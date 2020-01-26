Kokomo’s wrestling squad took second in the North Central Conference meet on Saturday in Richmond, moving up a spot from last year’s finish. Harrison posted a score of 260 to win the meet, followed by Kokomo at 180 and Lafayette Jeff in third at 141.
Kokomo 106-pounder Harvey Barr and 160-pounder Kymani Howard both won their weight class with 3-0 records. Additionally, another 10 Wildkats placed fifth or higher in the 10-team meet.
“We had some guys that wrestled real well,” Kokomo coach Mike Miller said. “Harvey at 106, beat [Anderson’s] Romello Williams in the finals. Romello is ranked 12th in the state. That was a real positive match for Harvey. That should be a big momentum builder for him.”
Williams entered the NCC meet 29-1. Barr lost to Williams in the NCC finals last season.
“Kymani had a real nice day,” Miller said. “He was seeded first and just came out and took care of business, did what he was supposed to do.”
Also for the Kats, Omarion Clark-Stitts (126 pounds), Taylor Duncan (152) and Mitchell Wyrick (182) each took second place with 2-1 records, Kacey Coak (113), Wilmer Corrales (138), Jaquan East (145), Myles Lenoir (170) and Jakobe Sparger (220) were each fourth with 2-2 records, and Nathan Conner (120) and Aulani Davis (132) were each fifth with 2-2 records.
“We put five guys in the finals – that’s a big step forward for us,” Miller said. “We’ve got some things to clean up before the sectional, but we’re excited about our opportunity in the sectional.”
HHC MEET
Eastern continued its Hoosier Heartland Conference dominance by winning the league meet for the fifth straight year.
The Comets had five individual champs — Bradie Porter (132-pound weight class), Luke Hetzner (138), Talon Morrisett (145), Tytus Morrisett (160) and Brodie Porter (170).
TRC MEET
Led by quadruple winner Nolyn Tubb and triple winner Cole Bretzman, Maconaquah won the TRC meet for the fifth straight season. The Braves posted a score of 377.5 points to outdistance runner-up Rochester by more than 100 points. Mac hosted the seven-team meet.
Individually, Tubb won the 100 freestyle and tied for first in the 50 free, Bretzman won the 200 individual medley and Vinny Rooker won the diving program with a meet-record score.
The Braves won two of the three relays. Tubb, Bretzman, Hunter O’Connor and Luke Stage teamed to win the 200 medley. Tubb, Jobe Ulshafer, O’Connor and Walker Hays won the 200 free.
Bretzman was second in the 100 breaststroke, Zach Gray was second in the 500 free, Stage was runner-up in the 200 IM and Bretzman and Ulshafer were part of the second-place team in the 400 free relay.
“So proud of this team. We have excellent leadership from the seniors. All the guys have improved this year beyond my expectations. I am looking forward to senior night Tuesday and sectional in four weeks,” Mac coach Brad McManus said.
HHC MEET
Clinton Central posted a score of 132 points to run away with the title in the HHC meet at CC. Delphi (71) edged Eastern (66) for second place and Carroll (34) rounded out the standings.
Porter Brovont provided Eastern’s highlight by winning the diving program with an 11-dive score of 516.80. That bettered his previous school record of 441.65.
“He set not only a new school record, but also a conference record,” Eastern coach Erin Klepfer said.
Klepfer also liked what she saw from her swimmers.
“I was really impressed with sophomore Eli Hueston, who dropped time in every single event he swam [Saturday], she said.
TRC MEET
Led by quadruple winner Erika Baber and triple winners Anna Borden and Janet Johnston, Maconaquah won the Three Rivers Conference meet for the fourth straight year. The Braves totaled 373 points. Rochester was second with 284. The Braves hosted the six-team meet.
Individually, Baber won the 200 free in a meet-record time of 2:01.22, and also won the 500 free. Borden was tops in the 50 free and Johnston won the 100 breaststroke.
The Braves swept the relays. Abby Shrock, Johnston, Kaylinn Teegardin and Borden won the 200 medley. Johnston, Hannah Montgomery, Borden and Baber won the 200 free. And Shrock, Teegardin, Montgomery and Baber won the 400 free.
Other highlights for the Braves included Johnston and Riley Jones finishing 2-3 in the 200 individual medley, Rachel Little taking second in the diving program, Borden and Teegardin going 2-3 in the 100 free and Shrock finishing runner-up in both the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke.
HHC MEET
Clinton Central edged Eastern by eight points, 101-93, to win the HHC meet at CC. Carroll (62) was third and Delphi (53) was fourth.
“Tough loss for the girls,” Eastern coach Sarah Klemmensen said. “We knew going in that Clinton Central was the school we had to beat. The girls swam their hardest, and in the end, I couldn’t be prouder of how they did. As a team, they encouraged each other, kept each other fired up and didn’t let the fact that we were trailing for most the meet get them down.”
Eastern won four events. Cora Kendall won the 100 butterfly, Brittany Eckart won the 100 freestyle, Lauryn Shane was tops in the 500 free, and Eckart, Shane, Ella Kantz and Kendall teamed to win the 400 free relay.
