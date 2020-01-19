Western’s wrestling squad scored seven individual champions and outpaced the competition Saturday at the 10-team Hoosier Conference meet at Western.
Braydon Erb won his semifinal match to secure his 100th career victory, then went on to take Western’s seventh title of the day, winning the 285-pound crown. Also winning titles for Western were Jaedon Smith (160 pounds), Hunter Cottingham (132), Chandler Ciscell (126), Aidan Belt (120), Justin Brantley (113) and Anthony Martin (106).
Hayden Shepherd took second at 138 pounds for the Panthers, A.J. Swing was third at 170, and Jackson Hartsough fourth at 145.
“You win a conference championship, it’s a good day,” Western coach Chad Shepherd said. “[We] put eight in the finals, you put over half your roster in the finals, that’s very positive. To have seven champions is very good. The match we lost in the finals [at 138] was a very good match. We need to find a way to win that match, but that’s a good match.”
Western took first with a score of 225.5, Rensselaer was second at 187.5, Northwestern was eighth (92), Cass ninth (61.5) and Tipton 10th (55).
The Panthers showed an improved level on Saturday.
“I challenged the guys,” Chad Shepherd said. “Earlier in the week I was a little disappointed. We talked about some things we need to correct as a team and we took a good step forward with that. Even the guys that didn’t place did a good job of working to correct some of the things we’ve got to fix before sectionals.
“The guys showed up [Saturday] and they did well. I was definitely happy with the improvement.”
GIRLS SWIMMING
NW WINS HC MEET
Northwestern’s girls won the 10-team Hoosier Conference meet at Purdue, posting a score of 348. Hamilton Heights was second at 328, and Western third at 321. Tipton was fifth (225), and Cass eighth (161).
Jaylyn Harrison led the Purple Tigers as a triple winner. She won the 50 free (24.41) and the 100 breaststroke (1:07.56) and teamed with Anne Bourff, Lauren Martin and Kaylynne Fernandes to win the 200 free relay (1:48.43). Catherine Bath won the 100 butterfly (1:01.53).
Northwestern also got a second-place swim from Bath in the 100 backstroke (1:02.06) and the 200 medley crew of Bath, Harrison, Bourff and Martin took second in a school-record time of 1:56.5.
“That relay set the tone for the entire day because that relay came in seeded fourth and they moved up to second … those girls setting that record just lit my team on fire,” NW coach Donita Walters said.
Moving up spots was what propelled the Tigers. Their winning 200 free relay team had been seeded fifth.
“Every lady knew they had a job and they knew where they needed to be at the end of the day and they outperformed what those expectations were,” Walters said. “I put a lot of pressure on them. They worked really hard. And I asked them to trust the process.
“We had to push a little bit hard to get them to this point and they surpassed all my expectations [Saturday]. I’m ecstatic with what they did.”
For Western, Anna Moore took second in the 200 freestyle (2:08.12), Jenaka Hawkins was second in the 100 breaststroke (1:08.64) and the 400 free relay team of Moore, Emma Shoemaker, Hawkins and Delaney Lupoi was second in 3:53.27. Lupoi was third in the 100 free, Hawkins third in the 200 IM, and the team of Genesis Everling, Hawkins, Lupoi and Moore was third in the medley relay.
“Our girls had an outstanding meet,” Western coach Brad Bennett said. “We were in the running to win it. Across the board – relay splits, individual swims – we only had two all day that weren’t season-best times. Huge drops just all across the board. Our girls did an outstanding job. They came to swim and made everybody earn points to beat them. I couldn’t be happier with the way the girls swam.
“The top three teams, there’s 26 points that separate [first from third]. It’s one of the closest meets that I can remember [between HC and old Mid-Indiana Conference meets]. We traded it off with Hamilton Heights and Northwestern. It was an exciting meet.”
KATFISH SWEEP
Kokomo topped two North Central Conference foes in a double dual at Muncie, beating Muncie Central 61-40 and beating Anderson 54-44.
Macee Reckard was a quadruple winner for the Kats, winning the 200 free (2:02.78) and the 500 free (5:28.93) individually, and swimming the anchor leg on two winning relays. She teamed with Shelby Wells, Emily Lucas and Emily Griggs to win the 200 free relay (1:54.97) and teamed with Paige Wilson, Griggs and Lucas to win the 400 free relay (4:14.45).
Wilson also won the 100 free (1:04.21).
“The girls had a great day,” Kokomo coach Jeremy Fewell said. “They swam really well across the board from top down.
“When it was time to race they got up and raced. I think in that 200 free relay it came down to less than half a second [ahead of Anderson]. That was a great race. It was fun to watch them step up and go after it.”
BOYS SWIMMING
HC MEET
West Lafayette took first in the 10-team Hoosier Conference meet at Purdue with score of 420. Tipton was second (324), Western third (319.5), Northwestern fourth (293.5) and Cass ninth (76).
The Panthers won a pair of relays. Cullen Dalpoas, Palmer Harrell, Pete Bradshaw and Trey Shock won the 200 medley relay in 1:43.52, and the team of Bradshaw, Clayton Palma, Mason Hill and Harrell won the 200 free relay in 1:32.36.
Additionally, Dalpoas, Palma, Shock and Hill took second in the 400 free relay (3:25.92), Harrell was second in the 100 breaststroke (1:04.05) and Shock second in the 100 free (50.71). Bradshaw was third in the 50 free and Dalpoas third in the 100 backstroke.
“[West Lafayette] had us in depth,” Western coach Brad Bennett said. “We got them in the medley relay, we got them in the 200 free relay, we almost got them in the 400 free relay. We had a lot of events where we had three kids standing on the podium but we didn’t have any divers [Saturday], that really hurt us.”
Bennett noted several strong swims from Bradshaw, and was happy with the overall performance.
“Those boys came to race and made anybody that beat them earn it,” he said. “I’m exceptionally proud of how they swam. They’ve put the work in in practice and it really showed.”
Northwestern had three third-place swims: Austin Huskey was third in the 200 IM and in the 500 free, and teamed with Brodyn Devault, Ethan Champion and Mason Harrell for third in the 200 free relay.
“We had 100 percent season-best times out of every single man so it’s really hard not to recognize all of them for a tremendous team effort,” NW coach Donita Walters said. “I couldn’t be happier with what I saw. You can’t ask for any more than a best time and they delivered.”
KATFISH SPLIT
Kokomo split a double dual at Muncie Central, beating the host Bearcats 73-29, and falling to Anderson 63.5-38.5
Isaac Elkin won a pair of events for the Kats, taking first in diving (201.5) and in the 100 breaststroke (1:10.13).
“I think we’re right at four weeks out for sectional. It’s nice to see where we’re progressing and the times we’re hitting at this point of the season,” Kokomo coach Jeremy Fewell said. “They’re coming along.”
GIRLS HOOPS
NORTHWESTERN 61, MAINE WEST (Ill.) 58
Class 4A, No. 1-ranked Northwestern (20-0) held off a late charge by Maine West (18-2) of Des Plaines, Illinois, to emerge with a three-point win. The Tigers were up for the challenge against the Illinois state Class 4A champion.
Northwestern’s Klair Merrell scored on a layup to give Northwestern a two-point lead, and McKenna Layden hit a free throw with less then a second on the clock for the final margin.
“This was a great game against a tough team,” Northwestern coach Kathie Layden said. “They had won 56 out of 58 games they have played, state champs last season, and the girls responded well to the challenge.”
Northwestern did trail early down 18-10 at the end of the first quarter. The Tigers came back to lead 35-29 at halftime, and 52-45 at the end of the third quarter. Northwestern was outscored 13-9 in the fourth quarter but emerged on top.
Madison Layden led Northwestern with 22 points. Kendall Bostic added 19. Merrell added 13 points and McKenna Layden seven.
“McKenna and Ellie [Boyer] were huge at times,” Kathie Layden added. “[Boyer] had a big steal at the end, and Kenna was key on rebounds and handling the ball under pressure.”
Maine West was led by Oregon recruit Angela Dugalic with 22 points, and Jane Rothweiler added nine.
KOKOMO 55, INDY TECH 50
Kokomo (3-16, 2-5 NCC) broke a 12-game losing streak with the five-point win over North Central Conference foe Indianapolis Arsenal Tech (6-13, 0-6 NCC).
Kokomo trailed 14-11 at the end of the first quarter, and 34-20 at halftime. The Wildkats came roaring back in the third quarter to trail 41-37. Kokomo finally took the lead in the fourth quarter to post the win.
Chloe McClain scored 29 points to lead the Wildkats, and Balantine added 11. Braxtin Mickens and Pashelle Walker each scored 16 points apiece to lead Tech.
TAYLOR 63, MACONAQUAH 61
Katie Hogan hit a jumper with 1.9 seconds left in the game to give Taylor (13-6) the win.
The Titans (13-6) led 18-14 at the end of the first quarter, and 31-30 at halftime. Taylor also led at the end of the third quarter 49-46.
Lilly Maple led Maconaquah, tying her career high of 29 points. McKenna Wilson added 10, and Monica Moore scored six.
CLINTON PRAIRIE 54, CARROLL 34
Clinton Prairie (16-2) stays undefeated in the Hoosier Heartland Conference at 6-0 with the win over Carroll (10-10, 1-6 HHC).
Clinton Prairie led at the end of the first quarter 19-12, and 33-20 at halftime. The Gophers added to their lead 45-31 at the end of the third quarter.
Megan Wagner led Carroll with 15 points. Kelsey Hammond added eight, and Josie Unger scored six.
