Kokomo’s wrestling team went 5-0 in Saturday’s Peru Super Six, beating a pair of sectional rivals and a regional rival in the process.
Kokomo beat Eastern 53-28, beat Angola 65-16, beat defending sectional champ Oak Hill 43-34, beat Peru 42-32, and beat Hamilton Heights 57-15.
Kokomo 170-pounder Myles Lenoir went 5-0. Harvey Barr (106 pounds), Nathan Conner (120), Kymani Howard (160), Mitchell Wyrick (182), and Jakobe Sparger (220) each went 4-1. Kacey Coak (113), Omarion Clark-Stitts (126), Wilmer Corrales (138), Jaquan East (145), and Taylor Duncan (152) were each 3-2. And Sam Baity (285) was 2-2.
“I think what I’m most proud of the kids about is we’re wrestling unselfishly,” Kokomo coach Mike Miller said. “We’re moving guys up and down the lineup and moving them out of weight classes and doing what we need to do so they can win for each other. It’s not about me, it’s about how can I help the team win and it’s fun to be a part of.
“One kid that really stepped up was Mitchell Wyrick. He actually wrestled all day long at 195. He weighed in at 182 and we proceeded to bump him up five matches in a row and he went 4-1 for us and helped secure some wins. That’s a big deal.”
Peru went 3-2, topping Angola 63-18, Heights 42-33 and Eastern 51-30. The Bengal Tigers fell to Kokomo and lost a 45-30 result to Oak Hill.
Peru 113-pounder Trey Sturgill went 5-0, as did Zian Constable, who split time between 195 and 182. David Schulte (126), Alex Legg (132) and Quinten Brousseau (285) were each 4-1. At 106, Cooper Baldwin was 3-1 and Conner Shaffer was 1-0. Austin Fletcher (145/138) was 3-2. Sam Makowski (122) was 2-0. Brayden Gibson (120) was 1-1. Kayden Gee and Cameron Baber were each 1-1 splitting time between 138 and 145.
Longtime Peru coach Andy Hobbs picked up his 450th career win during the day.
MAC SUPER DUALS
Maconaquah took first place in the 12-team Super Duals it hosted, scoring 241 points. Cowan was second at 212 and Cass third at 142.
Mac’s Aaron McKinley took first at 152 pounds and was named the tournament MVP. Blake Kinney also took first, winning the 113-pound division. Tyler Stapleton (106), Colin Deckard (160), Jared Blake (170), Mason Taylor (182) and Ale Ringeisen (285) were each second. Wyatt Price (120), Cory Bockover (132) and Bryce Smyth (195) were each third. Cory Jones (220) was fourth. And Brayden Bockover (145) was fifth.
TIPTON INVITE
Alexandria posted a score of 220 points to win the eight-team event. Northwestern edged Sheridan by two points, 207-205, for second place with West Lafayette (190.5), Tipton (148), Clinton Central (105), Pendleton Heights (80.5) and Wes-Del (75) rounding out the standings.
Northwestern had three champions — Issac Bumgardner (106-pound weight class), Blayne Leeman (126) and Julion Creason (220).
Also for the Tigers, Tiquan Howell (113), Bodey Henry (138), Kyle Cardwell (182) and Christian Stout (195) finished as runners-up and Jansen Slate (132) and Marcos Castorena (145) had third-place finishes.
Northwestern coach Steve Swinson noted all 12 of his wrestlers placed.
NCC MEET
Led by Macee Reckard, Kokomo took fourth place in the North Central Conference meet at Purdue. McCutcheon won the title with a score of 443.5, Harrison was runner-up with 368 and Lafayette Jeff (251) edged Kokomo (237.5) for third.
“To finish fourth without having a diver, that’s pretty good, I think,” Kokomo coach Jeremy Fewell said.
Individually, Reckard had runner-up swims in the 200 freestyle (2:00.33) and 100 backstroke (1:01.65). Emily Lucas was third in the 100 breaststroke (1:16.64).
Reckard, Shelby Wells, Lucas and Emily Griggs finished fourth in the 200 free relay in a time of 1:53.80. Reckard, Paige Wilson, Lucas and Griggs finished third in the 400 free relay in a time of 4:08.60.
“We had 90% lifetime best times, which is awesome,” Fewell said. “Macee was absolutely great with her times — phenomenal meet for her. [The rest of the team], I could talk about each one of them and how great they did. They moved up placements, which is what you want to do at conference, and they got the times they wanted. All three of our 500 freestyle girls dropped between 14 and 20 seconds. That was impressive.”
EASTERN 150, CARROLL 113, ELWOOD 64
Eastern won seven individual events and one relay in the three-team meet in the Comets’ pool.
The Comets’ individual winners were: Ella Kantz (200 freestyle); Brittney Eckart (50 free); McKenLee Morgan (diving); Cora Kendall (100 butterly); Lauryn Shane (500 free); Lola Williams (100 backstroke); and Ruth Dutton (100 breaststroke).
Williams, Kantz, Kendall and Arabelle Ewing teamed to win the 200 medley relay.
NCC MEET
Kokomo finished sixth in the conference meet at Purdue. Harrison won the title.
Kokomo’s highlight came in the diving program where the Kats had three podium finishes. Sophomore Isaac Elkin won the title with a score of 322.55, freshman Ayden Groves was seventh with 253.80 and freshman Cameron Harris was eighth with 250.85.
Logan Pitner had Kokomo’s other top showings. The Kat junior was fourth in the 100 freestyle (:49.99) and fifth in the 50 free (:22.73).
“We had 90% lifetime best times and it’s a young boys team of predominantly freshmen and sophomores. They all swam well,” Fewell said. “Logan did an awesome job and I’m proud of all of them. I love to watch them race. It’s exciting as a coach to see the excitement they have when they’re getting lifetime bests.”
EASTERN 158, CARROLL 66, ELWOOD 60
Quadruple winners Matt Laubenstein and Jacob Tucker and triple winners Andrew Hartman and Cameron Wagler led the way as Eastern defeated Carroll and Elwood in a three-team meet in the Comets’ pool.
“The guys were riding the high of winning their Thursday meet going into [Saturday’s] meet. We had a another round of constant personal-best times,” Eastern coach Erin Klepfer said.
Individually, Laubenstein won the 200 individual medley, Tucker won the 50 and 100 freestyles, Hartman prevailed in the 200 free and Wagler won the 500 free. The Comets also had individual wins from Porter Brovont (diving), Kaiden Williams (100 backstroke) and Trey Louks (100 breaststroke).
Eastern swept the three relays. Laubenstein, Louks, J.T. Webster and Wagler won the 200 medley. Laubenstein, Williams, Hartman and Tucker won the 200 free. And Tucker, Wagler, Hartman and Laubenstein won the 400 free.
“My 200 free B team relay guys [Eli Hueston, Ian Connolly, Porter Brovont and Gavin Vandeventer] did an amazing job stepping up and challenging the other schools for second place,” Klepfer said.
“As long as we can keep the guys healthy and in the pool, I am seeing some great goals being hit in the second half of the season.”
Northwestern 79, LOGANSPORT 27
The IBCA No. 1-ranked Tigers put the Berries in a 30-3 hole by the close of the opening quarter and went on to lead 45-8 at halftime and 63-14 after the third quarter.
Miss Basketball candidates Madison Layden and Kendall Bostic had their typical all-around games. Layden had 25 points, six assists, four rebounds and three blocked shots. Bostic had 18 points on 9-of-12 shooting, 15 rebounds and three blocked shots.
Klair Merrell, who scored a career-high 20 points in the Tigers’ victory over West Lafayette on Thursday, had another nice game with 10 points, 10 assists, four steals and three blocked shots.
“Klair had a great couple of games this week and is playing really well for us,” coach Kathie Layden said.
Also for the ICGSA Class 4A No. 2 Tigers (17-0), Kate Miller scored eight points and grabbed four rebounds and Sarah Heaver had seven points.
Madison Layden, Bostic, Merrell, Miller and Heaver make up the Tigers’ senior class. They have taken Northwestern to rare heights with back-to-back Class 3A state championships the past two seasons.
“This was our senior celebration game and it was great to see these girls, some that don’t always get as much time especially, playing together. Kate Miller hit a couple of 3s to start the game and Sarah Heaver was 3 of 4 from the floor,” Kathie Layden said.
“This senior class has had a tremendous high school career and it was really special for everyone to be able to celebrate them and their accomplishments.”
Winners of 24 in a row, the Tigers visit Oak Hill on Wednesday and visit Class 4A No. 10 Harrison on Thursday. They have a game against Illinois squad Maine West next Saturday in a Chicagoland event.
TIPTON 53, CASS 24
The Blue Devils shut down Cass early, getting out to a 23-4 halftime lead and scored a road victory to improve to 9-7 overall and 2-1 in the Hoosier Conference East Division.
Abbi Parker scored a dozen points to lead the Devils, Ella Wolfe scored 10, Olivia Spidell added nine and Gracie Phillips and Ashlee Schram eight each. Schram had 11 rebounds and Parker had nine. Phillips dished six assists. Wolfe took seven steals.
“The defensive intensity coming out of the gates was something we were looking for and were able to achieve,” Tipton coach Chad Wetz said. “Offensively we didn’t get into a good flow until late in the game but any time you can hold a team to single digits in a quarter, let alone in a half, is pretty good.”
Paxtyn Hicks led Cass (2-15, 0-4 HC East) with 13 points and 14 rebounds. Izabella Tharp added nine points.
NORTHROP 68, KOKOMO 49
TiAuna White scored 29 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead Fort Wayne Northrop past visiting Kokomo.
The Bruins held a decisive 26-3 edge in points off turnovers.
Sanighia Balantine led Kokomo (2-15) with 19 points and six rebounds. Chloe McClain had 10 points, six rebounds and five assists.
