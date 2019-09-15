Western’s boys soccer team rolled through Lafayette Central Catholic 7-0 Saturday night at Northwestern in the championship game of the Hoosier Conference Tournament. It was Western’s first HC boys soccer title.
“It was pretty exciting,” Western coach Mike Roe said. “We’re all really pumped up. It was definitely a lot of work. Five years ago we didn’t look like we were in any shape to win it any time in the near future. Coming in here and being able to put together three solid performances right in a row in the conference is exciting for us.
“A lot of hard work paid off. This is just the beginning for these guys and the goals they set for themselves.”
Noah Stranahan and John Maher bagged a pair of goals each for the unbeaten Panthers (10-0), who started the week ranked No. 10 in Class 2A. Nolan Kessler, Max Harbaugh and Lucas Pitzer each added a goal. Nate Tuchscherer and Kessler each had two assists and Brandon Cochran one. Adam Barber had three saves in the shutout.
“We started off with a lot more pep in our step [compared to the morning semifinal],” Roe said. “We were winning 50-50 balls right off the bat. We were doing a nice job of possessing the ball. We were aggressive on the attack, we stretched the field out good.”
Western opened the day with a semifinal victory over West Lafayette. The teams tied 2-2 through regulation and the Panthers won the penalty kick shootout 3-2. Harbaugh, Kessler and Dominic Bauer scored in the shootout, and Barber saved one penalty.
In the game, Stranahan scored in the first half and Maher scored in the second half off a Tuchscherer assist to give the Panthers a 2-1 lead. West Lafayette equalized to send the game to OT. Barber had eight saves.
It was Western’s second victory over West Lafayette this season.
“They played with a chip on their shoulder. They gave us a good battle,” Roe said. “I don’t think it was our best day defensively, much less our best game from a possession standpoint. We did much better in the second half. We came out with more intensity and definitely kept the pressure on them in terms of getting shots on goal.”
GIRLS SOCCER
WESTERN 7, TAYLOR 0
Western scored four goals in the first half and three goals in the second half to get the win.
Taylor coach Mike Shane knew it was going to be a rough day with the number of players eligible to play. The game began earlier in the season and was suspended mid-match due to poor weather, then resumed on Saturday.
“We played down two starters and played the last 10-15 minutes of the game with only 10 on the field due to injuries on illnesses,” Taylor coach Mike Shane said.
Taylor goalkepper Mady Delgado had 17 saves.
UNIVERSITY 7, EASTERN 0
Eastern goalkeeper Cecilia Roswog had 10 saves. The Comets’ Heidi Williams had four shots on goal.
BOYS CC
MACONAQUAH INVITE
Eastbrook won the 18-team gathering with a score of 58. Western was second at 76 and Hamilton Heights third at 124. Eastern was sixth (207), Cass seventh (215), Northwestern 10th (234), Tipton 11th (243), Maconaquah 13th (279), Peru 14th (288), and Kokomo 15th (352). Taylor was incomplete.
Brayden Curnutt took fourth in 16:58 to lead Western. Joseph Packard was eighth (17:25), Pete Bradshaw 15th (17:57), Taylor Rathbun 24th (18:29) and Zac Cline 27th (18:36).
“Brayden ran a great race. It’s the first time he’s ever broken 17 minutes,” Western coach Gary Jewell said. “A week ago he sprained his ankle in gym class. After missing the entire summer [with a different injury] it’s almost like he hasn’t missed a beat. Zac Cline, our fifth man [Saturday] ran a pretty good personal best as well, and one of our other guys that did pretty well, Joseph Packard … he’s got a small nagging injury that he’s trying to overcome, he broke into the top 10, which is great.”
Isaiah Kanable led Northwestern, taking 23rd in 18:27. He was followed by Caleb Champion (36th, 19:01), Caden Lechner (44th, 19:15), Jace Cournoyer (58th, 19:46), and Gunnar LaSure (80th, 20:40).
“Eleven of my 12 guys who ran set PRs or season bests or course bests,” NW coach Dave Stevens said. “All five of my freshmen set PRs.
“Isaiah led us up front, but as a team, I couldn’t have asked for a better day. They all went for it. I know 10th sounds like a way down but we are such a young team. The way they all performed made me really happy.”
Brayden Richmond led Eastern in fifth in a time of 17:01. Caleb Vogl was 14th (17:51), Owen Taylor 47th (19:21), Porter Brovont 73rd (20:20, and T.J. Weeks 75th (20:30).
“Really excited for the guys – all nine of them PRd,” Eastern coach Ben Cox said. “”They all ran a really determined race. They competed really well.”
Kolson Silcox led Maconaquah with a 40th-place finish in 19:08.5, followed by Dalton Farnell (46th, 19:18.1), Logan Farnell (64th, 20:03.3), Feenix Kile (65th, 20:06.3) and Blake Kinney (70th, 20:13.6). Six Braves had personal bests.
“The guys ran great [Saturday] at the Mac Invite,” Maconaquah coach Chris Edgington said. “Silcox had a breakthrough as he stepped up to lead the team in Sam Bourne’s absence with a personal record by 46 seconds.”
Taylor’s Konner Boley had a 16th-place finish in 17:58, and Tyler Pyle ran in 23:47 for 130th place.
GIRLS CC
MACONAQUAH INVITE
Western won the 18-team invite with a score of 76. Maconaquah was second (89), Cass fifth (126), Eastern seventh (175), Northwestern eighth (219), Tipton 10th (237), Kokomo 11th (239) and Peru and Taylor were incomplete.
Olivia Lushin paced the winners, taking eighth in 21:06, followed by Hannah Lushin (12th, 21:33), Sarah Manuel (14th, 21:39), Alivia Ford (18th, 22:03) and Kourtney Lechner (24th, 22:39).
“We were not really expecting to do well. We’ve been very sick,” Western coach Ray Tetrault said. “We kind of had an easy week a little bit to get recovered. The girls were just outstanding. The girls ran very well as a pack, so if you noticed the times, that’s a pretty close grouping between them all, especially the first four.
“Maconaquah, their first three girls beat our first three girls but our four and five, they just ran faster than their four and five and that’s really the difference in the score.”
Ella Kantz led Eastern in 13th (21:37), Victoria Leeder was 19th (22:08), Emily Slaughter 33rd (23:14), Claire Hubbard 57th (24:49) and Gracie McClain 63rd (25:05).
“It was an exciting race for everybody,” Eastern coach Ben Cox said. “Six of the eight girls either set PRs or season bests and looked really strong through their races, really determined to go after their goals and reach them.”
Lauren Longshore led the Purple Tigers, taking fourth in 20:33. Ella Deck was 22nd (22:28), Katelyn Saul 54th (24:44), Kaylynne Fernandes 83rd (26:22), and Adri Freeman 89th (27:21).
“Eight of the nine girls [who] ran either set a personal best, a season best or a course best,” NW coach Dave Stevens said. “We were a little shorthanded. Our three foreign exchange students were all in Washington, D.C., at the same time. I was really proud of the other girls for stepping up and pushing as hard as they could to get us the eighth place.”
The Wildkats were led by Julynne Spidell with a second-place finish in 19:46. Jaylee Copeland came in 26th (22:44). Kaileigh Jones was 76th (25:51), and Emma Nelson came in 85th (26:34).
“Overall, I was pleased with the way that our girls ran with four of our seven varsity girls running well,” Kokomo coach Chad Salinas said. “We really missed having our number three runner, Gadea Castano, for this meet.”
Taylor’s Sierra Fritsch was 67th (25:19). Carly Brewster came in 97th (28:05), and Chloe McKay ran in a season-best 31:05 for 110th place.
VOLLEYBALL
NW GOES 3-0
Northwestern (17-2) went 3-0 on the day with wins over Oak Hill (25-16, 25-20), Delphi (25-6, 25-10) and Tri-Central (25-9, 25-19) in matches played at TC.
Madison Layden led Northwestern with 22 kills, 14 digs, 11 service points, six assists and four blocks. Kendal Rooze added 33 assists, 11 service points and 10 digs. McKenna Layden had 27 service points, 14 kills and 13 digs. Klair Merrell came up with 14 kills, 11 service points and 10 digs.
“This was a great opportunity for our younger girls to get some varsity experience,” NW coach Kathie Layden said. “The girls all did a great job.”
ROSSVILLE INVITE
Maconaquah (16-3) went undefeated at 4-0 to win the invite. In the championship match, the Braves defeated Cass 25-10, 25-21. In the other three matches, Maconaquah defeated Faith Christian (25-16, 25-17), Mississinewa (25-13, 25-18) and Clinton Central (25-14, 25-15).
Emily Bowyer led Maconaquah with 45 digs, 27 kills, 26 serve receptions and 25 service points. Lilly Maple added 37 digs, 22 service points with four aces and 17 serve receptions. Averi Miller came up with 69 assists, 21 service points and 21 digs. Taylor Roesler had 20 digs, 16 service points, 12 kills and seven blocks. Aubree Dedaker added 25 digs, 18 serve receptions, 14 service points and four aces, and Anna Borden 23 digs, 17 serve receptions, 17 kills and 12 service points.
Cass went 3-1 on the day to finish runner-up at the eight-team tournament. The Kings defeated Fountain Central (25-8, 26-24), North Miami (25-14, 26-24) and Rossville (25-22, 25-14) and lost in the championship match to Maconaquah (25-10, 25-21).
Paxtyn Hicks collected 52 assists and 27 digs on the day for the Kings (6-14 overall). Taylor Rodabaugh floored 20 kills and Jacey Grimm added 16. Madi Rodabaugh led the defense with 40 digs.
“Great day overall. We played great as a team,” Cass coach Katie Easter said. “We served tough, passed well, attacked aggressive and played smart. Great all-around effort by everyone. We doubled our wins with [Saturday’s] effort.”
NOBLESVILLE TOURNEY
Western went 2-2 in the tournament with wins over Shelbyville (25-20, 20-25, 17-15) and Wes-Del (25-23, 25-23). The Panthers lost to Noblesville (27-25, 25-22) and Plainfield (25-16, 25-16).
“We played well against some great competition,” Western coach Jessica Oliver said.
Sadie Harding led Western with 39 service points and 35 assists. Hilary Merica added 36 service points and 27 kills, and Halle Rezo had 36 digs.
CHESTERTON TOURNEY
Kokomo (5-10) went 2-2 in the nine-team tourney. In pool play, Kokomo beat Marquette Catholic 25-16, 25-21, then fell to Chesterton 25-22, 25-10. Then in the second pool, the VolleyKats beat Hobart 25-14, 25-14, and fell to Hammond Bishop Noll 25-18, 21-25, 15-4.
Kokomo’s Setter Correll Heath had 67 assists, five aces, 14 digs and snuck in seven kills. She was named to the all-tourney team. Malori Nichols led the squad with 20 kills, Asijah Miller had 19, Mae Brandon 14 and Jada Moore 13. Jada-Claire Broomfield led the defense with 45 digs and added eight aces. Mae Brandon had 27 digs, Sarah Stonebraker 18, Jalynn Warden 15.
“We had some strong parts of our game on display and we had some weaker parts of our game on display,” Kokomo coach Jason Watson said. “We really had a couple bad sets throughout the day, but we had more aces than serving errors and that was a real positive. We had a good weekend and have a lot to build on.”
BOYS TENNIS
ARGYLL INVITE
The Northwestern Tigers won the invite with a 5-0 win over Fort Wayne Blackhawk in the semifinal, and 3-2 over Madison-Grant in the championship match.
“It was an absolutely perfect day for tennis,” Northwestern coach Matt Woods said. “We started the day a little slow at a couple of spots, but recovered really well in our first match. In the second match, we went down 2-0 with [No.] 1 and [No.] 2 singles getting beat. [The No.] 2 doubles team pulled out a huge win after losing the first set badly. They settled in with a good mix of consistency and aggressiveness and won that third set [supertiebreaker] to give us a shot.”
Northwestern winners with 2-0 records were No. 3 singles player Caden Gaier, the No. 1 doubles team of Addison Horner and Will Lovelace and the No. 2 doubles team of Tate Mullens and Clayton Griswold.
“[Gaier] finished off his opponent in straight sets and really struck the ball well,” Woods added. “[Horner and Lovelace] won a close first set, and then jumped all over their opponent in the second to seal the victory.”
JEFF INVITE
Peru finished in second place with 33 points. Harrison was the winner with 46 points.
The Tigers’ Bradley Ryan won the third flight singles crown, and singles players Ryan smith and Leif Astrup, and doubles teams of Christopher Dicken and Greysen Spohn and Ben Beckman and Grabe Baker each went 2-1 on the day.
GIRLS GOLF
HC MEET
Tipton won the Hoosier Conference meet with a score of 356 at Tippecanoe Country Club. Western was second (362), followed by Northwestern (375), and Cass was seventh (431).
Tipton’s Lucy Quigley was medalist with a four-over 76. Lacie Logan was next (92), followed by Ava Clouser (93) and Emma Crawford (95).
“It was a great dual between Western and us,” Tipton coach Jason Bales said. “Honestly, it was exactly as expected. We made just enough shots to get it done. Lucy was phenomenal and hit some tremendous shots at big moments. Lucy was huge for us. She was just consistent all day long.
Western scores were Ella Williamson (82), Macy Smith (90), Kylee Duncan (92) and Megan Hill (98).
Northwestern was led by Audrey Koetter (87), followed by Kristen Piel (92), Molly Habig (98) and Mackenzie Westbrook (98).
“I was really proud of the girls,” NW coach Kurt Koetter said. “We had Audrey Koetter and Kristin Piel make all-conference, and we had two girls honorable mention. Getting that third place was really neat. Overall really pleased and excited how they played. We had five girls in the 40s after the first nine. That’s the first time all season we’ve had that.”
Cass was led by Jordyn Hensley (101), followed by Andrea Hair (107), Jordan Henry (108) and Kassidy Henry (115).
TRC MEET
Peru finished in second place with a score of 375. Wabash was the overall winner. Maconaquah also shot 375, and the Bengals edged them for second on a fifth player score.
Peru’s Kayla Nance shot a career low 91 for All-TRC honors. Other players with career lows were Kara Baker (94) and Libby Rogers and Elaina Sylvain with each shooting 95.
