Taylor’s Marshall Chasteen and NM’s Gabe Wiley go after the ball during North Miami’s 4-0 win at Taylor on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023.
Prep roundup for Thursday, Aug. 17
Taylor boys soccer shows progress in loss
Tribune sports staff
Taylor’s boys soccer squad got off to a slow start and wasn’t able to come back against North Miami Wednesday night on the Titan field. North Miami won 4-0.
“We started off a little shaky. We were kind of flat. We gave up a goal about two-and-a-half, three minutes into the game. For the next three minutes it was still kind of shaky and then we settled in,” Taylor coach Kirk Wiley said.
“We had a guy draw a foul in the box for a penalty and the guy who took the kick hit the joint of the upper 90 and it bounced out of bounds. We had six shots on goal and some of them were some quality shots and we couldn’t capitalize and couldn’t finish.”
Eli O'Neal makes a kick. Taylor boys soccer falls to North Miami 4-0 on Wednesday, August 16, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Ryan Fleek heads toward the goal. Taylor boys soccer falls to North Miami 4-0 on Wednesday, August 16, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor's Jonoah Trueblood, left, and NM's Jacob Riley go after the ball. Taylor boys soccer falls to North Miami 4-0 on Wednesday, August 16, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor's Jacob Trueblood and NM's Dolan Blakely go after the ball. Taylor boys soccer falls to North Miami 4-0 on Wednesday, August 16, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor's Eli O'Neal goes after the ball. Taylor boys soccer falls to North Miami 4-0 on Wednesday, August 16, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor's Jonoah Trueblood, right, and NM's Benson Eckrote go after the ball. Taylor boys soccer falls to North Miami 4-0 on Wednesday, August 16, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Collier Thompson kicks a pass. Taylor boys soccer falls to North Miami 4-0 on Wednesday, August 16, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor's Eli O'Neal goes after the ball. Taylor boys soccer falls to North Miami 4-0 on Wednesday, August 16, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor's Landon Wiley kicks toward the goal. Taylor boys soccer falls to North Miami 4-0 on Wednesday, August 16, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Ryan Fleek takes control of the ball. Taylor boys soccer falls to North Miami 4-0 on Wednesday, August 16, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor's Teme Moody and NM's Tristan Armstrong go after the ball. Taylor boys soccer falls to North Miami 4-0 on Wednesday, August 16, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Teme Moody heads the ball. Taylor boys soccer falls to North Miami 4-0 on Wednesday, August 16, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor's Teme Moody manuevers around NM's Blake Miller. Taylor boys soccer falls to North Miami 4-0 on Wednesday, August 16, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor’s Marshall Chasteen and NM’s Gabe Wiley go after the ball during North Miami’s 4-0 win at Taylor on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023.
Ryan Fleek heads toward the goal. Taylor boys soccer falls to North Miami 4-0 on Wednesday, August 16, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor's Landon Wiley reacts after missing a goal kick. Taylor boys soccer falls to North Miami 4-0 on Wednesday, August 16, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor boys soccer falls to North Miami 4-0 on Wednesday, August 16, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor boys soccer falls to North Miami 4-0 on Wednesday, August 16, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor boys soccer falls to North Miami 4-0 on Wednesday, August 16, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor boys soccer falls to North Miami 4-0 on Wednesday, August 16, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor boys soccer falls to North Miami 4-0 on Wednesday, August 16, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor boys soccer falls to North Miami 4-0 on Wednesday, August 16, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor boys soccer falls to North Miami 4-0 on Wednesday, August 16, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor boys soccer falls to North Miami 4-0 on Wednesday, August 16, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor boys soccer falls to North Miami 4-0 on Wednesday, August 16, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor boys soccer falls to North Miami 4-0 on Wednesday, August 16, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor boys soccer falls to North Miami 4-0 on Wednesday, August 16, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor boys soccer falls to North Miami 4-0 on Wednesday, August 16, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor boys soccer falls to North Miami 4-0 on Wednesday, August 16, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor boys soccer falls to North Miami 4-0 on Wednesday, August 16, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor boys soccer falls to North Miami 4-0 on Wednesday, August 16, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor boys soccer falls to North Miami 4-0 on Wednesday, August 16, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
PHOTOS: Taylor vs North Miami boys soccer
Eli O'Neal makes a kick. Taylor boys soccer falls to North Miami 4-0 on Wednesday, August 16, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Ryan Fleek heads toward the goal. Taylor boys soccer falls to North Miami 4-0 on Wednesday, August 16, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor's Jonoah Trueblood, left, and NM's Jacob Riley go after the ball. Taylor boys soccer falls to North Miami 4-0 on Wednesday, August 16, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor's Jacob Trueblood and NM's Dolan Blakely go after the ball. Taylor boys soccer falls to North Miami 4-0 on Wednesday, August 16, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor's Eli O'Neal goes after the ball. Taylor boys soccer falls to North Miami 4-0 on Wednesday, August 16, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor's Jonoah Trueblood, right, and NM's Benson Eckrote go after the ball. Taylor boys soccer falls to North Miami 4-0 on Wednesday, August 16, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Collier Thompson kicks a pass. Taylor boys soccer falls to North Miami 4-0 on Wednesday, August 16, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor's Eli O'Neal goes after the ball. Taylor boys soccer falls to North Miami 4-0 on Wednesday, August 16, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor's Landon Wiley kicks toward the goal. Taylor boys soccer falls to North Miami 4-0 on Wednesday, August 16, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Ryan Fleek takes control of the ball. Taylor boys soccer falls to North Miami 4-0 on Wednesday, August 16, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor's Teme Moody and NM's Tristan Armstrong go after the ball. Taylor boys soccer falls to North Miami 4-0 on Wednesday, August 16, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Teme Moody heads the ball. Taylor boys soccer falls to North Miami 4-0 on Wednesday, August 16, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor's Teme Moody manuevers around NM's Blake Miller. Taylor boys soccer falls to North Miami 4-0 on Wednesday, August 16, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor’s Marshall Chasteen and NM’s Gabe Wiley go after the ball during North Miami’s 4-0 win at Taylor on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023.
Ryan Fleek heads toward the goal. Taylor boys soccer falls to North Miami 4-0 on Wednesday, August 16, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor's Landon Wiley reacts after missing a goal kick. Taylor boys soccer falls to North Miami 4-0 on Wednesday, August 16, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor boys soccer falls to North Miami 4-0 on Wednesday, August 16, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor boys soccer falls to North Miami 4-0 on Wednesday, August 16, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor boys soccer falls to North Miami 4-0 on Wednesday, August 16, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor boys soccer falls to North Miami 4-0 on Wednesday, August 16, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor boys soccer falls to North Miami 4-0 on Wednesday, August 16, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor boys soccer falls to North Miami 4-0 on Wednesday, August 16, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor boys soccer falls to North Miami 4-0 on Wednesday, August 16, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor boys soccer falls to North Miami 4-0 on Wednesday, August 16, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor boys soccer falls to North Miami 4-0 on Wednesday, August 16, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor boys soccer falls to North Miami 4-0 on Wednesday, August 16, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor boys soccer falls to North Miami 4-0 on Wednesday, August 16, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor boys soccer falls to North Miami 4-0 on Wednesday, August 16, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor boys soccer falls to North Miami 4-0 on Wednesday, August 16, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor boys soccer falls to North Miami 4-0 on Wednesday, August 16, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor boys soccer falls to North Miami 4-0 on Wednesday, August 16, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor boys soccer falls to North Miami 4-0 on Wednesday, August 16, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Goalie Angelo Anders had four saves for Taylor and Joaquin Cavazos had one non-goalie save.
“As far as the guys played after that [start], I keep challenging them before every game and they are stepping to the challenge,” Wiley said. “Last year we lost to them 10-1. We’re moving in the right direction and I’m very happy about that.”
Taylor (0-2) is back in action today at Maconaquah.
BOYS TENNIS
WESTERN 5, CARROLL 0
The Panthers breezed past the visiting Cougars for a 1-0 start to the season.
The Panthers’ singles lineup of Miles Bowley at No. 1, Evan Trauring at No. 2 and Charlie Gilbert at No. 3 did not drop a game. The No. 2 doubles team of James Paden and Evan Butcher also had a 6-0, 6-0 win.
The No. 1 doubles team of Kaleb York and Aidan Mawbey capped the 5-0 shutout with a 6-2, 7-5 win.
“It was the first varsity match for several of the guys,” Western coach Judson Quinn said, noting Trauring, Gilbert and York all earned their first varsity wins. “We have nine guys who could play varsity so just seeing [the team] come out and start the season hot was really encouraging.
“The time these guys spent in the summer is clearly paying off. That’s both varsity and JV.”
Western plays Lafayette Jeff today. The Bronchos edged the Panthers 3-2 last year.
EASTERN 5, BLACKFORD 0
The Comets dropped just one game across the five points in beating the visiting Bruins.
The singles winners were Luke Laubenstein at No. 1, Colton Lindsay at No. 2 and Grant Farkas at No. 3. The doubles winners were Parker Rogers and Sam Torivo at No. 1 and Jace Cloum and Jonathan Atherton at No. 2.
“I was just real proud of the boys’ effort,” Eastern coach Shawn Flanary said. “[Tuesday] night we played a veteran squad, we battled, but came up a little shy. [Wednesday], we were the experienced team, but I felt like our kids stayed focused, focused on their jobs and played really well.”
LOGAN 5, CASS 0
The Kings dropped their season opener. The most competitive point came at No. 1 doubles where Logan’s team of Aryan Patel and Blake Pearson outlasted the Cass duo of Bryce Rudd and Kyle Henry 6-3, 6-7 (5-7), 6-2.
GIRLS GOLF
EASTERN 206, KOKOMO 258, TAYLOR INC.
Led by medalist Cora Bartrum, the Comets topped the Kats on the Kokomo Country Club’s front nine. Bartrum shot 48.
Brileigh Quillen-Popejoy and Matilda Stout led Kokomo with 57s.
WESTERN 222, HEIGHTS 228
Western standout Elizabeth Mercer fired a 1-over 37 to win medalist in the match at Bear Slide.
GIRLS SOCCER
HARRISON 13, WESTERN 0
North Central Conference power Harrison overran visiting Western in a game that ended early under the mercy rule.
“Throughout the 60 minutes of play, the Panthers worked hard as a team, never letting down or giving up. They supported each other and worked to keep spirits high,” Western coach Addy Turner said.
Turner noted sophomore Jaylah Douglas recorded five saves in her varsity ‘keeper debut.
“Overall, I was impressed with the effort I saw,” Turner said, noting injuries limited the Panthers to three subs. “We had two girls play the full game on the field and several playing new positions. We adjusted to the adversity we faced and used [the match] to improve as a team. Every game is an opportunity to grow, regardless of the score.”
