Northwestern’s girls basketball team got up 19-4 at Eastern after one quarter and never let the Comets have a say in a 62-27 Tiger victory Wednesday night.
McKenna Layden scored a game-high 24 points to spark Northwestern (6-4). She canned a personal-best five shots from 3-point land and added four assists, nine rebounds and four steals. Ellie Boyer scored 13 points, dished eight assists and had six steals. Leah Carter scored 13 points and was perfect on seven free throws. Lexi Hale added six points and seven rebounds, and Megan York also took four steals.
“The girls did a great job of moving the ball quick and McKenna was benefiting from the quick reversals and being ready to shoot,” NW coach Kathie Layden said. “Leah Carter was more active offensively and did a fantastic job at the foul line.
“Defensively the girls were very active and the communication is getting better, which is a big key for us.”
Kara Otto led Eastern (0-12) with seven points. Neely McKnight added six. Tara Wagoner had five steals and Addison Budde six rebounds.
“Our girls put up a good fight,” Eastern coach Andy Steele said. “We played really aggressive and physical. Coming into this game, we knew Northwestern’s height was going to be a problem. I thought our girls did everything they could to keep them off the boards and to [not] give them open layups.
“We have to find a way to shoot better and protect the basketball. I thought we had a lot of good looks, but they just aren’t falling. Offensively, I think we are doing a better job of attacking the paint as well as offensive rebounding.”
TIPTON 64, M-G 19
Tipton ripped off its sixth straight win by shackling the Argylls on their own floor. Olivia Spidel led a balanced Tipton offense with 14 points, Ella Wolfe scored 13, Ashlee Schram had 12 and Abigail Parker nine. Schram added 10 rebounds and three blocks. Hallie Wolfe dished four assists to go with seven points.
Madison-Grant (5-9) scored just seven points after halftime. Tipton (10-3) led 16-9 after the first quarter, 29-12 at the half, and 41-15 after three quarters.
“I was stressing defense going into this game,” Tipton coach Chad Wetz said. “They had just come off a big win over Mississinewa. Knowing they were a strong team, they had two really good players that we tried to key on and we had some defensive quarters where we held them to just a couple of baskets, and that’s really impressive.”
Tipton’s last loss was Dec. 9 to Carroll. The Blue Devils haven’t lost since, including a win over the same Carroll squad on Dec. 30.
“What we’re doing well right now that we weren’t doing early is playing consistent,” Wetz said. “Early in the year … we would have great quarters and bad quarters. Right now, we’re trying to focus on consistency and I’ve seen that on both ends of the floor over the last three games.”
PERU 65, TRI-CENTRAL 57
The Bengal Tigers improved to 4-8 with a tight victory over visiting TC (7-5). The teams were tied 12-all after a quarter. Peru led 26-20 at halftime and 43-39 after three quarters.
Logan Mouser led Peru with 27 points, including six triples. Cate Wolfe scored 15 and Emma Eldridge eight.
“We ran into a good-shooting display from [Mouser] for Peru,” TC coach Matt Corn said. “We just never seemed to identify their two main players and they hurt us.”
Kenadie Fernung (21) and Brittany Temple (19) combined for 40 points for the Trojans.
“I thought we got good games from several players,” Corn said. “Offensively Kenadie Fernung and Brittany Temple had nice scoring games.
“We just weren’t very good defensively. We didn’t rebound the ball well and allowed them to drive on us too easy. I thought our press was ineffective. It ended up being a games of runs in which they got the last big one.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.