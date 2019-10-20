Western’s boys cross country team is semistate bound for the first time since 2014.
The Panthers qualified for the New Prairie Semistate by finishing fourth in the Culver Academies Regional on Saturday. The top five teams in the 10-team field earned semistate spots.
“Getting the team back to semistate was our No. 1 goal for the season,” Western coach Gary Jewell said. “And while we’re happy to be heading back to New Prairie, we didn’t necessarily run our best race [Saturday]. There’s definitely room for improvement across the board.”
Warsaw won the regional title with an impressive score of 31. The Tigers’ top four runners had top-eight finishes. Culver Academies (83), Plymouth (84), Western (120) and Rochester (148) took the other semistate spots. Winamac (156), Manchester (157), Logansport (195), Eastern (223) and Lewis Cass (233) rounded out the standings.
Western was led by junior Brayden Curnutt, who was the individual runner-up. He covered the course in 16:46. Curnutt broke up Warsaw’s pack of runners at the front. The Tigers’ Jacob Kissling won in a time of 16:34.9.
“Brayden ran a great race,” Jewell said. “I think that may have surprised a lot of people, but it didn’t surprise us. He said last weekend he thought he was ready to run in the 16:40s.
“He was with the leaders most of the way and PR’d by 12 seconds. He felt he could have ran faster but the opening segment of the race was a little faster than what he’s used to. It will prepare him for what he’ll likely see at semistate next week.”
Western’s top five also included: Joseph Packard (19th, 17:34.2); Pete Bradshaw (21st, 17:40.5); Taylor Rathbun (43rd, 18:27); and Charles Conkle (61st, 19:14).
Brayden Richmond and Caleb Vogl led Eastern. Richmond was 13th in 17:20.9 and Vogl was 31st in 18:10. As two of the top 10 individuals on non-advancing teams, they qualified for the semistate as individuals.
Carroll’s Alec Smith (20th, 17:34.5) and Peru’s Alex Legg (30th, 18:05) are semistate bound as individuals.
For Cass, Bailey Scott led the way with a 32nd-place finish in 18:10.5. He just missed advancing as an individual, finishing one spot back of Eastern’s Vogl for the final spot.
GIRLS RACE
Maconaquah’s girls team qualified for the semistate by finishing fifth.
Warsaw won the girls title with a score of 49. Culver Academies (75), Rochester (93), Manchester (134) and Maconaquah (143) took the other semistate spots. Western (161), Plymouth (173), Logansport (183), Carroll (189) and Lewis Cass (209) rounded out the standings.
Karli Miller and Zoe Seward led Maconaquah. Miller was eighth in 20:06 and Seward was 13th in 20:25. Also scoring for the Braves were: Haley Salinas (28th, 21:35); Rachel Eby (51st, 22:54); and Abby Heath (58th, 23:56).
The Lushin sisters led Western with Olivia finishing 23rd in 21:15 and Hannah finishing 26th in 21:29. As two of the top 10 individuals on non-advancing teams, they qualified for the semistate as individuals.
The other advancing individuals include: Carroll’s Chloe Goodrich (seventh, 20:03) and Isabelle Altic (27th, 21:33); Northwestern’s Lauren Longshore (ninth, 20:09); Cass’ Makenna Leicht (12th, 20:24); and Eastern’s Ella Kantz (30th, 21:37.5).
VOLLEYBALL
TIPTON 3, EASTBROOK 0
Tipton defeated Eastbrook 25-17, 25-11, 25-18 in the Class 2A Madison-Grant Sectional final. It’s the Blue Devils’ second straight sectional title.
The Blue Devils reached the sectional final by beating host Madison-Grant 26-24, 25-17, 23-25, 25-17 in the semifinal round.
Lauren Shively led Tipton against M-G with 13 kills. Ashlee Schram had 11 kills and four blocks. Carly Ripberger delivered 41 assists. Claire Norred had 37 digs. Paige Golden had 19 digs, 17 serve receptions and three blocks. Olivia Spidel had 20 digs and 17 serve receptions.
Tipton will play Wabash in the Elwood Regional.
McCUTCHEON 3, KOKOMO 0
The VolleyKats fell in the Class 4A McCutcheon Sectional final, 25-10, 25-11, 25-14 to the host Mavericks.
Jada Moore and Mae Brandon each had five kills for the Kats. Brandon had five digs and Correll Heath and Jannessa Reece four each. Heath had 13 assists as the Kats closed out a 13-17 season.
Kokomo advanced to the final with a four-set victory over Logansport in the semifinals earlier in the day.
“We had a good performance in the morning and we really struggled getting back on the court and in rhythm,” Kokomo coach Jason Watson said of the final. “We’re not used to having the long delay [between matches] and McCutcheon is a really good team. We were just on our heels and weren’t ready for the prime time. It was something for our younger girls to learn from.
“We had hoped to serve stronger, but our serve was really ineffective, and a big part of that was the quality of our opponent.”
Earlier, Kokomo beat Logan 25-17, 13-25, 26-24, 25-16. Nichols had 12 kills in that match, Brandon 11, Jada Moore nine and Asijah Miller eight. Nichols had five blocks and Moore four. Jada Claire Broomfield had 23 digs, Correll Heath and Nichols 12 each, and Brandon eight. Heath dished 41 assists and Brandon served three aces.
“Our blocking was a strong point,” Watson said of the semifinal. “We came out, had a good start and then we laid a dud in the second set. I was proud of how they got back on the horse and got right back at it — set three pulled out a tight one, and then put the match away.”
SEEGER 3, CASS 0
Seeger defeated Cass 25-10, 25-8, 25-13 at the Class 2A Clinton Prairie Sectional’s semifinal round.
“It was our own mistakes. It was a tough loss since we beat ourselves with unforced errors,” Cass coach Katie Easter said.
Seeger (20-8) advanced to face Clinton Prairie on Saturday night for the sectional title.
Senior Jacey Grimm led the Kings with six kills and 12 digs in her final match.
The Kings finished 10-20. They exceeded last year’s win total by two and also had a sectional win over Fountain Central on Thursday.
“My goal was 12 wins and we were two short. We had a few games that we should’ve won but didn’t finish. We have lots of room to grow but proud of the progress so far,” Easter said. “We’ve had great progress since this summer, lots to reflect on and be proud of. We are only losing two seniors and have a good group of eighth graders coming in with potential.
“I’m excited to be here for the entire summer and spring to get working with the girls and get camps going.”
DALEVILLE 3, TC 1
Tri-Central fell in the semifinal round of the Class A Cowan Sectional, 25-11, 25-13, 20-25, 25-22 to Daleville.
GIRLS SOCCER
EASTBROOK 5, TIPTON 3
The Blue Devils and Panthers went into halftime tied 1-1 but Eastbrook scored four straight goals after the break to win the second semifinal of the Class A Eastbrook Regional.
Eastbrook opened the scoring and Tipton tied it in the 39th minute when Bailey Caylor scored off a Roxie Foerg feed just before halftime. Eastbrook opened a 5-1 lead after the break. Caylor trimmed the lead to 5-2 with a penalty kick goal with 4:50 left. And Ella Wolfe scored two minutes later off a Caylor assist for the final margin.
Tipton ends its season 11-5.
