Western wrestlers scored a pair of medals Saturday in the final day of the IHSAA State Finals at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Senior 132-pounder Hunter Cottingham took fifth, and junior 285-pounder Braydon Erb took seventh.
Entering his senior season, Cottingham had never claimed a win at state over three trips, but in the span of 23 hours this weekend he picked up three wins.
After winning in Friday’s opening round, Cottingham dropped his quarterfinal match Saturday morning 6-4 in overtime to Center Grove’s Hayden Watson. He bounced back to beat Fort Wayne Snider’s Reakus Shelton 1-0 in the consolation round, then scored a come-from-behind victory in the fifth-place match.
In that match, Cottingham trailed 1-0 entering the third period, but scored an escape and takedown in the third to beat Leo’s Ian Heath 3-1 and claim fifth.
“The match he lost, he lost in overtime, so we were right there,” Western coach Chad Shepherd said. “He had a really good season, good tournament and just a terrific career.”
Cottingham finished 172-14 for his career after going 3-1 at the state meet this weekend. The four-time state qualifier was 45-3 this season.
Erb won his match Friday to reach Saturday’s action. In Saturday morning’s quarterfinal round he lost 3-2 to Hamilton Southeastern’s Andrew Irick, then lost 6-5 to Carroll of Allen County’s Reeve Muncie in the consolation round. In the seventh-place match Erb got Plymouth’s Andrew Himes in trouble just seconds into the second period and scored a pin 19 seconds into the frame.
Shepherd said the junior heavyweight’s final victory “definitely gives momentum for next year. I think he realized some things [Saturday] night. I’m really looking forward to what he can do next year.”
Shepherd elaborated on what Erb realized in going 2-2 at state. He was 44-5 this season.
“I think [he realized] the ability he has compared to the ability of the guys he’s wrestling. I think he realized he’s a lot farther along than he thought he was,” Shepherd said.
Western claimed two medals out of four wrestlers who went to state. Sophomore Hayden Shepherd and junior Anthony Martin both reached state but lost their matches Friday.
“I think we let a couple matches maybe get away that we’d like to have back, but overall we came down, we competed,” Shepherd said. “Even the two guys that got beat Friday night did a good job. For both boys [Cottingham and Erb] to finish [Saturday] with wins, I thought was big, especially for Hunter to end his career going out with a victory. I don’t think you could ask more than that.
“I was proud of the effort all weekend. Our coaching staff did a good job getting them ready and we came down and I feel like we represented our school and our area really well.”
Peru 113-pounder Trey Sturgill dropped his matches Saturday and finished eighth. After winning his Friday match to reach Saturday, the Bengal Tiger senior lost by pin to Avon’s Cheaney Schoeff in :35, then lost by pin to Evansville Mater Dei’s Cole Ross in :57. In the seventh-place match Lake Central’s Nam Doan beat Sturgill 14-3.
Sturgill finished his season 41-6.
BOYS SWIMMING
CARMEL SECTIONAL
Maconaquah’s Vincenzo Rooker won the diving competition with a sectional-record score of 448.20 in the IHSAA Carmel Boys Swimming Sectional Saturday.
Also moving on is Eastern’s Porter Brovont, who placed second in the diving with a score of 441.95.
Both Rooker and Brovont advance to the Homestead Diving Regionals on Tuesday.
“Porter had a good day,” Eastern coach Erin Klepfer said. “He nailed a few dives and finished second with a score of 441.95. Even with a second-place finish, he still bested the [previous] sectional-record score. We’re very proud of him and looking forward to seeing what he can do at Homestead for regionals.”
As for teams, Carmel was the overall winner with 558 points, followed by Westfield (372.5), Noblesville (275.5), Tipton (199.5), Western (191), Northwestern placed sixth with a score of (170.5), Maconaquah (147), Kokomo (129) Guerin Catholic (88) and Eastern (67).
Maconaquah swimmers were led by Nolyn Tubb with a seventh-place finish in the 50 freestyle (22.95) and eighth-place in the 100 freestyle (51.53). Walker Hays was next with a 14th-place finish in the 200 freestyle (2:00.42) and 15th in the 100 butterfly (1:02.94). Luke Stage finished 14th in the 200 individual medley (2:22.35) and 16th in the 100 backstroke (1:06.35). Cole Bretzman took 12th in the 100 breaststroke (1:07.04) and 15th in the 200 individual medley (2:22.43). Bryant Teegardin placed 13th in the 100 butterfly (1:01.42) and 16th in the 200 individual medley (2:24.25), and Coen Thompson was 15th in the 100 backstroke (1:05.98).
Western’s 200 free relay team of Pete Bradshaw, Mason Hill, Clayton Palma and Palmer Harrell was second in 1:31.72. The medley relay team of Cullen Dalpoas, Harrell, Pete Bradshaw and Trey Shock took fourth in 1:42.2. And the 400 free relay team of Shock, Palma, Hill and Dalpoas was third in 3:25.12.
The Panthers scored four individual podium finishes. Dalpoas took sixth in the 100 backstroke (59.41), Shock was seventh in the 100 free (50.73) and eighth in the 50 free (23.02). And Simha Sinkfield was seventh in diving (299.55).
Also for Western: Harrell was 10th in the 200 IM (2:12.72) and Hill 13th (2:18.73). Palma was 10th in the 50 free (22.83) and Bradshaw 15th (23.38). Bradshaw was 10th in the 100 butterfly (58.73). Dalpoas was 12th in the 100 free (51.13) and Palma 13th (51.26. Harrell was 10th in the 100 breaststroke (1:06.44) and Hill 13th (1:07.68)
“Our guys just performed exceptionally well during this meet Thursday and [Saturday],” Western coach Brad Bennett said. “200 free relay, we’re holding on to hope of a chance they’ll get pulled in [to state]. The chances are slim but hope is alive. Our kids put so much work into a great season. To finish on such a positive note with all those swims it’s a special ending to a really special season.
“I’m really proud of Simha in diving. He just had an outstanding day. Huge improvement throughout the season but he made it on the podium, just dove really well.”
Northwestern’s Drew Gingerich and Caleb Champion each claimed a top-eight podium finish. Gingerich placed eighth in the 100 backstroke (1:00.40) and 11th in the 200 freestyle (1:55.75). Caleb Champion took eighth in the 100 breaststroke (1:04.34) and 12th in the 200 individual medley (2:16.58). Austin Huskey was ninth in the 200 individual medley (2:08.13) and 500 freestyle (5:15.86). Mason Harrell placed 11th in the 50 freestyle (22.94) and 14th in the 100 freestyle (51.73). Patrick Bath came in 12th in the 100 backstroke (1:03.86) and 16th in the 100 butterfly (1:03.48).
Others for Northwestern were: Brodyn DeVault in placing 12th in the 50 freestyle (23.05); Ashtin Ziebell taking ninth place in diving (285.05); Ethan Champion coming in 13th in the 500 freestyle (5:30.86); William Baxter placing 14th in the 500 freestyle (5:41.47); Kolby Ahnert taking 11th place int he 100 backstroke (1:03.46); and Caden Gaier finishing 16th in the 100 breastroke (1:10.02).
“The kids did great,” Northwestern coach Donita Walters said. “Baxter placed 16th in the 500 freestyle prelims and moved up two spots in the consolation to finish 14th. We had guys either stay in their spots or move up spots. [Besides Baxter] we also had big swims by Caleb and Ethan Champion. I couldn’t be more pleased with them. Our relays were flat on Thursday and came out on fire [Saturday]. The 400 freestyle relay team dropped seven seconds. I’m excited for this group.”
Northwestern’s 400 freestyle relay team of DeVault, Gingerich, Caleb Champion and Harrell swam in a time of 3:32.77 for sixth place.
Eastern’s 200 medley relay team of Matt Laubenstein, Khyler Pundt, Andrew Hartman and Jacob Tucker combined to place ninth (2:00.61) and the team of Laubenstein, Tucker and Hartman joined Eli Hueston for a ninth-place finish in the 400 freestyle relay (3:50.77).
