Western’s boys cross country team finished fourth in a field of 16 squads at the Taylor University High School Invitational on Saturday. Top-ranked Fort Wayne Concordia won with a score of 25, followed by Lawrence North (83), Indianapolis Pike (97) and Western (142). Tipton was 12th (297) and Maconaquah 13th (351).
Joseph Packard led the Panthers, finishing 12th in 16:54. Brayden Curnutt was 15th (17:06), Pete Bradshaw 23rd (17:37), Taylor Rathbun 49th (18:18) and Zac Cline 60th (18:46).
“Our top eight all ran personal bests,” Western coach Gary Jewell said. “Joseph broke 17 minutes for the first time ever and Brayden was not that far back. I thought we ran well. It was a good day to run: conditions were great; competition was fantastic.
“We went in there with a goal of, first we want to run fast, and second is we’re going to be seeing Eastbrook again in a couple weeks at Maconaquah and they ended up sixth overall. We were pleased with that.”
MAVERICK STAMPEDE
Northwestern put up a team score of 160 to take sixth in the 10-team gathering at McCutcheon, and Kokomo was a spot behind in seventh (210).
Isaiah Kanable led Northwestern, finishing 23rd in 19:08. He was followed by Caleb Champion (26th, 19:25), Caden Lechner (29th, 19:43), Gunnar LaShure (45th, 20:52) and Mason Correll (46th, 21:15).
“This is one of the hardest courses we run on all year and this is definitely the hardest week of practice we’ve had, and they all ran very well,” NW coach Dave Stevens said. “I’m really happy with the way they ran. I’m looking forward to another good week of practice and see how they do.”
Harrison won the race with a team score of 23, followed by McCutcheon at 54.
NORTHFIELD INVITE
Peru finished in fifth place with a score of 109.
The Tigers were led by Alex Legg with an eighth-place finish for a season best 18:17, followed by Jacob Black (13th, 18:51), Treyden Curtis (35th, season best 20:36), Brayden Thomas (36th, 20:48) and Brody Wright (38th, 20:57).
Taylor’s Konner Bailey had a personal best of 17:39 for fifth place.
MAVERICK STAMPEDE
Northwestern’s Lauren Longshore covered the hilly course at McCutcheon in 20:34 to take first place in the ten-team event. She led Northwestern to a fifth-place finish. The Purple Tigers finished with a score of 147. Kokomo was eighth at 182.
“Lauren had an outstanding race planned and she just ran it very well,” NW coach Dave Stevens said. “She ran a nice strong pace for a good portion of the race and then started to pull away. She was one step away from winning last week and she didn’t want to have that happen again. This was a season-best on arguably the hardest course we’ll run all year.”
Also for Northwestern, Ella Deck was 24th (23:06), Vanessa Mueller was 37th (25:08), Katelyn Saul 40th (26:15) and Adri Freeman 45th (27:35).
“The girls team ran really well,” Stevens said. “We had the hardest week of practice and they all seemed to have a kick in the end, and this race is uphill. All the girls kicked up the hill [close to the finish line] and went after it. They didn’t shy away from the hard course.”
The Wildkats were led by Julynne Spidell with a second-place finish (20:50), and Gadea Castano came in 48th with a time of 27:50.
“[Spidell] survived a fall just after the one-mile mark, and got up to finish with a pretty solid time,” Kokomo coach Chad Salinas said. “I think she will bounce back from this race in a very assertive way. [Also], we had out number three runner out this week and had a breakout meet by Castano in her first-ever 5K race. She was our number three runner [Saturday] on a hilly and challenging course that is also extremely slow.”
Benton Central won with a score of 65, followed by Harrison (74) and McCutcheon (78).
NORTHFIELD INVITE
Peru’s Sadie Carter finished with a season best time of 24:16 for 14th place, and Mya Lancaster was 23rd with a time of 26:05.
Taylor’s Sierra Fritsch was 15th in 25:02, and Chloe McKay came in 31st in 31:20.
TAYLOR UNIVERSITY INVITE
Maconaquah placed sixth with a score of 167. Western was seventh (185), and Tipton came in 13th (339). Pike won the invite with 53 points.
Karli Miller led the Braves with a time of 21:04 for 17th place, followed by Zoe Seward (21st; 21:11), Haley Salinas (27th, 21:28), Rachel Eby (47th, 22:33) and Isabelle Alvarado (60th, 23:25).
WEST LAFAYETTE 4, EASTERN 2
The Red Devils built a 2-0 lead before Eastern tied the game with goals by Luke Swartzendruber and Lance VanMatre, but West Lafayette put two more on the board to win at Greentown. Swartzendruber and Jared Smith each had an assist and Kyle McCreary had six saves for the Comets.
“Proud of the boys. Conditioning is much better, still not possessing the ball well, going to have to keep working on that, but otherwise they’re playing really well,” Eastern coach John VanMatre said. “We’re heading in the right direction.”
FRANKFORT TOURNEY
Western beat Tri-Central 10-0 in the opening round, then beat Frankfort 5-0 in the championship.
Tri-Central won the third-place game 2-1 over Rossville. Lily Stogdill had both goals. Brittany Temple had an assist and Kaylee Beard had 10 saves. In the opener against Western, Beard had six saves and Brook Temple five.
TC (2-2) had a couple starters out of town, and another two out with injuries. Trojan coach David Mast liked how the TC players responded in the second game.
“Just really proud of the way they turned around that second game after getting wiped out that first game,” he said. “We’ve equaled our wins from last year and have at least 12 games to go. It’s nice to see that improvement year after year.”
WESTERN INVITE
The Panthers went 2-1 in their tournament to improve to 7-2 on the year.
Western topped Lafayette Central Catholic 4-1 with wins from No. 1 singles player Palmer Harrell (6-1, 6-1), No. 2 player Brayden Freeman (6-3, 3-6, 10-8), the No. 1 doubles team of Clayton Shanks and Jacob Jansen (7-5, 6-4) and the No. 2 tandem of Dylan Collins and Carter Condo (6-0, 6-4).
Western beat Bluffton 4-1 with Harrell winning 6-3, 6-1, Freeman winning 6-0, 6-2, Shanks and Condo taking the No. 1 doubles match 6-2, 4-6, 10-5, and Connor Beeler and Collins winning the No. 2 doubles point 6-4, 6-3.
The Panthers fell 4-1 to Lebanon with Freeman winning 6-2, 6-2 for his third victory of the day.
“Really good day of tennis, high quality matches from start to end,” Western coach Judson Quinn said. “Even the teams we beat, they weren’t easy wins. I was really impressed with our 2 doubles team [the Collins/Beeler paring]. Even though we didn’t get that last win, it was definitely the best match they’ve played in a while.”
LOGANSPORT INVITE
Maconaquah went 2-1 in the invite with wins over Twin Lakes (4-1) and LaPorte (3-2). The Braves lost to the hosts Berries (3-2).
Maconauah’s No. 1 singles player Cole Borden and the No. 2 doubles team of Tyler Thayer and Walker Hays both went undefeated with 3-0 records. Borden defeated Twin Lakes’ Jadden Ousley (6-3, 6-0), Logansport’s Noah Lange (6-1, 6-2) and LaPorte’s Andy Emmons (6-1, 6-0). Thayer and Hayd won against Twin Lakes’ Luke Deno and Hayden Hubbard (6-2, 6-3), Logansport’s Gavin Smith (6-4, 6-2) and LaPorte’s Brock Schults and Alex Ake (7-6 (5), 7-5).
The Braves’ No. 3 singles player Hayden Maiben finished the day 2-1 with wins over Twin Lakes Reece Arther (6-4, 6-4) and LaPorte’s Travis Chalik (6-0, 6-2).
“We had a long day at Logansport,” Maconaquah coach Tim Maiben said. “Four of the five teams are very similar in their skill level, so several of the matches went longer than normal. We played some great competition and were really pushed in the most of our matches. Borden went 3-0 on the day, and so did Thayer and Hays at No. 2 doubles. Everybody contributed to our team wins.”
MISHAWAKA TOURNAMENT
Northwestern finished in second place in the tournament. The Tigers won their pool with a 2-1 record, then fell to Carmel in the championship match 25-12, 25-21.
In pool play, the Tigers defeated Harrison 25-17, 25-14 and Mishawaka Marian 25-20, 25-20. Northwestern lost to Mishawaka 25-19, 25-20.
“We couldn’t be happier with [Saturday’s] outcome,” said Kathie Layden on Northwestern’s second-place finish, which is the best finish in three years of attending the tournament. “This is a tough tournament, almost two hours away, with incredible competition. The girls came out in first place of our pool, and played the fourth match of the day against a very good Carmel team. It took us a game to get used to their style of play, and we were right with them in the second game.”
Madison Layden, who was named to the all-tournament team, led the Tigers with 46 kills, 29 digs, 18 assists, and 15 service points. McKenna Layden added 18 kills, 15 service points, and 11 digs. Klair Merrell came up with 22 digs, 21 kills, and 21 service points. Kendall Rooze had 49 assists, 20 service points and 16 digs, and Lexy Robinson had 25 digs, seven service points, six blocks and six kills.
NORTHFIELD INVITE
Eastern finished 2-1 on the day with wins over Cass (14-25, 25-17, 15-8), and Southern Wells (25-8, 25-13). The Comets lost to Class A, No. 6-ranked Northfield (25-18, 26-24).
Emma Sandlin led Eastern with 53 assists, 29 service points, 11 aces and four kills. Loralei Evans added 27 kills and 22 serve receptions. Grace Kuhlman had 29 serve receptions and 19 digs in two matches, and Kate harrison had 15 service points, seven aces and five kills.
Eastern coach Missy Mavrick was happy with the way the girls bounced back from the Northfield loss.
“Proud of the girls for pushing through and finishing the day strong,” Mavrick said. “We fought hard against a good Northfield team, but unfortunately came up short.”
HUNTINGTON NORTH INVITE
Maconaquah finished in third place in the invite with a record of 3-1. The Braves defeated Clinton Prairie (25-17, 25-12), Huntington North (25-18, 25-20) and Peru (25-21, 25-9), and lost to Pendleton Heights (25-11, 25-22) in the championship match.
Emily Bowyer led Maconaquah with 40 kills, 37 serve receptions, 35 digs and 15 service points. Averi Miller came up with 80 assists, 27 digs and 19 service points. Lilly Maple added 46 digs, 31 serve receptions and 13 service points. Rafaela Rietz had 35 digs, 26 service points and 17 serve receptions. Taylor Roesler added 13 service points, 12 kills and 11 digs, and Aubree Dedaker had 23 digs and 21 serve receptions.
JEFF INVITE
Western was the top local team with a score of 365 for seventh place in the invite at Battle Ground Golf Course. Tipton was next at 366 for eighth place. Northwestern came in 11th place (390), and Kokomo was 13th (401).
Ella Williamson led Western with a score of 84, followed by Madi Smith (89), Kylee Duncan (94) and Megan Hill (98).
Tipton was led by Ava Clouser with an 80. Lucy Quigley was next with an 82, Emma Crawford shot 90, and Madison Hoover shot 114.
“Overall pleased with our day,” Tipton coach Jason Bales said. “[Clouser] had a tremendous round and was consistent all day. A career best for her. [Quigley] and [Crawford] endured some trouble, but put up decent scores. We competed fairly well.”
Audrey Koetter led Northwestern with an 83, followed by Molly Habig (98), Kristen Piel (99), Leah Parrott (110) and Mackenzie Westbrook (110). Kokomo didn’t have the services of Kiah Parrott as she withdrew from the invite due to illness. Haley Salinas took over the top score for Kokomo and shot a 91. Next was Molly Mavrick (95), followed by Elizabeth Lytle (105) and Layla Andrysiak (110).
