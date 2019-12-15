IndianaMat.com Class 2A No. 1-ranked Western and Class 2A No. 2 Oak Hill highlighted the Western wrestling invitational’s eight-team field Saturday and not surprisingly, the teams locked horns all the way through the meet. Both finished with 252.5 points, but Oak Hill took first due to a point deduction for Western. Wabash was third at 198.5.
The Panthers had four wrestlers finish in first with perfect 3-0 marks: Anthony Martin (106 pounds), Hunter Cottingham (138), Hayden Shepherd (145) and Braydon Erb (285).
Western’s Justin Brantley (113) and Aiden Belt (120) both took second with 2-1 marks. Aiden Raab (126), Chandler Ciscell (132), Jackson Hartsough (152), Jerry Padgett (170) and A.J. Swing (182) were each third with 3-1 records. M.J. Norman (195) and Alec Judeika (220) were both fourth at 2-2. And Jaedon Smith (160) was fifth at 2-2.
“We’ve got to be more disciplined as a team,” Western coach Chad Shepherd said. “We were tied at the end of the day, but there were a lot of places we could have helped ourselves out and we didn’t. As a whole team, we’ve got to get more disciplined. It’s all the little things.
“At the end of the day Oak Hill, they’re ranked No. 2 in 2A right now, it’s not like they’re scrubs. Wabash is ranked in 1A and Eastern is ranked in 1A. But if we want to be really good, we’ve got to be more disciplined and fix some things.”
Eastern was fourth at 160. Tipton was sixth with 92.
For Eastern, Tytus Morrisett was 3-0 with three pins to win the 160-pound title. Brodie Porter (170) was 2-0. Eli Ferguson (113) was 3-1 with three pins. Tyler Wright (285) was 3-1 with two pins. Luke Hetzner (138) and Tallan Morrisett (160) were each 2-1 with two pins. Caleb Melton (106) and Bradie Porter (132) were both 2-2 with two pins.
FRANKFORT INVITE
Kokomo went 4-1 at the invitational. The Wildkats beat Frankfort 57-12, beat Lebanon 57-21, lost to Greencastle 37-34, beat Shelbyville 63-12, and beat Cascade 66-17.
Kokomo’s Harvey Barr (106 pounds), Kymani Howard (160), Myles Lenoir (170) and Jakobe Sparger (220) were each 5-0. Ethan Marciniak (182), Wilmer Corrales (138), Omarion Clark-Stitts (126), and Nathan Conner (120) were each 4-1. Jaquan East (145) was 3-1. Sam Baity (285) and Keegan Name (132) were both 3-2. And Kacey Coak (113) was 2-2.
“It was, competitively, a good day for us,” Kokomo coach Mike Miller said. “We’d love to be 5-0, but 4-1, and we lost a really tight one to a good team. Getting a good match against some good opponents shows us some things to work on to get ready for the postseason. All in all I was really happy with how our guys competed and our attitudes through the day.
CL. PRAIRIE INVITE
Northwestern competed in Clinton Prairie’s 15-team invitational. The Tigers’ Isaac Bumgardner won his weight class, Kyle Cardwell had a runner-up finish and Tiquan Howell, Bodey Henry and Julion Creason had third-place showings.
“This tournament was one that really benefited our guys greatly as it had competition in every weight class,” Northwestern coach Steve Swinson said. “Many of our guys are really starting to wrestle really well ... but as a team in an individual tournament, we need everyone to score for us, not just a handful.”
ELKHART MEM. INVITE
Blake Kinney led Maconaquah’s showing in the invitational with a runner-up finish in his weight class and Wyatt Price, Colin Deckard, Jared Blake and Alex Ringeisen had fourth-place finishes.
LEBANON GIRLS INVITE
Kokomo sent a contingent of four wrestlers to the 18-team event at Lebanon and came away with third place. Aulani Davis went 4-0 at 132 pounds and beat the defending 126-pound state champ in the finals to finish in first. Amaya Bowen (106) took second at 2-1. Kamryn Boone (120) took third at 2-1. And Mea Hauser (126) took seventh at 126.
“We’re hosting the girls state this year. I’d be awesome if all these girls were wrestling on our mats in our gym at the big stage at the end of the year,” Kokomo coach Mike Miller said. “We’re real happy with how they’re progressing. It’s exciting.”
Maconaquah also sent a contingent to the event. Haley Salinas and Kya Foster both took third-place finishes, Hailey Warren and Macie Green were both fourth, and Kylinn Wallace was sixth.
MAC 37, CASS 29
Averi Miller scored a career-high 15 points to lead Maconaquah past visiting Cass. Miller hit back-to-back 3-pointers early in the fourth quarter to help the Braves gain separation after the Kings had closed to within three.
Also for the Braves (4-6), Lilly Maple had 12 points and Monica Moore had eight points and 12 rebounds.
CARROLL 35, MANCHESTER 24
Carroll pitched an 11-0 shutout in the opening quarter to take control of the game. After Manchester closed to within 15-12 at halftime, the visiting Cougars outscored the Squires 12-5 in the third quarter to regain control.
Morgan Viney scored 10 points, grabbed 13 rebounds and dished five assists to lead the 8-3 Cougars. Megan Wagner also scored 10 points, Maryn Worl had nine points and seven rebounds and Kelsey Hammond had six points and six boards.
TWIN LAKES 51, WESTERN 45
The visiting Panthers fell to the Indians in a matchup of Class 3A Twin Lakes Sectional teams.
Haley Scott led Western (3-7) with 11 points, Ella Biggs had 10 and Sadie Harding had nine. Morgan Ousley provided seven points and a team-high three assists.
LAPEL 51, TIPTON 41
Abigail Parker led Tipton (4-5) with 10 points. Ashlee Schram had seven points and nine rebounds and Olivia Spidel and Gracie Phillips scored seven points apiece.
TWIN LAKES INVITE
Maconaquah won the six-team invitational with a score of 138 points. Twin Lakes (96) took second place and Delphi (94) and Kokomo (92) followed close behind in the standings.
“The boys won seven events, placed second in four, and we did not enter any in diving since Vinny [Rooker] went down to Fishers’ invite. I am so proud of the leadership the seniors are showing,” Mac coach Brad McManus said.
The Braves’ first win came from the team of Luke Stage, Cole Bretzman, Nolyn Tubb and Hunter O’Connor in the 200 medley relay. Jobe Ulshafer, Andrew Ramos, Zach Gray and Walker Hays won the 800 freestyle. Bryant Teegardin, Ulshafer, O’Connor and Tubb won the 200 free. Logan Schultz, Gray, Hays and Tubb won the 200 butterfly.
Ulshafer, Bretzman, Stage and Teegardin won the 400 free. O’Connor, Tubb, Gray and Hays won the 500 crescendo. And Stage, Brandon Smitley, Gray and Matt Willson won the 200 backstroke.
The Braves added second-place showings in the 400 IM, 300 pyramid, 200 breaststroke and 500 sprint relays.
“The [Braves’] Golden Goggle Award goes to Zach Gray. He was part of four first-place relays, did a great job being the vocal leader, and he continues to work hard everyday despite shoulder issues,” McManus said.
Kokomo took second place in three events. The team of Ben Hillman, Sean Ryals, Caleb Smith and Isaac Elkin was second in the 400 relay (4:03.04). The team of Ryals, Brayden York, Adam Behny and Cameron Bryant was second in the 500 free relay (5:21.72). And the team of Jake Cleaver, Smith, Alex Chandler and Behny was second in the 200 backstroke relay.
“I think the boys swam really well,” Kokomo coach Jeremy Fewell said. “We’ve got a lot of young swimmers and this is an opportunity at a fun, unique meet for them. We had some swims that were really solid. The kids have a great time going to this and they enjoy it so it was fun to watch.”
TWIN LAKES INVITE
Maconaquah took first in the all-relay, six-team gathering with a score of 142. Twin Lakes was second at 108 and Kokomo third at 82.
Kokomo took second in three events. The team of Trelaine Schelbert, Paige Wilson, Emily Lucas and Macee Reckard was second in the 800 free relay (9:28.46). The team of Rilyn Wonnell, Rebecca Stillwell, Shelby Wells and Reckard was second in one of the 500 relay events (5:53.47). And the team of Wells, Wilson, Reckard and Lily Johnson was second in a different 500 free relay (4:52.08).
“I think the girls really stepped up. This is the one where we had two girls that couldn’t swim,” Kat coach Fewell said. That caused a race-day adjustment. “We had to adjust and put some younger swimmers into those positions and those kids really stepped up and swam well and swam hard. It was really exciting to see that.”
