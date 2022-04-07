Western’s baseball team took care of business in its season opener Wednesday as the Class 3A No. 7-ranked Panthers blasted Tipton 12-0 in five innings in a Hoosier Conference East Division game at Kokomo’s Championship Park.
Western ace Mitchell Dean picked up where he left off last season. The Panther junior held the Blue Devils to one hit, struck out 10 and walked one in a 73-pitch complete game.
Scoreless after two innings, the Panthers scored once in the top of the third inning, then broke it open with nine runs in the fourth.
“It took us a while to get going,” Western coach Ryan Berryman said. “Mitchell wasn’t overly crisp early, was kind of battling his mechanics a little bit, and started to lock in. At the plate, we were seeing a lot of pitches and getting deep into a lot of counts and doing a nice job, but we really didn’t have anything to show for it in the first couple innings. We got the one run in the third, then blew it open in the fourth. The bats really came alive.”
Western finished with 11 hits. Parker Dean and Garrett Lupoi both reached base in all four of their plate appearances. Parker Dean was 3 for 3 with an RBI and three runs scored and Lupoi was 2 for 2 with two walks and a double. He drove in two runs. Cayden McClure was 2 for 4 with a double and two RBI and Bret Echelbarger had a double and an RBI.
The bottom of the order was huge with Nos. 8 and 9 hitters Dylan Bryant and Lupoi reaching base a combined seven times. Bryant had one hit and two walks.
Tipton was scheduled to host Wednesday’s game, but rain left its field unplayable so the teams met at Championship Park. The teams will finish their two-game series today at Western.
KOKOMO 7, HARRISON 4
A day after falling to North Central Conference rival Harrison on the road, the Wildkats (1-1 overall, 1-1 NCC) earned a series split by jumping on the Raiders early and scoring a home victory. The Kats were up 5-1 after one inning.
The contributions came from several spots as six Kats had hits and five knocked in one run each. Evan Barker had a triple and an RBI, Cooper Hansen had a double, an RBI and scored twice, and Chad Washburn had a single and also scored twice from the leadoff spot.
Dameion Deis pitched 4 1/3 innings for the win, giving up four runs (three earned) on three hits and three walks with five strikeouts. Andrew Guerre threw the last 2 2/3 innings with just one hit, one walk, no runs and two strikeouts.
NW 9, CASS 8, 8 INNINGS
A.J. Burkhalter capped a big game with the game-winning hit in the bottom of the eighth inning in the Tigers’ season and HC East Division opener.
Cole VanNatter led off the inning with a single. After Austin Robinson hit into a fielder’s choice, Burkhalter cracked a triple to left-center field to score Robinson with the game-ending run.
Burkhalter finished 3 for 4 with two triples and three runs.
“I’m so happy to be able to celebrate A.J.,” Northwestern coach Ryan Ward said. “He put in a lot of work over the offseason, especially with his swing and in the weight room.”
The teams came out swinging. After the Tigers scored four runs in the bottom of the first, the Kings scored six runs in the top of the second. Tied 6-6 after three innings, the Tigers scored single runs in the fourth and sixth for an 8-6 lead, but the Kings scored twice in the seventh to knot the score and set the stage for the extra inning.
Also for the Tigers, Cole Cardwell went 2 for 3 and drove in two runs and Kai Jackson was 1 for 2 with a triple and an RBI.
Koen Berry earned the win in relief of starter Tate Mullens. Berry pitched four innings, allowed five hits and two runs (one earned), struck out eight and walked three.
“It was a lot of fun, especially the first game of the season, to be able to have a playoff-type atmosphere and to be able to celebrate a walkoff. I’m really happy with our kids,” Ward said.
Haden McClain went 2 for 4 with two RBI for Cass and Jack Salyers was 2 for 5 with two RBI and two runs.
The teams will finish their two-game series today at Cass.
SOFTBALL
NW 16, CASS 14
The Purple Tigers and Kings squared off in a slugfest in a game moved to Northwestern due to Cass’ rain-soaked field.
Trailing 10-6 after the Cass half of the sixth inning, Northwestern took control with a 10-run inning to take a 16-10 lead into the seventh.
Bailey Henry and winning pitcher Jaylyn Harrison each drove in four runs for Northwestern’s offense. Henry had two singles, a double and a homer. Harrison had three singles and a triple. Ady Altman had four singles. Kate Graves and Jaci Elson three singles each. And Morgan Walker had a single, double and three RBI.
Kaylee Williams and Cana Jones led Cass’ offense. Jones was 4 for 5 with three doubles and four RBI. Williams was 4 for 4 with a double and two RBI. Elly Logan was 3 for 5 with three doubles. Bayli Reed was 2 for 5 with a homer and three RBI. And Madison Dormer was 2 for 4 with a triple.
Northwestern moved to 2-0 overall, and 1-0 in the Hoosier Conference East Division. The game was Cass’ season opener. The teams will play again today.
M-G 11, EASTERN 1, 5 INNINGS
Eastern scored in the top of the first inning, but Madison-Grant controlled the rest of the game.
Cassidy Keene drove in the Comets’ run.
BOYS TRACK
CASS 77, PERU 41
Enoch Hines and Dominic Gilbert were each triple winners to lead the Kings to victory. Both ran in the 4x800 relay. Hines also took the 3,200 and 1,600 individual races and Gilbert won the 800 and was on the winning 4x400 relay. Braxton Armstrong and Felix Palafox rounded out the 4x800 team. Kolten Young, Dalton Lowe and Kamaron Hall rounded out the 4x400 team.
Young also won the high jump. Jamison Douglas won the 300 hurdles, and Cayde Ingram was a double winner, racing to wins in the 100 and 200.
For the Bengal Tigers Braxton Strong won the 110 hurdles, long jump and was part of the winning 4x100 relay with Brayden Masters, Alex Smithers and Brycen Harlan. Masters also won discus and shot put. And Conner Shaffer won the 400.
TUESDAY
SOFTBALL
WESTERN 5, LOGAN 1
Chloe Linn pitched a four-hitter and helped her own cause with two solo home runs to lead the Panthers past the Berries.
In the circle, Linn struck out four and walked five.
Also for the Panthers (1-1), leadoff hitter Maisy Harlow had a pair of singles.
GIRLS TRACK
NW 70, WESTERN 48
Triple winners Anna Perry and Hannah Moore led the Tigers’ charge. Individually, Perry sprinted to wins in the 100-meter dash (:13.3) and 300 hurdles (:52.2) and Moore was tops in the 1,600 run (6:07) and 800 run (2:29).
The Tigers also had individual wins from Lexi Hale (high jump, 4-10); Anna Bishir (long jump, 14-4); Iris Brehm (200 dash, :29.8); and Courtney Adams (3,200 run, 12:29).
Northwestern also won two relays. Addy Robinson, Adams, Sally Freeman and Moore won the 4x800 in 11:09, and Mayli Yoder, Brehm, Bishir and Perry won the 4x100 in :54.4.
“We had a great night. For our first meet of the year, we handled ourselves well. No one backed down to the challenge. We had 10 PRs in our first outing and also won 10 of 15 events,” NW coach Josh Perry said.
