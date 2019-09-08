Northwestern and Eastern competed at the Marion Cross Country Invitational at Indiana Wesleyan on Saturday and both came away with promising results.
Running in the Gold Division for schools between 500 and 1,000 students, Northwestern’s girls were seventh with a score of 169 and Eastern’s were eighth with a score of 179. Tipton was 10th with 254. Fort Wayne Bishop Luers won the event with a score of 66.
Northwestern’s Lauren Longshore was third in 20:26 to lead the Tigers, followed by Ella Deck (18th, 22:21), Vanessa Mueller (46th, 24:39), Katelyn Saul (52nd, 24:52) and Kaylynne Fernandes (73rd, 26:45).
“Once again Lauren [was] right up there in front again for us, had a pretty strong race,” NW coach Dave Stevens said. “On our roster we had 10 girls finish the race and nine of the ten either set a personal-best or season-best, so an outstanding job top to bottom for the girls.
Ella Kantz led Eastern’s girls, taking 20th in 22:22. Victoria Leeder was 25th (22:34), Emily Slaughter 29th (23:07), Gracie McClain 65th (26:01), and Alivia Salkie 66th (26:02).
“All our girls who ran either had a PR or season-best,” Eastern coach Ben Cox said. “One of the things that we were really looking for that we saw from several of the kids was our fourth, fifth, and sixth runners all came in within seconds of each other. We’ve been working on trying to get them to race together. It worked really well [Saturday].”
Kokomo finished in ninth place out of 10 teams in the Purple Division with 209 points. Fort Wayne Concordia was the winner with 39 points.
The Wildkats were led by Julynne Spidell with a third-place finish with a school-record of 19:32.9, followed by Jaylee Copeland (37th, 22:42.1), Gadea Castano (72nd, 25:27.7), Emma Nelson (79th, 26:19.9), Kaileigh Jones (80th, 26:21.7), and Sedalia Herrara (81st, 26:22.8).
“It was nice to see her get this goal out of the way at this point in the season, so that she can shift focus to some other goals,” Kokomo coach Chad Salinas said. “She has put herself in great position at this point in the season, and has six weeks of training to set herself up for a deep run in the [IHSAA State Tournament] series.”
BOYS MEET
In the Gold Division, Northwestern took sixth with a team score of 137, Fort Wayne Luers was seventh (142) and Eastern eighth (151). Tipton was incomplete. Frankton won the meet with a score of 75, five points better than Norwell.
Eastern’s Brayden Richmond won the boys race in 17:06. Also for Eastern, Caleb Vogl was eighth (18:04), Owen Taylor 31st (19:36), Porter Brovont 66th (21;20), and T.J. Weeks 68th (21:39).
“Every guy who raced either set a PR or ran a season-best,” Eastern coach Ben Cox said. “[I’m] excited for them to do that. Of course Brayden winning the race was an exciting moment for him as well. Looking at all of that together, not only were we happy with how they ran, but identified a lot of ways for them to get better.”
Isaiah Kanable led Northwestern, taking 14th in 18:30, followed by Caden Lechner (25th, 19:18), Caleb Champion (27th, 19:19), Jace Cournoyer (29th, 19:27), and Mason Correll (55th, 20:37).
“Isaiah ran a really strong race at the top and then my pack guys, Caden, Caleb and Jace were all right there together – 25th, 27th and 28th – really pushed each other,” NW coach Dave Stevens said. “We had 12 run and eight of the 12 either ran a season-best or personal-best.”
BOYS CC
MANCHESTER INVITE
Penn hogged the top finishes and took first place with a miserly score of 26, followed by East Noble (139), Morgan Township (149), Culver Academies (170) and Western in fifth (172). Maconaquah was 18th (469) and Peru 22nd (531) out of 26 complete teams.
Joseph Packard led Western, taking 13th in 17:24, followed by Brayden Curnutt (15th, 17:25), Pete Bradshaw (32nd, 18;04), Taylor Rathbun (50th, 18:32), and Zac Cline (73rd, 19:17). The Panthers dealt with four different injuries during the week but came away close to a potential regional rival in Culver Academies.
“We were hoping to be in the top three, we’re not quite there yet,” Western coach Gary Jewell said. “Only two points behind Culver Academy, that kind of gives us an idea of where they stand now.
“Joseph keeps running some very consistent races. His first mile was 5:29 and he averaged 5:37 on the day. I think at the mile he was 17 seconds behind Brayden and caught him in the last 200 meters of the race. He ran a very consistent race. We need everybody else to be able to do that. In order to accomplish the goals we’ve set out we need to race a little better.”
Alex Legg led the Bengal Tigers with a 62nd-place finish in 18:49. Jacob Black was next with a 79th-place finish (19:26), followed by Brody Wright (144th, 21:07), Cole Sailors (156th, 21:46), and Brayden Thomas (166th, 22:33).
CASTON INVITE
Taylor’s Konner Boley had a time of 17:44 for eighth place.
GIRLS CC
MANCHESTER INVITE
Peru had an incomplete team, but the Tigers were led by Chloe Holler with a 45th-place finish in 22:44, followed by Sadie Carter (96th, 24:46) and Mya Lancester (136th, 27:20).
CASTON INVITE
Sierra Fritsch led Taylor with a 54th-place finish (25:44), followed by Carly Brewster (78th, 27:55) and Chloe McKay (91st, 32:05).
VOLLEYBALL
WES-DEL TOURNAMENT
Western finished in sixth place with a win over Marion (25-15, 25-20). The Panthers lost to Hagerstown (25-17, 25-18), Fort Wayne Bishop Luers (25-23, 25-16) and Mississinewa (25-18, 19-25, 15-12).
“We ran into some really good teams,” Western coach Jessica Oliver said. “I felt like we competed well with those teams, but we came up short.”
Hilary Merica led Western with 31 digs and 29 kills. Abby Guge added 14 kills. Sadie Harding had 49 assists, and Taylor Scott came up with 34 digs.
BOYS SOCCER
WESTERN 2, EASTBROOK 1
Western moved to 6-0 on the season when the Panthers got a tie-breaking goal from Max Harbaugh with approximately two minutes left in a night game on the turf at Eastbrook.
John Maher opened the scoring and gave Western the lead with 21 minutes left in the game off a Nate Tuchscherer assist. Eastbrook equalized with nine minutes left, but Noah Stranahan fed Harbaugh for Western’s winner shortly before the final whistle. Adam Barber had two saves.
“I’m really proud of the way the boys have been playing up to this point,” Western coach Mike Roe said. “We’ve got some things to still work on and hopefully improve, but our possession was really solid and we have done a really nice job defensively of cutting angles and channeling guys into second defenders. We’re definitely playing a little smoother and a little more consistent on turf.”
DELPHI 4, TAYLOR 1
Taylor got on the board when Jaylin Reece set up Josh Bowman for a goal in the second half at Delphi. Taylor goalie Truman Howerton had 17 saves.
“Obviously it was good to finally get a ball in the back of the net,” Taylor coach Kirk Wiley said. “Five games into the season it was our first goal. It was kind of a right-place-at-the-right-time goal. It kind of energized the team. Overall we played well. We had a lot better ball control, a lot better movement. [It was] a lot better effort from the team, I was real pleased with that.”
GIRLS SOCCER
TRI-CENTRAL 4, EASTERN 2
Tri-Central striker Lily Stogdill scored all four goals for the Trojans, Peighton Oliver had three assists and Saydie Wyrick one. Kaylee Beard had seven saves for TC, which improved to 4-3 overall and 2-0 in the Hoosier Heartland.
“We did a lot of nice things. We’re starting to pass the ball to the open player,” TC coach David Mast said. “Lily, she’s hard to guard, she’s fast. I’d probably like to work the ball in and over more, but right now sending her through, she’s too fast [for opponents].
“Defensive-wise, I’ve got to shore that up. Eastern, when they did break through they were very dangerous. But we held together.”
Olivia Ellis led Eastern with a goal and an assist. Lydia Hertzog added Eastern’s other goal, and Ellie Moore had an assist. Cecilia Roswog was had 13 saves.
NORTHWESTERN 2, TAYLOR 1
Northwestern improved to 3-5 with the one-goal win over Taylor
Sarah Castillo and Ashlyn Johnson each scored a goal for Northwestern. Rebecca Lagoni got an assist, and the Tigers’ goalkeeper Kaitlyn Lagoni had four saves.
GIRLS GOLF
HALL OF FAME TOURNAMENT
Kokomo finished in 19th place out of 21 teams with a score of 369.
The Wildkats were led by Kiah Parrott with a score of four-under-par 68 for third-place individual at Purgatory Golf Club. Molly Mavrick was next with a 96, followed by Layla Andrysiak (98) and Haley Salinas (107).
“[Parrott] prepared for [Saturday],” Kokomo coach Andy Carpenter said. “Since she had to withdraw from Lafayette Jeff Invite due to sickness, she was pumped up for this tournament. Purgatory is the correct name for this course. There are around 184 sand traps and plenty of hills and fescue. I am extremely proud of how she came out and took control of the course. I am also extremely proud of [Andrysiak]. This is her first time breaking 100 in a tournament. And for it to be on this course, that is impressive.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.