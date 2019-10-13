Tipton’s girls soccer team rocked Tri-Central 8-0 in the IHSAA Class A Sheridan Sectional on Saturday night.
The Blue Devils scored all of their goals in the first half. Bailey Caylor, Abbie Parker and Meghan Moses scored two goals apiece and Ella Wolfe and Kennedy Reynolds also scored.
The Blue Devils (11-4) advance to play in the Eastbrook Regional next Saturday. They’ll face Eastbrook in the second semifinal game.
Tri-Central (10-6) played short-handed.
“It was one of those things,” TC coach David Mast said. “You lose four starters that are out of town on fall break [the goalie, a central defender, a center midfielder and an outside midfielder], it was just too much to overcome.”
The Trojans credited keeper Dalaney Shaffer with 17 saves.
“It was a nice season and a great group of girls,” Mast said. “They accomplished a lot. It’s our first sectional final since 2005. It’s no fun to lose but just the fact we were able to get there for the first time in so long, it’s a nice accomplishment for the program.”
N. WHITE 5, CARROLL 1
Carroll took a 2-1 lead into halftime, but North White scored four goals after the break to beat the Cougars 5-2 in the Class A Rossville Sectional championship.
NCC TOURNAMENT
Kokomo dropped its opening match, but battled back for a pair of wins to finish fifth in the 10-team tournament at Logansport.
After Richmond beat Kokomo 21-25, 25-22, 15-5, the Kats dropped to the consolation bracket. They beat Lafayette Jeff 23-25, 25-20, 15-12, then beat Marion 25-18, 24-26, 15-8.
“I was disappointed that we let the Richmond match get away from us,” coach Jason Watson said. “Our serving kind of let us down [Saturday]. We had a season high of missed serves. Our hitting was solid. Our passing was kind of spotty, but our hustle was good.”
Malori Nichols led Kokomo with 21 kills, eight blocks and five aces. Mae Brandon had 20 kills, 18 digs and five aces. Asijah Miller added 15 kills. Correll Heath set up the hitters with 71 assists. Heath served seven aces. Jada-Claire Broomfield led the defense with 39 digs.
Kokomo (12-16) will face the Logansport-Lafayette Jeff winner in the Class 4A McCutcheon Sectional’s semifinal round next Saturday.
MAC INVITE
Maconaquah went 4-0 in winning its invitational.
The Braves beat Blackford (25-9, 25-7), Wes-Del (25-21, 25-23), Norwell (25-11, 25-15) and Carroll (25-11, 25-22).
Emily Bowyer led the Braves’ attack with 40 kills over the four matches. Rafaela Rietz backed her with 15 kills. Averi Miller distributed 86 assists. Defensively, Lilly Maple had 52 digs and Bowyer had 32 digs.
Maconaquah (26-3) faces Northwestern in the Class 3A Western Sectional opener at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
TWIN LAKES INVITE
Western went 2-2 in Twin Lakes’ tournament with victories over Rensselaer (25-21, 25-11) and Twin Lakes (25-21, 25-11). The Panthers’ losses came in three-setters to Rochester and Frankfort.
Hilary Merica led the Panthers’ attack with 35 kills and Taylor Scott had 21 kills. Sadie Harding had 41 assists and Hayli Irvin had 30 assists. Halle Rezo and Irvin led the Panthers’ serving with 42 and 41 service points, respectively.
Defensively, Rezo had 47 digs and Scott had 44.
“We struggled a little bit at times but pulled together and finished the day strong. Now to focus on sectionals,” Western coach Jessica Oliver said.
Western faces Eastern in the Class 3A Western Sectional’s opening round Thursday.
NORTH MONT. INVITE
Peru went 3-1 in North Montgomery’s invitational.
After Parke Heritage beat Peru 25-21, 25-13, the Bengal Tigers bounced back for victories over Northview (25-10, 26-24), Southmont (25-22, 25-20) and Lawrence Central (25-20, 25-17) to win their pool and finish fourth overall.
Peru will face the Maconaquah-Northwestern winner in the Class 3A Western Sectional’s semifinal round next Saturday.
MAC 56, WABASH 19
Maconaquah broke away from a 21-19 halftime lead to whip Wabash 56-19 in a Three Rivers Conference game Friday night.
The Braves rushed for 448 yards, the fifth-highest total in school history. The Braves have rushed for more than 400 yards in three of their last four games. Carter Little led the way against Wabash with 182 yards on 20 carries and Jared Blake was right behind with a career-high 181 yards on 17 carries. Little had four touchdowns (one receiving) and Blake had two scores.
Maconaquah (6-2 overall, 6-1 TRC) visits Rochester to close the regular season.
