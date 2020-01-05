Western’s wrestling squad took third place at the Indiana High School Wrestling Coaches Association’s State Duals in Fort Wayne on Saturday.
Taking on competition in Class 2A where the Panthers won the state title last season, Western beat Norwell 44-32 and beat West Vigo 47-25 in pool matches to advance to the championship flight. Western then fell 41-27 to Garrett in the semifinals, and topped Columbia City 41-35 in the third-place match.
Five Panthers went unbeaten at 4-0 on the day: Justin Brantley (113 pounds); Aiden Belt (120); Hunter Cottingham (132); Hayden Shepherd (138); and Braydon Erb (285).
Also for Western, Anthony Martin (106) and Chandler Ciscell (126) were both 3-1, and Jackson Hartsough (145) was 2-2.
“We’ve still got work to do,” Western coach Chad Shepherd said. “It was a good day of wrestling. There were some really solid teams, a whole bunch of good individuals there. We saw lots of good competition, which was great, but if we want to continue attaining some of the goals we’ve set for the season, we’ve got some stuff we’ve got to get corrected. Overall it was a good learning experience for us.
“I think everybody saw some really good guys. I think Hunter wrestled two state qualifiers from last year. Anthony Martin got beat by a kid that was ranked in the top 10. We saw some good, solid wrestling and some of our guys wrestled really hard.”
TWIN LAKES INVITE
Cass went 2-3 on the day at the Twin Lakes Holiday Duals.
The Kings (8-10 overall) defeated North White (60-24) and South Bend Clay (48-35) and had losses to Faith Christian (42-34), Twin Lakes (45-36) and Fountain Central (45-36).
Karson Albright (126), Cael Bernhardt (138) and Cayl Garland (182) each went 5-0 on the day for the Kings. Tyler McGuire (113), Javonie Cervantes (145) and Lane Collins (220/285) went 4-1. Kaine Fowler (106) went 3-2.
GIRLS HOOPS
C. PRAIRIE 42, TAYLOR 38
Clinton Prairie topped Taylor in a critical Hoosier Heartland Conference clash. The two squads both entered with 4-0 conference marks. Prairie took a 20-14 lead at halftime and made Taylor chase. The Titans were down 37-26 after three quarters and couldn’t climb all the way back.
Tynlie Neal led CP (12-2, 5-0 HHC) with 23 points and hit 3 of 4 from 3-point territory. Kelsi Langley led Taylor (9-5, 4-1 HHC) with 13 points. Emma Good scored 10 and Alison Pemberton nine.
“We had a slow start again and here lately we’ve had a lot of slow starts,” Taylor coach Tony Oliver said. CP led 6-5 after one quarter. “When you hold a team to 20 points in the first half you probably should be winning that game. They’re a good team though, they’re well-coached. The Neal girl, we just couldn’t keep her in front of us. That’s what we had to do and we couldn’t do it.
“I’m not disappointed because once again we were down and we came back. The kids never quit.”
NORTHFIELD 51, KOKOMO 47
Kokomo (2-11) suffered another tight loss with the four-point defeat to Northfield (10-4).
The Wildkats held a 14-8 lead at the end of the first quarter, only to be outscored 43-33 in the next three quarters.
Chloe McClain led Kokomo with 23 points. Northfield was led by Addi Baker with 17.
BOYS HOOPS
CLINTON PRAIRIE 85, TAYLOR 45
Clinton Prairie opened up a 25-10 lead after one quarter and kept pushing the Titans back. CP led 46-23 at the half and 72-38 after three quarters.
Taylor fell to 0-8 overall, 0-3 in the HHC. CP is now 9-1, 4-0 in the HHC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.