Northwestern’s girls basketball team opened up a 23-6 lead on visiting Twin Lakes after one quarter and cruised to an 80-28 victory Saturday night in a non-division clash between Hoosier Conference rivals.
Madison Layden hit five triples and poured in 31 points to lead the Class 4A No. 2-ranked Tigers (2-0). Kendall Bostic scored 15 points on 7 of 9 shooting, Klair Merrell scored nine and McKenna Layden seven.
McKenna Layden had a seven assists and Merrell six. Bostic had six steals and eight rebounds, and Madison Layden had five steals.
“The girls did a great job and are slowly getting themselves back into basketball shape,” NW coach Kathie Layden said. “Everyone was able to get a lot of time.”
Ten Tigers hit the court with each player either scoring or getting a rebound.
Evelyn Scharer and Lucy Mowery each scored eight for Twin Lakes (1-1)
WESTERN 50, MAC 45
The Panthers survived a tight game for their first victory of the season. Maconaquah took a 30-22 lead into halftime but the Panthers closed the margin to just a point, 37-36 after three quarters and outscored the host Braves 14-8 in the final quarter.
Haley Scott led Western with 22 points, Ella Biggs scored nine, Sadie Harding eight and Morgan Ousley six. Scott added 16 rebounds.
“It was a very hard-fought game for both teams, it was just back and forth,” Western coach Lisa Pflueger said.
Pflueger said the Panthers did well to handle Maconaquah’s pressure and traps.
“I think it was a team win,” she said. “We got to rotate a lot of kids and got kids in different spots. We really fought hard for this one against a really good Maconaquah team.”
Lilly Maple scored 14 points, Alex Merritt scored 13, Monica Moore seven and Madison Wilson six for the Braves, who dropped their season opener.
TC SPLITS
Tri-Central (1-2) went 1-1 in the Morristown Tournament with a 58-23 win over Indianapolis Herron, and a 62-37 loss to Cascade
In the win, Tri-Central jumped out to a 30-9 lead after the first quarter, and easily put it on cruise control from there. Kenadie Fernung led Tri-Central with 24 points, and Brittany Temple added 11.
In the loss, Tri-Central fell behind 11-0, then trailed 35-17 at halftime. After the break, the Trojans came out to outscore the Cadets 18-11 to only trail 46-35 at the end of the third quarter. Cascade went on a 16-2 run in the fourth to seal the game.
“We weren’t ready to play from the start, and we found ourselves down 11-0 early and played catch-up,” TC coach Jason Bales said. “Got it to seven, but took so much energy. Really thought Brittany [Temple] gave us a boost on the offensive end and Gracie [Grimes] played well.”
Brittany Temple led TC with 16 points. Fernung added six, and Grimes added five.
OLE MISS 57, TIPTON 44
Tipton dropped its season opener at Mississinewa. The Blue Devils next host Tipton County rival Tri-Central on Thursday.
