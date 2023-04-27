Led by Hudson Whaley, Northwestern’s boys golf team posted a score of 174 to beat Carroll (194) and Eastern (231) in a three-team match Wednesday at Green Acres G.C.
Whaley won medalist with a 37.
“Whaley had a nice breakout round,” Northwestern coach Kurt Koetter said. “I believe this will be a jump start him moving forward. I’m pleased with our 174, but still waiting for everyone to peak at the same time.”
Brayden Applegate was second low for the Tigers with a 43, Sammy Shotwell posted a 45 and Logan Duncan shot 49.
Porter Dick led Carroll with a 39. Deron Peters (48), Eli Payton (53), Jack Mullens (54) and Rothwell Underwood (54) followed for the Cougars.
Sammy Torivo’s 49 led Eastern. The Comets also played Bryce Barker (55), Cohen Johnson (63), Trenton Hendrix (64) and Allen Stallhood (64).
TIPTON 151, LAPEL 183
Maverick Conaway and the No. 16-ranked Blue Devils continued their hot play with the victory on their home course.
Conaway fired a 2-under 33. Gavin Hare followed with a 37, Preston Lancaster shot 40 and Nolan Swan and Calvin Condict had 41s.
BASEBALL
WESTERN 9, CASS 0
Class 3A No. 2-ranked Western beat Cass 9-0 at Walton to cap a home-and-home sweep and finish Hoosier Conference East Division play 8-0.
One night after Mitchell Dean stifled the Kings with a one-hitter with 16 strikeouts, Christian Pownall fashioned his own gem. The Ohio State-bound Pownall fired a five-hitter with 18 strikeouts and one walk.
“Christian had an outstanding slider,” Western coach Ryan Berryman said. “He had good zip on his fastball, located his pitches well, froze some hitters, and was throwing off-speed in any count. He was impressive.”
The Panthers scored four runs in the first inning and five runs in the second to build a commanding lead.
“We did a nice job scoring early,” Berryman said. “Evan Stout had a big two-RBI double [and] Zach Gilbert’s RBI single and Cade Epp’s RBI double got us rolling in the first. Adding five more runs in the second opened it up. From there, it would’ve been nice to score more runs, but we did have some really good swings on the ball and struck out just once.”
Gilbert finished 3 for 4 with a triple and three RBI. Mitchell Knepley was 3 for 4 with a double. Dean had a two-run single and Deaglan Pleak had a double.
“Defensively, I thought Ryan Rodman was excellent behind the plate,” Berryman added.
Western (13-1 overall) hosts Eastern at 5:30 p.m. Friday. It’s the Panthers’ senior night.
EASTERN 12, ROSSVILLE 2, 5 INN.
The Comets scored seven runs in the second inning and five more in the fourth inning to bury the visiting Hornets in Hoosier Heartland Conference play.
Cayden Calloway pitched all five innings. He allowed five hits and two runs, struck out eight and walked four.
The Comets (11-5 overall, 4-0 HHC) had seven hits, all singles. Perry Kochensparger went 2 for 2 with two runs and an RBI and Gabe Monize went 2 for 3 with a run, two RBI and a stolen base. Lucas Fewell, Blake Robinson and Calloway added an RBI apiece.
Eastern plays Elkhart Christian at 5:45 p.m. today at Rochester High School.
CARROLL 16, PRAIRIE 4, 5 INNINGS
Grady Lytle went 2 for 3 with a double, two RBI and four stolen bases to lead the Cougars past Clinton Prairie in HHC play.
Also for Carroll (7-5 overall, 3-1 HHC), Tanner Turnpaugh was 2 for 3 with a two-run double, Eli Harshbarger was 2 for 4 with an RBI, Trent Metzger was 2 for 3 and Owen Zinn went 1 for 2 with a three-run double.
Turnpaugh pitched four innings for the win. He did not allow an earned run, struck out seven and walked none.
MAC 1, MANCHESTER 0
Maconaquah pitchers Kaleb Shelton and M.J. Ellis combined to shut out Manchester in a Three Rivers Conference game.
Shelton started and pitched 5.1 hitless innings with eight strikeouts. Ellis closed with 1.2 innings, allowing one hit and striking out three. The Braves backed their pitchers with an error-free defensive effort.
The Braves scored the game’s lone run in the top of the fifth. Klaytin Kile reached on a one-out single and advanced to second base on a wild pitch. Bennett Isenburg singled to right field to score Kile on a bang-bang play at the plate.
Isenburg went 2 for 4 to lead the Braves.
McCUTCHEON 8, KOKOMO 1
The Mavericks scored six runs in the top of the second inning and added single runs in the fourth and fifth for an 8-0 lead as they beat the Kats for a home-and-home sweep of their North Central Conference series.
John Curl provided Kokomo’s bright spot when he belted his fourth home run of the season in the sixth. He finished 2 for 3. Musashi Otsubo went 3 for 4 from the leadoff spot.
Errors hurt the Kats once again as they had three leading to the Mavs scoring five unearned runs.
Kokomo dropped to 3-11 overall and 1-7 in the NCC.
HEIGHTS 2, NW 1
Northwestern managed just one hit in a tight loss at Hamilton Heights. All the scoring came in the sixth inning. The Tigers manufactured a run by courtesy runner Jansen Slate, who stole second, moved to third on an out and scored on an error. But Heights countered with two runs in the bottom of the frame.
Koen Berry took the loss for Northwestern, throwing all six innings with three hits, four walks, two earned runs and five strikeouts. Lincoln Cardwell had Northwestern’s hit. The Tigers are 10-4, 3-3 in the HC East.
“Honestly I think baseball is a funny game. I’m really proud of our guys. I think we played a lot better [Wednesday] than [Tuesday], but we ended up winning [Tuesday], not [Wednesday],” NW coach Ryan Ward said.
“I think that’s the best Koen Berry’s pitched all year and that’s huge for us as we get to the second half of the season and tournament play. We didn’t get the result that we wanted, but we played really good baseball.”
T. VALLEY 6, PERU 5
Reis Bellar led Peru with two hits in the TRC loss. The Bengal Tigers dropped to 7-5 overall and 1-2 in the league.
Logan Gatliff took the loss. He started and pitched 4.2 innings, allowing one hit and five runs (two) earned. He had eight strikeouts and four walks. Ryne Butt pitched the final 2.1.
SOFTBALL
WESTERN 10, CASS 0, 5 INN.
Chloe Linn pitched Western’s second straight no-hitter as the Class No. 1-ranked Panthers rolled in Walton, completing a perfect 8-0 run through the Hoosier Conference’s East Division. Linn got the first 14 batters out and had a perfect game going until a Western error with two outs in the fifth. She finished with no walks and 12 strikeouts.
Kylie Miller threw a no-hitter Tuesday night in Western’s home game against Cass. The Panthers are 15-0 overall.
“She was completely dominant,” Western coach Jim Clouse said of Linn. “She struck out the first nine, maybe 10. The first nine batters for sure were all strikeouts. She went to a full count a couple times, but kind of like Kylie [on Tuesday], stayed in front, pitched ahead and pretty good.”
At the plate, Linn had a double and a homer. Chloe Hunt was 2 for 3 with a double. And Sienna Stone and Maisy Harlow were each 2 for 3. That quartet combined for six RBI. Western led 4-0 after an inning and 9-0 after three.
KOKOMO 16, TAYLOR 2, 5 INN.
Kami Shoemaker hit a pair of inside-the-park home runs and drove in five runs to lead Kokomo (8-6) to victory.
Liliana Lamberson was 2 for 2 with a homer and a double for the Kats. Gwen Hand was 2 for 2 with a triple. Dani Tate was 2 for 3 with a double. Jordan Thatcher was 2 for 3. And Kinley Martin homered.
Taylor Reed got the win for Taylor, throwing four innings with two hits, no runs and five strikeouts.
“I just thought our bats were clicking,” Kokomo coach Mike Susong said. “We hit the ball hard, our baserunning was good, we didn’t make an error, and we didn’t walk a lot of batters. When we do that, we’re going to be a tough team to beat.”
Taylor coach Robert McGuire said fundamental mistakes the Titans. “Routine fly balls and ground balls and knowing where to go with the ball when it is fielded. And hitting the ball opens up things to help keep you alive in ballgames. So keep working on the defensive side of the ball and the bats will come. Kokomo played a great game. They deserved the win.”
ROSSVILLE 5, EASTERN 4
The Hornets topped the Comets in a clash for the Hoosier Heartland Conference lead at Greentown.
Eastern led 4-0 through three innings. Rossville (3-0 HHC) scored two runs in the fourth and three more in the fifth to surge into the lead.
Emillia Andrews went 2 for 4 to lead Eastern (10-2 overall, 3-1 HHC). Marly Coan and Cassidy Keene had an RBI single apiece.
Macy Coan took the loss. She pitched all seven innings and allowed nine hits and five runs. She had 10 strikeouts and no walks.
GIRLS TENNIS
CASS 4, DELPHI 1
The No. 1 doubles team of Dixie Wagoner and Abigail Hileman posted a 6-0, 6-0 victory to highlight the Kings’ win in their home finale.
Also for Cass (6-2), Erika Johnson was a 6-0, 6-2 winner at No. 1 singles, Addison Ousley was a 6-3, 6-3 winner at No. 2 singles and Guadalupe Gonzalez and Maryn Zeck teamed for a 6-1, 6-4 win at No. 2 doubles.
PERU 3, LOGAN 2
Peru swept the singles action with identical 6-0, 6-0 scorelines to win at Logansport. Mackey Hyde won at No. 1 singles, Lauren Boyer won at No. 2 and Emma Eldridge won at No. 3.
MAC 5, TAYLOR 0
The Braves swept the Titans at Taylor’s Dave Wise courts.
LATE TUESDAY
GIRLS TRACK
NW RELAYS
Hamilton Heights posted a score of 92 points to win the six-team meet. Maconaquah (77) and Northwestern (66.5) rounded out the top half of the standings with Eastern (43.5) finishing fourth, North Miami (43) fifth and Tipton (19) sixth.
The Tigers won three events. Lexi Hale and Katrin Saulamaa teamed to win high jump with a combined 10 feet, 6 inches (Hale cleared 5-6 and Saulamaa cleared 5-0). Sally Freeman, Addy Robinson, Courtney Adams and Hannah Moore won the distance medley relay in 13:26. And Mayli Yoder, Hale, Emma Baker and Anna Perry won the 4x100 in :53.17.
In addition, the Tigers had runner-up finishes from the 4x800 team of Hannah Troyer, Robinson, Adams and Moore (11:30) and the sprint medley relay team of Perry, Hale, Aaliya Guersoy and Saulamaa (1:59).
“I was really happy to see the new high jump record,” Northwestern coach Josh Perry said. “Katrin Saulamaa is a great athlete, but I didn’t expect to see 5-0 on her first day. Lexi Hale had another incredible day, this time at 5-6. She has had an incredible season. Her lowest jump this year was her personal best last year.
“I was very happy to see [Hale] win the Bob Rodabaugh Award for her efforts. She really deserved it.”
4-WAY AT JEFF
McCutcheon posted a score of 161 points to win a four-team meet at Lafayette Jeff. The host Bronchos were second with 88, Kokomo was third with 79 and Logansport was fourth with 43.
The Kats had a pair of winners. Reanna Jones won the 100 dash in :12.80 and Keihera Lang won high jump in 4-10. The Kats had runner-up finishes from Mia Castillo in both the 200 dash (:27.33) and the long jump (14-11), Abby Hansen in the 400 dash (1:04.91), Aramaea Fivecoate in pole vault (7-0), and the 4x100 relay team of Jones, Castillo, Janae Young and Tia Williams (:51.58).
BOYS TRACK
4-WAY AT JEFF
McCutcheon posted a score of 132 points to win a four-team meet at Lafayette Jeff. The host Bronchos were second with 113, Kokomo was third with 83 and Logansport was fourth with 46.
Jamaree McClinton and Lukas Degraffenreid had big meets for the Kats. McClinton won the 300 hurdles (:42.58) and took second in the 110 hurdles (:17.48). Degraffenreid won the 200 dash (:23.6) and took fourth in the 100 dash (:11.56). Teammate Devon Thomas was third in the 100 (11:53).
Eric Thomas took first as part of four-way tie in the high jump, Shayne Spear was second in shot put with a personal-best put of 46-4.5 and Derrick Rose was third in long jump.
BASEBALL
EASTERN 13, DELPHI 3
The Comets scored eight runs in the top of the third inning to break up a close game in Hoosier Heartland Conference play.
The Comets finished with 11 hits. Corbin Snyder went 4 for 5 with a double, three runs batted in, and two runs scored. Gabe Monize was 2 for 4 with two RBI and a run.
Corbin Snyder started and pitched six innings. He allowed three hits and three runs (two earned) with 11 strikeouts and three walks. Colt Snyder pitched a scoreless seventh inning. He worked around two hits.
