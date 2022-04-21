Eastern’s girls tennis team topped Maconaquah 3-2 Wednesday on the Braves’ courts to improve to 6-0.
Comet No. 1 singles player Maria Oliveria continued her dominant play with a 6-0, 6-0 win. Also for the Comets, Molly Farkas was a 6-3, 6-3 winner at No. 2 singles and Alivia Salkie and Kate Salkie teamed for a 6-2, 6-3 win at No. 1 doubles.
“Thought both teams did a great job adjusting to some tough, windy conditions,” Eastern coach Pat Rice said. “We are missing a varsity player and it was great to see our girls step up and play some different positions [Wednesday]. Really happy with 1 doubles of Alivia and Kate Salkie getting a straight-set win. Maria really pushed through for another 6-0, 6-0 win, her third straight. Just a nice team win.”
For Maconaquah, Kiera Rosenow was a 6-1, 6-3 winner at No. 3 singles and Sarah May and Kaydence Jones took a 6-4, 7-6 (3) win at No. 1 doubles.
KOKOMO 5, FRANKFORT 0
The Wildkats improved to 4-0 with the road win.
In singles play, Raigan Heflin was a 6-1, 6-2 winner at No. 1, Vivian Ferrusca won 6-3, 6-1 at No. 2 and Mia Federspill won 6-2, 6-0 at No. 3. The Kats’ doubles teams were efficient as well — Ava Cothern and Mariana R. DeLaGala won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 1 and Leah Schliesmann and Allie Cothern won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 2.
NW 4, TAYLOR 0
The Tigers did not drop a game in beating the Titans 4-0 on Taylor’s Dave Wise Courts.
McKenna Layden won at No. 1 singles, Kat Grube won at No. 2 singles, Avery Rooze won at No. 3 singles and Emily Goltz and Anna Grube won at No. 1 doubles.
CASS 4, CARROLL 1
The No. 1 doubles team of Abbey Hileman and Dixie Wagoner and the No. 2 doubles team of Clara Licklider and Vega Cuenca-Rute dropped just one game apiece to highlight the Kings’ win Tuesday.
Also for Cass, Erika Baber was a 6-0, 6-3 winner at No. 1 singles and Emma Geisler was a 1-6, 6-2, 6-0 winner at No. 3 singles. Carroll’s point came at No. 2 singles where Macy McIlrath prevailed 6-4, 6-1.
BASEBALL
KOKOMO 10, LOGAN 8
Kokomo outlasted Logansport in a North Central Conference game at Municipal Stadium to salvage a split of their two-game series.
After the Wildkats built a 5-1 lead through four innings, the Berries seemed to grab the momentum when they scored four runs in the top of the fifth for a 5-5 tie. The Kats had an immediate answer as they scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth and two more in the sixth for a 10-5 lead. The Berries scored three runs in the top of the seventh before the Kats finally slammed the door shut.
The Kats finished with 11 hits and 11 walks drawn. Leadoff hitter Chad Washburn was 3 for 3 with two RBI, Patrick Hardimon was 3 for 3 with a double and four RBI and Cooper Hansen was 2 for 4 with a double and two runs.
Also for the Kats, Jackson Siefert-Barnes drove in two runs, Evan Barker scored three runs and Dameion Deis drew three walks.
WESTERN 10, NW 1
The Class 3A No. 3-ranked Panthers beat the visiting Tigers to complete a home-and-home sweep of their Hoosier Conference East Division series.
Parker Dean started and pitched five innings for the win. The Purdue recruit allowed six hits and one run, struck out eight and walked one. Christian Pownall pitched the final two innings. He allowed one hit and struck out three.
“Parker did a nice job of establishing the strike zone early. He had three pitches working and kept their hitters off balance for the most part,” Western coach Ryan Berryman said.
Garrett Lupoi, Mitchell Knepley, Bret Echelbarger and Deaglan Pleak drove in two runs apiece for Western. Lupoi was 1 for 3 with a walk, Knepley was 2 for 4, Echelbarger was 2 for 2 with a double and Pleak was 1 for 1 with two walks.
“The bottom of our lineup, Echelbarger and Pleak, those guys did a nice job setting the table for the the top,” Berryman said, adding that Lupoi and Knepley are “having great at-bats” at the top of the lineup.
Also for the Panthers (9-0, 6-0 HC East), Alex Watkins was 2 for 3 and Mitchell Dean had a double.
For the Tigers (5-2, 2-2), Tate Mullens was 3 for 4, Cole Cardwell was 2 for 3 and Lincoln Cardwell was 1 for 1.
Mullens took the loss. He started and pitched 2 2/3 innings and allowed seven runs on three hits and six walks.
“We had too many strikeouts the last two nights with guys in scoring position. Over the total series, they only had two more hits,” Northwestern coach Ryan Ward said. “Defensively, we allowed too many walks. When they had big innings, it started with walks.”
EASTERN 18, TAYLOR 1, 5 INNINGS
Tied 1-1 after two innings, the Class 2A No. 8-ranked Comets scored 17 runs over the third and fourth innings to win going away in a Hoosier Heartland Conference game at Greentown.
The Comets (8-0, 5-0 HHC) belted six extra-base hits. Trent Rawls went 2 for 2 with a home run, four RBI and three runs and Porter Brovont was 3 for 3 with a double and two RBI. Cayden Calloway also cracked a homer and Owen Taylor, Corbin Snyder and Levi Mavrick each had a double.
Mavrick pitched all five innings. He allowed one hit, struck out seven and walked none. The Titans’ run was unearned.
Eastern swept the teams’ home-and-home series.
MAC 9, NORTHFIELD 8
The Braves scored a walk-off win on Mason Yours’ RBI single in the bottom of the seventh to end a back-and-forth game. It was the Three Rivers Conference opener for Maconaquah (2-4-1 overall).
Maconaquah went up 4-2 after two innings, Northfield scored five runs in the top of the third for a 7-4 lead, Mac re-took the lead with four runs over the fourth and fifth innings. Northfield tied it at 8-all with a run in the top of the seventh before the Braves settled it in the bottom of the frame.
Bennett Isenburg led Mac with three hits on the day. Tyler Stapleton, Jackson Collins and Brandon Smitley each had two hits. Smitley and Trace Armstrong notched doubles.
Stapleton picked up the win with a strong relief outing. He threw 4 2/3 innings, giving up just one run with four hits, no walks and three strikeouts.
SOFTBALL
WESTERN 14, NW 4, 5 INNINGS
After Northwestern scored three runs in the top of the first inning, Western countered with nine runs in the bottom of the frame to take complete control. Western’s leadoff hitter was hit by a pitch and the Panthers followed with seven straight hits.
“Quite an answer after going down three runs,” Western coach Jim Clouse said.
The Panthers (7-2, 4-1 HC East Division) finished with 12 hits. Kieli Fogg hit a home run and a double and drove in four runs and Kylie Miller went 3 for 4 with a double.
“We have been hitting the ball really well in the last few games,” Clouse said.
Chloe Linn pitched four innings for the win and Miller closed with a scoreless inning of relief.
TIPTON 6, HEIGHTS 5
A day after falling 11-5 to Hamilton Heights, Tipton evened the score with a narrow win at home. Bella Browning led Tipton’s offense, going 2 for 3 with a double. Taylor Conaway also doubled. Emerson Merrell threw all seven innings for the victory. Tipton is 2-4 overall, and 1-3 in the HC East.
“I was really happy with how my team bounced back from our loss the previous night,” Tipton coach Adam Armstrong said. “We came out ready to fight and just happy to get our first conference win.”
GIRLS TRACK
KOKOMO 73, LOGANSPORT 53
Omarea Daniels led the Kats as a quadruple winner. Individually, Daniels won the 100 hurdles (:17.1) and long jump (16-0). In addition, Daniels led off the winning 4×100 relay (:52.1) and ran second for the winning 4×400 relay (4:48).
Julynne Spidell won the 1,600 run (5:48) and 3,200 run (12:54). Also winning individual events for the Kats were: Mia Castillo (200 dash, :28.4); Keihera Lang (high jump, 4-8); Abby Hansen (400 dash, 1:07); Makaela Drake (100 dash, :14.0); Aramaea Fivecoate (pole vault); and Brielle Humphries (shot put, 30-7).
Castillo and Lang joined Daniels on both winning relays. Drake was on the 4x100 team and Hansen was on the 4x400 team.
BOYS TRACK
KOKOMO 111, LOGANSPORT 21
The Wildkats won all 16 events against the Berries.
Collin Keesling was a triple winner as he swept the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 runs. Also winning individual events were: Ta’Shy Stewart (long jump); Camaeron Harris (pole vault); Devon Thomas (high jump); Tyreese Tucker (shot put); Nate Blackamore (discus); Plez Lawrence (100 dash); Isaac Elkin (110 hurdles); Lukas Degraffenreid (200 dash); Jamaree McClinton (300 hurdles); Rondell Greene (400 dash).
“The highlight of the night was our 400-meter thrower relay team of Nate Blackamore, Shayne Spear, Dre’Veon Lewis and Tyreese Tucker winning the big man relay,” coach Jordan Ousley said.
“Overall it was a good win for the Kats on senior night.”
WESTERN 66, CASS 54
Enoch Hines was a triple winner for the Kings, winning the 1,600, 3,200 and taking a leg of the 3,200 relay. Braxton Armstrong won the 400 and also ran on the 3,200 relay, along with Felix Palafox and Dominic Gilbert.
BOYS GOLF
TIPTON WINS 3-WAY
Tipton posted a score of 172 to beat Northwestern (214) and Tri-Central (227) in a three-team meet on Tipton Municipal’s back nine.
“It wasn’t brutal [Wednesday], but it was still tough to play. The kids are definitely struggling with wind and semi-wet conditions,” Tipton coach Kenny Day said. “We played the back. We thought this was a good chance for us to play the back. Our front is pretty short so we decided it was time for us to start playing the back.”
The Blue Devils’ Maverick Conaway won medalist with a 40. Gavin Hare (41), Nolan Swan (43) and Sam Quigley (48) followed for the Devils.
Logan Duncan led Northwestern with a 48 and Sammy Shotwell shot a 51. Tanner England led TC with a 48 and Jake Chapman backed him with a 50.
LOGANSPORT 165, KOKOMO 171
The Berries used balance to edge the Kats at the Kokomo C.C.
Logansport’s Tyler Vietti and Kokomo’s Brandon Hansen finished as co-medalists with 37s. Karson Parrott (40), Ty Lauderbaugh (41) and Camden Horner (53) followed for the Kats. The Berries countered with 40, 44 and 44 with an additional 44 discarded.
MACONAQUAH 175, EASTERN 245
Hayden Williamson carded a 37 to lead the Braves past the Comets on Tuesday at Rock Hollow G.C. Maconaquah (3-0) also counted Drake Guyer’s 41, Mason Taylor’s 43 and Lane Brehmer’s 54.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.