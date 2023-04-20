Kokomo’s girls tennis team blanked visiting Frankfort 5-0 Wednesday to continue its unbeaten start.
The Kats (5-0) made quick work of the Hot Dogs as they dropped just 11 games combined across the five points.
In singles play, Raigan Heflin was a 6-2, 6-1 winner at No. 1, Ellen Callane pitched a 6-0, 6-0 shutout at No. 2 and Claire Callane was a 6-1, 6-0 winner at No. 3.
In doubles action, Ava Cothern and Mia Federspill took a 6-3, 6-3 win at No. 1 and Avi Pollard and Allie Cothern breezed to a 6-1, 6-0 win at No. 2.
Kokomo coach Sarah Hemmerich likes how her squad is improving through the undefeated start.
“Raigan, Ellen and Claire have been solid every night and our 2 doubles team is playing really well,” she said.
WESTERN 4, McCUTCHEON 1
The Panthers beat the visiting Mavericks to improve to 7-1.
The Panthers picked up singles points from Macie Lockwood and Lili Hess and swept the doubles with Chioma Ozoigbo and Natalie Nutt winning at No. 1 and Langley Good and Elizabeth Mercer winning at No. 2.
EASTERN 3, MAC 2
The Comets beat the visiting Braves to push their record to 4-3.
Eastern swept the doubles points with Madi Guinn and Claire Wavra winning 7-6 (3), 6-4 at No. 1 and Julia Salkie and Emma Budde winning 6-3, 7-5 at No. 2. Also for Eastern, Morgan Kaiser was a 6-2, 7-5 winner at No. 3 singles.
“We were lucky to pull this one out, I don’t think we handled the wind very well at all,” Eastern coach Pat Rice said. “I was really pleased with our 1 doubles team, and the way they played.”
For Maconaquah, Molly Tenny rallied for a 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 win at No. 1 singles and Kiera Rosenow took a 6-4, 6-2 win at No. 2 singles.
NW 4, TAYLOR 0
The Tigers (3-0) won the four matches played in straight sets. Avery Rooze won the No. 1 singles point 6-0, 6-0, Megan Shank won at No. 2 singles 6-2, 6-0, the team of Emily Goltz and Anna Grube won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 doubles, and Berkley Wray and Lauren Lesko won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2 doubles.
PERU 4, S’WOOD 1
With double bagels at the top of its lineup, the Bengal Tigers dispatched Southwood to move to 3-0 on the season.
Peru swept the doubles action. The No. 1 team of Lauren Boyer and Mackey Hyde won 6-0, 6-0. The No. 2 team of Kara Baker and Esme Flores won 6-3, 6-0. In singles, No. 1 player Emma Eldridge won 6-0, 6-0, and No. 2 player Cameryn Raber won 6-0, 6-1.
BOYS GOLF
KOKOMO 179, LOGAN 180
Karson Parrott fired a 5-over 39 to lead the Kats past the Berries at Dykeman Park.
The Kats backed Parrott with balance as Camden Horner and Canaan Horner shot 46s and William Nelson shot 48.
“These were season bests for the three in the 40s,” Kokomo coach Matt York said.
CASS 167, EASTERN 214
The Comets counted Sam Torivo’s 48, Bryce Barker’s 51, Allen Stalhood’s 57 and Layke Hall’s 58.
BASEBALL
WESTERN 17, NW 3, 6 INNINGS
Class 3A No. 2-ranked Western beat Northwestern on the Tigers’ turf to complete a home-and-home sweep of their Hoosier Conference East Division series.
Mitchell Dean, Cayden McClure and Bret Echelbarger fueled the Panthers’ 17-run explosion. Dean went 3 for 4 with a home run and three RBI, McClure was 3 for 5 with four RBI and Echelbarger was 3 for 3 with a triple and two RBI.
Also for Western (9-1, 6-0 HC East), Christian Pownall was 2 for 4 with an RBI, Cade Epp and Zach Gilbert had an RBI double apiece and Deaglan Pleak had a bases-loaded walk.
Pownall pitched all six innings for Western. He allowed two hits and one earned run, struck out six and walked six. Five of the walks came in the third inning when the Tigers scored twice to draw within 4-3, but they also left the bases loaded.
“Both teams had chances to swing the game on their favor in the middle innings,” Western coach Ryan Berryman said. “Pownall lost his control in the third, but worked out of a jam with the lead. We didn’t score with runners on second and third and no outs after going up 5-3 in the fourth, then left bases loaded with one out after going up 6-3 in the fifth, but Pownall settled in and put up zeroes.”
The Panthers broke loose for 11 runs in the top of the sixth inning to end the game an inning early. They led 6-3 going into the inning.
“Obviously, the 11-run outburst was big and reminiscent of [Tuesday] night’s nine-run first. We were locked in and didn’t let up,” Berryman said.
For Northwestern (7-3, 2-2 HC East), Teegan Helmle had a double and Cole Van Natter had an RBI single. A.J. Burkhalter took the loss.
“It was a much better game than the score indicates, just obviously the wheels fell off there in the sixth,” NW coach Ryan Ward said. “But it’s time to put it past us, move forward and we have two games Saturday to focus on.”
LOGAN 11, KOKOMO 8
The Kats jumped to a 4-0 lead, but the Berries responded with seven runs in the bottom of the second inning to take control of the North Central Conference game.
J.J. Gillespie led the Kats, going 1 for 2 with a solo home run and two RBI. He also drew two walks. John Curl was 2 for 4 with a double, a triple, two RBI and two runs and Musashi Otsubo was 2 for 4 with a double, a triple, an RBI and a run. Dalton Dixon drove in two runs and Jacob Walker scored two runs.
Patrick Hardimon took the loss. He started and allowed seven runs in 1.2 innings. Isaac Flamino pitched the final 4.1 innings. He had seven strikeouts.
ROSSVILLE 7, TAYLOR 4
The Titans dropped their Hoosier Heartland Conference opener at Rossville.
Taylor pitcher Hunter Williams went the distance. He threw six innings, allowed 12 hits and seven runs (six earned), struck out five and walked none.
Taylor (1-8 overall) had nine hits. Catch Sullivan went 3 for 4 with a double and Williams went 3 for 4 with two RBI.
“In the fourth inning, we gave up a four spot,” Taylor coach Kris Dill said, noting the Hornets took advantage of two Titan errors in the inning. “But Hunter Williams pitched a great game, had us in striking distance. We did play better [Wednesday]. We’ve been playing some really bad defense and [Wednesday] we were a little more consistent, we just gave up that one crooked number and it came back to bite us.”
PERU 7, N. MIAMI 6
The Bengal Tigers edged the Warriors in a Three Rivers Conference game.
Reis Bellar led Peru’s offense, going 3 for 3 with two doubles, two RBI and two runs. Ian Potts was 2 for 3 with a double and two runs and Matthew Roettger was 1 for 3 with an RBI.
Roettger earned the win and Potts recorded the save. Roettger started and pitched five innings, allowing seven hits and six runs. He struck out nine and walked three. Potts pitched two innings with four strikeouts and two walks.
MAC 4, NORTHFIELD 2
Kaleb Shelton pitched five sharp innings to lead Maconaquah to the win in TRC play at Northfield. He allowed four hits and two runs and struck out nine. M.J. Ellis pitched the final two innings for the save.
The Braves backed their pitchers with an error-free defense. At the plate, the Braves totaled seven hits. Ellis and Bennett Isenburg had two hits apiece.
SOFTBALL
WESTERN 19, NW 0, 5 INNINGS
The Panthers took a lead in the top of the first on a two-run tater from Brynley Erb, then blew the game open with eight runs in the second. Western crunched five homers in the game.
Erb was 3 for 3 with two homers and three RBI. Kyndal Mellady was 2 for 3 with a homer and three RBI. Jocelyn Jeffers and Maisy Harlow each homered. Chloe Linn was 2 for 3 with two doubles and a team-high four RBI. And Kylie Miller was 3 for 4.
Linn threw all five for the Panthers, giving up just one hit and a walk while striking out seven. Linn had a no-hitter going until a two-strike, two-out single in the bottom of the fifth.
“I was just really proud of the kids coming out and being focused from the very beginning,” Western coach Jim Clouse said. “We got off to a quick start again [Wednesday] night and we sustained it better than I thought we did [Tuesday night]. And we played errorless on defense. We had a really good night.”
Western completed an HC East Division sweep of Northwestern, after a 12-0 win on Tuesday. The Panthers are 11-0 overall and 6-0 in the league with just one division series left, against Cass next week.
McCUTCHEON 5, KOKOMO 4
The Mavericks scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth to overturn a 4-2 Wildkat lead and take the game.
Taylor Reed was 2 for 3 for Kokomo and Dani Tate was 2 for 4. Gwen Hand threw all six innings and took the loss.
“We have got to figure out a way to win a close game,” Kokomo coach Mike Susong said. “We left the bases loaded in the top of the seventh with one out, and stranded eight runners on base, and against a good team, you’re not going to win that game. We’ve got to figure out a way to get those runs in.”
McCutcheon is 2-0 in the North Central Conference’s West Division. Kokomo fell to 5-4 overall and 0-2 in the NCC West ahead of the Kokomo Tournament this weekend.
“We’d like everyone to come out Friday and Saturday and enjoy a great day of softball,” Susong said.
ROSSVILLE 7, TAYLOR 0
Taylor dropped its season and Hoosier Heartland Conference opener while playing on the road.
“Rossville is a very good team with one of the best pitchers in the state,” Taylor coach Robert McGuire said. “We need to sure up our defense and come out swinging the bat and start hitting the ball.”
GIRLS TRACK
LOGAN 79, KOKOMO 48
Quadruple winner Reanna Jones led the Kats. Individually, she won the 100 dash (:13.04), 200 dash (:27.78) and long jump (16-5). She teamed with Mia Castillo, Janae Young and Tia Williams to win the 4×100 relay (:52.35).
Also for the Kars, Abby Hansen won the 400 dash (1:06) with Marta Manso taking second, Cami Caldwell won the 3,200 run (14:10) and Castillo had second-place finishes to Jones in the 100 and 200.
“The ladies ran a lot of personal bests as we continue to improve as we approach the month of May. It’s all about May and that’s when we want to be our best,” Kokomo coach John Malone said.
LATE TUESDAY
BOYS TRACK
EASTERN 66, DELPHI 55, TRI-CENTRAL 35
Triple winners Jayden Eagle and Obadiah Greene led the Comets to the victory in the three-team meet. Eagle won the 100- and 200-meter dashes and the long jump and Greene won the 1,600 and 3,200 runs and contributed to the winning 4x400 relay.
Also for Eastern, Noah Wright won the 300 hurdles, Andrew Cavazos won the shot put and Wright, Jansen Richmond and Levi Ramer joined Greene on the winning 4x400 team.
BASEBALL
NORTHFIELD 11, TAYLOR 2
The visiting Norsemen scored eight runs over the fifth, sixth and seventh innings to win going away.
Zeke Lamberson went 2 for 3 for the Titans and Kien Sullivan was 1 for 3 with an RBI. Micah Irwin took the loss. He pitched four innings and allowed three hits and three runs.
Taylor’s defense committed five errors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.