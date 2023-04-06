Northwestern’s Lincoln Cardwell celebrates at second base after hitting a two-run double in the first inning of the Tigers’ 8-1 victory over Cass on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at Northwestern.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Prep roundup for Thursday, April 6
Tigers handle Kings in season opener
Tribune sports staff
A.J. Burkhalter and Lincoln Cardwell led the way as Northwestern’s baseball team beat Lewis Cass 8-1 Wednesday for a 1-0 start both overall and in the Hoosier Conference East Division.
Burkhalter drew the starting pitching assignment and fired four no-hit innings for the win. He allowed an unearned run, struck out seven and walked four.
Cam Davis relieved and pitched two no-hit innings with three strikeouts. Jaden Castleberry pitched the final inning and allowed one hit, struck out two and walked one.
NW's Andrew Burkhalter slides to third and then heads home for a run as Cass' Brennan Deeter misses the catch.
Cass' Ethan Johnson misses the catch.
NW's Teegan Helmle rounds second and heads to third.
Northwestern's Lincoln Cardwell celebrates at second base after hitting a two-run double in the first inning of the Tigers' 8-1 victory over Cass on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at Northwestern.
NW's Andrew Burkhalter pitches.
NW's Koen Berry makes the catch at first to get out Cass' Nolan Hahn.
NW's Eastin Whaley gets Cass' Trevor Rowe out between second and third.
Cass' Brody Williams pitches.
NW's Hayden Cook is safe at second before Cass' Brennan Deeter gets the ball.
Cass' Wyatt Orpurt makes the catch for an out.
Northwestern's Eastin Whaley fields the ball during the Tigers' 8-1 victory over Cass on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at Northwestern.
NW's Cameron Davis, left, and Teegan Helmle go after the ball and snag the out to end an inning.
Cass' Wyatt Orpurt throws to first for an out.
NW's Hayden Cook bats.
Cass' Wyatt Orpurt fields the ball.
Cass' Trevor Rowe scoops up the ball.
NW's Teegan Helmle scoops up the ball.
NW's Andrew Burkhalter pitches.
Cass' Curtis Henry pitches.
NW's Cole Cardwell heads to third.
Cass' Brennan Deeter scoops up the ball.
Cass' Brennan Deeter gets NW's Corbyn Sparling out as he runs to third.
NW's Jaden Castleberry scoops up the ball and throws to first for an out.
NW's Cole VanNatter makes a catch for an out in the outfield.
Northwestern baseball defeats Cass 8-1 on Wednesday, April 5, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern baseball defeats Cass 8-1 on Wednesday, April 5, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern baseball defeats Cass 8-1 on Wednesday, April 5, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern baseball defeats Cass 8-1 on Wednesday, April 5, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern baseball defeats Cass 8-1 on Wednesday, April 5, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern baseball defeats Cass 8-1 on Wednesday, April 5, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern baseball defeats Cass 8-1 on Wednesday, April 5, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern baseball defeats Cass 8-1 on Wednesday, April 5, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern baseball defeats Cass 8-1 on Wednesday, April 5, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern baseball defeats Cass 8-1 on Wednesday, April 5, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern baseball defeats Cass 8-1 on Wednesday, April 5, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern baseball defeats Cass 8-1 on Wednesday, April 5, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern baseball defeats Cass 8-1 on Wednesday, April 5, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern baseball defeats Cass 8-1 on Wednesday, April 5, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern baseball defeats Cass 8-1 on Wednesday, April 5, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern baseball defeats Cass 8-1 on Wednesday, April 5, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern baseball defeats Cass 8-1 on Wednesday, April 5, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern baseball defeats Cass 8-1 on Wednesday, April 5, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern baseball defeats Cass 8-1 on Wednesday, April 5, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern baseball defeats Cass 8-1 on Wednesday, April 5, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Tigers spotted Burkhalter an early lead by scoring three runs in the bottom of the first inning. Cardwell keyed the hot start with a two-run double. He also had a triple, finishing 2 for 3 with three RBI.
The Tigers finished with 10 hits. Burkhalter went 3 for 4, Hayden Cook was 2 for 3 with a double and Teegan Helmle had a triple.
“Our captains and our senior leaders did a good job setting the tone,” Northwestern coach Ryan Ward said. “A.J. just filled the zone early, throwing strikes, and Lincoln hitting the two-run double in the first inning – they helped settled the nerves of the first game.”
Northwestern visits Cass today to conclude the home-and-home series.
HARRISON 7, KOKOMO 5
Kokomo jumped on the board with a run in the top of the first inning, but Harrison roared back with six runs in the second to turn the game its way. The game was played at Kokomo Municipal Stadium because Harrison’s field was unplayable after heavy rain.
Wildkat leadoff hitter Chad Washburn had a hit, an RBI and a run. John Curl, Jacob Walker and J.J. Gillespie had Kokomo’s other hits.
Dameion Deis started and took the loss. Ashton Sexton threw 2.1 innings with just one hit and an unearned run. Curl threw 1.2 hitless scoreless innings. Kokomo is 0-2 overall and in the North Central Conference.
TUESDAY
BASEBALL
DALEVILLE 4, EASTERN 0
Daleville held Eastern to a pair of hits in a shutout at Daleville. Braden Mumaugh and Reid Keisling had the Comets’ hits.
Colt Snyder took the loss for the Comets (1-1), throwing four innings. Perry Kochensparger threw two innings of scoreless relief with two hits, a walk and three strikeouts.
GIRLS TRACK
NW 69, WESTERN 63
Western’s Chase Hayes was a triple winner, taking the 200 and 400 individually, and lifting the 4x400 team to victory by making up a 30-meter deficit on the anchor leg. Ashlyn Pownall, Kourtney Lechner and Lainey Scott joined Hayes on that team.
Western freshman Ellyse Walden won the shot put and discus. Lacy Rathbun won both hurdles events. And the team of Kendall DePoy, Hattie Harlow, Maddy Shoaff and Lauren Bradley won the 4x800.
BOYS TRACK
WESTERN 87, NW 45
Matthew McKitrick won the 100 and 200 dashes and was on the winning 4x100 relay along with Myreon DeVost, Simon Aaron and Caleb Cook. Cook also won the long jump.
Seth Baker won the 300 hurdles and was on Western’s winning 4x800 relay with Lincoln McKillip, Rowan Hale and Aden Yeary. Yeary also won the 3,200. Ben Granfield won the shot put and discus, and Camden Oyler won pole vault.
For Northwestern, Colin Feazel won the 400, 800 and was on the winning 4x400 team with Clayton Griswold, Jacob Bumgardner and Eric Binder. Ryland Barnes won the 1,600, and Noah Kanable won high jump.
