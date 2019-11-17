Northwestern’s girls basketball squad took the lead in the second quarter and steadily built on its advantage in a 66-41 victory at Carmel on Saturday.
The host squad led 15-11 after a quarter but Class 4A No. 2 Northwestern took a 26-20 lead at halftime, then outscored Carmel 20-9 in the third period to take control.
“The girls got off to a slow start, but once we got in rhythm, we controlled the game offensively and defensively,” NW coach Kathie Layden said.
Madison Layden scored 26 points to lead the Purple Tigers (4-0), Kendall Bostic added 20 and Klair Merrell 13. Merrell and Madison Layden each had seven assists, Bostic five and McKenna Layden four as 23 of the Tigers’ 24 buckets were assisted. Madison Layden added seven steals and Bostic nine rebounds. The Tigers shot above .500 for the game, connecting on 24 of 43 shots.
“Klair was a huge spark with her all-around play,” Kathie Layden said. “We isolated her at times on the block offensively and she was fantastic.”
Kate Clark led Carmel (1-2) with 16 points. The Greyhounds own a victory over Heritage Christian and lost to Homestead, the top-ranked team in Class 4A.
“Carmel lost by one to Homestead at Homestead, so we knew this game could be a battle playing on the road,” Kathie Layden said. “Definitely a good win for our girls.”
TIPTON 61, MADISON-GRANT 22
The Blue Devils built a 36-7 lead at halftime and dominated the visiting Argylls (2-1). Gracie Phillips led the Blue Devils with 16 points, Ella Wolfe scored 15 and Ashlee Schram 13 as Tipton moved to 2-1 on the season.
“We were really looking at this game as a game that we wanted to try to make a statement because this was the first team that we’ve played that’s going to be one of our Sectional 39 opponents,” Tipton coach Chad Wetz said. “We were real pleased with our defensive effort, especially in the first two quarters holding them to single digits by halftime.”
Schram had eight rebounds and Wolfe seven.
WEST LAFAYETTE 58, KOKOMO 40
The unbeaten Red Devils (4-0) went up 12-3 after one quarter and led at every stop in dropping the visiting Kats to 0-2.
Jada-Claire Broomfield led Kokomo with 10 points and Chloe McClain added eight. Broomfield and Natalija Garevska took six rebounds each.
Alaina Omonode led West Side with 23 points.
CARROLL 47, FRONTIER 41
Carroll’s girls moved to 4-0 on the season with a victory at Frontier. Megan Wagner led the Cougars with 14 points, Kelsey Hammond scored 11 and Jade Jackson 10.
PERU 44, CULVER ACADEMIES 25
The Bengal Tigers won at Culver Academies to improve to 2-0 on the season.
