Love seeing the kids wrestle and getting better every time they go out there.”
ROCHESTER INVITE
Northwestern 182-pounder Kyle Cardwell was the champion at Rochester’s John McKee Invitational. Tiger 138-pounder Bodey Henry and 106-pounder Isaac Bumgardner were both second. Tiquan Howell (120) and Marcos Castorena (145) both finished fifth.
“Really an outstanding day for our Tiger wrestling team at the Rochester Invite,” NW coach Steve Swinson said.
“We are seeing much improvement every time we take the mat, which is one of our team goals.”
MAC GOES 3-2
Maconaquah finished with a 3-2 record in the Yorktown/New Haven duals with wins over New Haven (40-30), Lakeland (60-18) and South Bend Washington (66-24). The Braves lost to Bishop Dwenger (39-31) and Adams Central (37-36).
Individual champions for Maconaquah were Colin Deckard, Blake Kinney and Alex Ringeisen each with 5-0 records.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
WESTERN 27, CASS 17
Western (4-8) got coach Lisa Pflueger her first Hoosier Conference win with the 10-point victory over Cass (2-12, 0-2 HC).
The Panthers (1-1 HC) used a strong second half to out score Cass 16-6 in the final two quarters for the 10-point win.
“Very physical battle for both teams,” Pflueger said. “We raised our defensive intensity as a team. We also had lots of good looks offensively and battled on the boards.”
Ella Biggs led Western with 10 points, and Cass was led by Paxtyn Hicks with seven points.
TAYLOR 46, EASTBROOK 31
Taylor (8-4) kept a single-digit lead until the fourth quarter where the Titans outscored Eastbrook 19-10 to get the 15-point win.
“It was a good win,” Taylor coach Tony Oliver said. “They have a really good coach in Jeff Liddick. Eastbrook is physical, and my goal was to get to the free throw line, and I am good with 14 of 17 from the line.”
Kelsi Langley led Taylor with 19 points. Johwen McKim led Eastbrook with 12 points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.