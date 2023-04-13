Northwestern’s girls tennis team beat Hoosier Conference foe Tipton 5-0 Wednesday afternoon at Northwestern, taking every point in straight sets.
At No. 1 singles, McKenna Layden won 6-0, 6-1. At No. 2, Avery Rooze won 6-1, 6-0. And at No. 3, Megan Shank won 6-1, 6-4. In doubles, the No. 1 team of Emily Goltz and Anna Grube won 6-0, 6-1, and the No. 2 team of Berkley Wray and Lauren Lesko won 6-1, 6-0.
It was an ideal start to the season for the Tigers, who are six-time defending sectional champions.
“It’s always great to start off the season with a win, especially in the conference,” NW coach Kathie Layden said. “We played pretty solid up and down the lineup. We have a veteran group of players returning, we have had great practices, and I know they were excited to start match play.”
Northwestern hosts Eastern today.
EASTERN 4, DELPHI 1
The Comets swept the singles matches to dispatch Delphi and improve to 2-2 overall and 1-0 in the Hoosier Heartland Conference.
Molly Farkas won 6-0, 6-3 at No. 1 singles, Emily Princell won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 2, and Morgan Kaiser won 6-1, 6-3 at No. 3. In doubles, the No. 2 team of Julia Salkie and Emma Budde won 6-3, 6-4.
“This was a good team win, bouncing back from a tough loss to Cass, the best team we’ve played,” Eastern coach Pat Rice said. “It was great to start out conference play with a win and straightforward wins. First time for Molly at 1 and she was impressive.”
WHITKO 4, MAC 1
Maconaquah’s team of Josie Callane and Finley Dobbs put the Braves on the board with a 6-3, 6-2 victory at No. 2 doubles.
SOFTBALL
KOKOMO 5, ZIONSVILLE 3
Kami Shoemaker went 3 for 4 to pace the Wildkat offense, and Taylor Reed was 2 for 4 with a homer. Kinley Martin and Liliana Lamberson each doubled.
Kokomo (4-2) trailed 3-2 through six innings, then plated three runs in the top of the seventh to go ahead. The Kats then sealed their victory in strange fashion: Zionsville had runners on second and third with two outs when the Eagles committed an illegal substitution, which resulted in the final out of the game.
Gwen Hand got the win for the Kats, throwing all seven innings with seven walks, two earned runs and six strikeouts.
“I was really proud of how we battled back and we made adjustments at the plate,” Kokomo coach Mike Susong said. “We did not look good at the plate early. I was also proud of how we didn’t give up. It would have been easy to hang our heads once things weren’t going well. That’s what good teams do: Good teams don’t quit, they battle back.”
WESTERN 11, HH 0, 5 INNINGS
Kylie Miller threw a shutout and Brynley Erb drove in five runs in leading the unbeaten Panthers to a road rout.
Miller got the win, allowing just three hits and no walks while striking out seven in five innings. On offense, Erb was 4 for 4 with a homer and a double. Chloe Linn was 2 for 4 and Sienna Stone had a hit and two RBI. The Panthers are 8-0 overall, 4-0 in the HC East Division.
“The thing that stands out the most to me is that we really got off to a good start,” Western coach Jim Clouse said. “[Tuesday] night we struggled a little bit with [Heights’] pitching in the first couple innings, getting to the pitcher, but [Wednesday] we came out hitting the ball hard in the first inning and kind of set the tone for the rest of the game.”
BASEBALL
WESTERN 10, HH 1
Christian Pownall and Mitchell Knepley combined on a no-hitter to lead the Panthers to the road win in Hoosier Conference East Division play.
Ohio State-bound Pownall pitched 5.2 innings and allowed one unearned run, struck out nine and walked four. Knepley pitched 1.1 innings, struck out two and walked one.
Cayden McClure went 2 for 3 and drove in three runs for the Panthers. Deaglan Pleak was 2 for 3 with an RBI, Evan Stout cracked a two-run single, Mitchell Dean had an RBI triple and Bret Echelbarger doubled.
Western (5-1 overall, 4-0 HC) was coming off an uneven 9-6 victory over Heights on Tuesday.
“We had a much better approach [Wednesday] all around,” coach Ryan Berryman said. “Anytime your pitchers can throw a no-hitter, that’s an accomplishment. Pownall was very efficient on the mound, mixing pitches well and attacking hitters. Knepley did a great job in relief on back to back nights.
“Offensively, we had guys on base all night and putting pressure on the defense, and we were better defensively. It’s good to be 4-0 in conference at the halfway point on the division.”
NW 14, PERU 6
With Lincoln Cardwell fueling the Purple Tigers’ offense, Northwestern scored in five of its seven frames and took a comfortable win at Peru.
Cardwell was 4 for 5 with a homer and five RBI. Easton Whaley was 2 for 4 with two RBI. Cole VanNatter was 2 for 5 with a double and two RBI. And A.J. Burkhalter was 2 for 3 with a double and RBI.
Koen Berry got the win for Northwestern, throwing four innings with seven hits, four walks, six earned runs and two strikeouts. The Purple Tigers improved to 5-1.
“Obviously offensively we did really well, but I felt like both teams were really good offensively — a lot of balls in play, earning a lot of walks,” NW coach Ryan Ward said. “I thought Peru had really tough at-bats.
“I thought the biggest difference was we didn’t allow a big inning. Our defense took outs when we had them. We had no errors defensively.”
KOKOMO 6, JEFF 5, 8 INNINGS
Chad Washburn singled to center field to score Jackson Seifert-Barnes from second for the walk-off victory in North Central Conference play at Kokomo Municipal Stadium.
EASTERN 6, MANCHESTER 2
Manchester scored its runs in the top of the first inning for an instant lead, but Eastern scored in the second, third, fourth, fifth and sixth innings to tilt the game to the Comets.
After giving up two runs (one earned) in the opening inning, Comet starter Corbin Snyder embarked on a dominant run of five scoreless frames. The Butler recruit threw six innings with two hits, two walks and 14 strikeouts. Colt Snyder threw a spotless seventh to finish the game.
“Corbin settled in and pitched very well,” Eastern coach Erik Hisner said. “Our defense played errorless baseball and our situational hitting was outstanding.
At the plate, Lucas Fewell powered the Comets, going 2 for 2 with a homer and three RBI. Cayden Calloway had a double, and Corbin Snyder drove in two runs. The Comets are now 4-3.
“We played a great game and I’m very proud of our team,” Hisner said.
“Sophomore Lucas Fewell came through with some big hits, including his go-ahead, two-run home run in the fourth inning.”
OAK HILL 16, TAYLOR 6, 5 INN.
The Golden Eagles put 10 runs on the board in the top of the first inning to grab control. Taylor cut the lead to 11-5 after two frames before the visitors put the game away with five in the fifth.
Micah Irwin was 2 for 2 with an RBI for the Titans (1-6). Hunter Williams took the loss.
“Zeke Lamberson did a great job,” Taylor coach Kris Dill said. “He came in in relief and pitched three really good innings. He ended up giving up a few runs at the end of his outing but he did a really good job and kept us in the game. Defensively we did a better job but the first inning killed us.”
BOYS GOLF
NW 179, ROSSVILLE 199
Northwestern’s Hudson Whaley and Rossville’s Evan Lawson tied for medalist honors with 41s on the back nine at Green Acres and the Tigers bunched their scores after Whaley to take the match.
Brayden Applegate shot 45 for the Tigers, Jack Peelle 46 and Sammy Shotwell 47.
KOKOMO 189, EASTERN 217
Karson Parrott led Kokomo to victory at Chippendale G.C. with a 3-over 39 to take medalist honors. Joey McConnell, Sam Verlee and Camden Horner each shot 50 for the Kats.
Kailin Cook led Eastern with a 47, Sam Torivo shot 50, Trenton Hendrix 59 and Bryce Barker 61.
