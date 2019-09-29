Western’s girls soccer team took second place in the Hoosier Conference tournament Saturday at Northwestern. The Class 2A No. 15 Panthers opened with a 2-1 victory over Class 2A No. 17 Hamilton Heights in the semifinals, then fell 1-0 to Class A No. 2 Lafayette Central Catholic in the championship.
In the semifinals against Heights, Western’s Sophie Weigt got the scoring started with a headed goal off a Sammie Garber corner kick. Maisy Harlow followed with a goal from a Weigt assist. Mady Beechy had four saves.
In the final, LCC scored a header off a corner kick in the first half and made the lead stick for the championship. Beechy had three saves for the Panthers (12-2-1).
“It was a really good game and I think we played well,” Western coach Abby Workman said “You always feel bad about losing, but we didn’t particularly feel bad about how we played in that loss. We set our [Saturday] just to put ourselves in that match and beat Heights. We’d never beat Heights before. For us, that was a pretty big game.
“I thought we played really good in both games considering how hard we had to play both games. Shoutout to LCC. They were a tough team and they’re young. They’re going to be good for a couple years at least.
EASTERN 1, WABASH 1
Lydia Hertzog scored Eastern’s goal, and was assisted by Olivia Ellis. The Comets’ goalkeeper Cecilia Roswog had 16 saves.
BOYS SOCCER
EASTERN 16, TAYLOR 0
Eastern (6-6-1) stays undefeated in the Hoosier Heartland Conference with a 5-0 record, and Taylor (0-12) drops to 0-5 in the conference.
Lance VanMatre led Eastern with two goals and three assists. Evan Spell added a goal and four assists. Victor Abilio had two goals and an assist. Luke Swartzendruber had two goals, and Jared Smtih had a goal and two assists.
BOYS TENNIS
WILDKAT OPEN
Kokomo split a pair of matches at the Wildkat Open, falling 3-2 to Marion, then beating North Montgomery 5-0.
In the Marion matchup, Kokomo’s Pablo Ketterer won 6-4, 4-6, 6-0 at No. 2 singles, and the team of Jackson Richards and Ty Lauderbaugh won 6-2, 6-2 at No. 1 doubles.
“We had a dogfight in first round against Marion and were real close to sneaking it out. They’ve got a nice program,” Kokomo coach Shawn Flanary said. “I thought our guys played well. I was really proud of Pablo to win against a veteran, Noah Lyons. Last year he was their No. 1 singles player.
“And I thought our 1 doubles played exceptional against Marion also.”
Against North Montgomery, Kokomo No. 1 singles player Jon Callane, No. 2 player Ketterer, No. 3 player Richards, and the No. 2 doubles team of Taylor Duncan and Drew Swain each posted 6-0, 6-0 victories. The No. 1 tandem of Rajon Sellers and Ty Lauderbaugh won 6-1, 6-1.
“The North Montgomery match, our guys were just the superior players,” Flanary said. “They played really consistent, didn’t make many mistakes.”
Kokomo finished the regular season 13-9.
Peru won the invite with a 4-1 win over Marion in the championship, and in the opening round won 5-0.
The Tigers’ double winners were Ryan Smith and Bradley Ryan in singles play, and in doubles play the team of Christopher Dicken and Greysen Spohn, and the team of Ben Beckman and Gabe Baker.
Peru finished the regular season with an 18-1 record.
BOYS CC
CULVER AC. INVITE
Running in the closed division for the smaller half of the participating schools at Culver Academies, Eastern finished 10th with a score of 309, Northwestern was 14th at 354, and Carroll was 16th at 358. Hanover Central won the 25-team race with a score of 81.
Brayden Richmond was sixth to lead Eastern in 17:51. Caleb Vogl was 41st (19:26), Owen Taylor was 69th (20:15), Porter Brovont was 82nd (20:45), and Bradie Porter was 145th (22:47).
“Our usual No. 5 wasn’t available and we talked ahead of time that the guys behind him were going to have to step up and make up some of that and they really did a nice job of that,” Eastern coach Ben Cox said. “Of course, [I’m] really happy for Brayden. The guy that won was way ahead of him but the pack he needed to run with, he was with throughout the race. He’s really doing a nice job of that.”
Isaiah Kanable led Northwestern in 45th (19:34), Caleb Champion was 63rd (20:06), Caden Lechner was 68th (20:13), Jace Cournoyer was 101st (21:17), and Gunnar LaShure was 105th (21:22).
“We have a young team and getting thrown into the mud up to their ankles, it was a pretty good thing they got to experience that,” NW coach Dave Stevens said. The rain-soaked course was “a good learning opportunity for them and they ran very hard. Overall I was proud of the guys and the way they went out there and attacked the course and didn’t let the bad weather slow down their effort.”
CLINTON C. INVITE
Alex Legg led Peru with a fifth-place finish in 18:30 at Clinton Central. Jacob Black came in 12th (19:41). Aiden Stewart was 22nd (20:32). Brody Wright was 25th (20:44) and Traydon Curtis came in 29th (21:18).
GIRLS CC
CULVER AC. INVITE
Western took 10th with a score of 281 to lead the local squads running in the closed division for the smaller half of the participating schools at Culver Academies. Carroll was 14th at 420, Cass 16th at 449, Northwestern 18th at 491, and Eastern 20th at 508.
Lauren Longshore was 37th to lead Northwestern in a time of 22:44. Ella Deck followed in 43rd (23:01), Katelyn Saul was 149th (26:48), Kaylynne Fernandes was 154th (27:01), and Adri Freeman was 166th (27:41).
NW coach Dave Stevens was happy with “the efforts from the girls. They ran in the fourth race of the day and the course was just a mess. I was proud of how each one of them tried their best in the course.”
Ella Kantz finished 34th to lead Eastern in 22:41. Victoria Leeder was 64th (23:48), Claire Hubbard 151st (26:53), Natalie Schneider was 156th (27:05), and Gracie McClain was 161st (27:24).
“We had a lot of fun. It’s kind of fun to run in the conditions that we had [Saturday],” Eastern coach Ben Cox said. “Our usual No. 3 girl had a difficult race and the other girls did a good job of stepping up and doing what they need to do.”
Kokomo finished in 21st-place in the open race division for larger schools with a score of 614. Mason from Ohio won the division with a score of 66, followed by Bloomington North (115) and Chatard was third (117).
“We had our toughest week of practice, and I knew we would struggle to run fast times with the girls running on heavy legs, and the extremely muddy conditions,” Kokomo coach Chad Salinas said. “We only had three of our girls run strong races [Saturday], but we were still able to beat North Central Conference rivals Logansport and Lafayette Jeff. We will have to run much better next week, if we want to finish ahead of these teams next weekend at our conference meet.”
Julynne Spidell led Kokomo with a 12th-place finish in 20:29.30. Jaylee Copeland was next for the Wildkats with a 156th-place finish (24:39.60), followed by Gadea Castano (179th, 25:28.80), Sedalia Herrera (203rd, 27:28.20), and Emma Nelson (213th, 28:39.60).
CLINTON C. INVITE
Peru was led by Chloe Holler with a fourth-place finish (24:08) at Clinton Central. Sadie Carter was next for Peru at seventh place (24:52), and Hannah Garling was 19th (29:41).
FOOTBALL
MAC 55, N. MIAMI 12
Maconaquah improved to 4-2 overall and 3-1 in the Three Rivers Conference with the road win Friday night. The Braves have won four in a row and have scored at least 40 points in all four games.
The Braves scored on seven of their first eight offensive possessions and when they were stopped one yard short on their fifth possession, the Mac defense put points on the board with a safety late in the first half.
Carter Little and Bryce Smith led the Braves’ relentless ground attack. Little ran for 191 yards on 23 carries; he had 156 yards in the first half alone. Smith backed him with a career-high 137 yards on 13 carries. Jared Blake chipped in 72 yards on 15 carries.
Maconaquah finished with 507 yards total offense and a 25-6 edge in first downs.
Colin Deckard and Matt Ingram led Mac’s defense with five tackles each.
Another highlight for the Braves came late in the first half when Jolee Holland, the first female football player in school history, scored on a perfect PAT kick.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.