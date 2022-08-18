Western goalie Kyndal Mellady makes a save against Harrison during the teams’ game Wednesday at Russiaville. Mellady had 20 saves for Western in a 3-1 loss.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Fight to the finish
Prep roundup for Thursday, Aug. 18
Western battles tough, but Harrison scores late for win
Tribune sports staff
Western’s girls soccer squad went up shortly after halftime but Harrison equalized a few minutes later, then punched in two goals near the end to beat the Panthers 3-1 Wednesday night at Russiaville.
“It was 1-1 going into the final [minutes],” Western coach Sam Parr said. “They scored with a minute and a half to go and as soon as I they did, I was in the process of trying to move our defensive backs forward to try and crash the goal and we weren’t set and we gave the ball away immediately after the kickoff.”
Western's Madison Cook and Harrison's Ruth Moser get tangled as they go after the ball. Western girls soccer falls to Harrison 3-1 on Wednesday, August 17, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western's Marie DiPaola goes after the ball. Western girls soccer falls to Harrison 3-1 on Wednesday, August 17, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western's Abigail Fouts and Harrison's Ruth Moser go after the ball. Western girls soccer falls to Harrison 3-1 on Wednesday, August 17, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western goalie Kyndal Mellady makes a save against Harrison during the teams’ game Wednesday at Russiaville. Mellady had 20 saves for Western in a 3-1 loss.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western's Lucy Weigt and Harrison's Bella Thorpe go after the ball. Western girls soccer falls to Harrison 3-1 on Wednesday, August 17, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western's Kyndal Mellady makes a save. Western girls soccer falls to Harrison 3-1 on Wednesday, August 17, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western's Ava Wenger goes after the ball. Western girls soccer falls to Harrison 3-1 on Wednesday, August 17, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western's Liza Szerdy goes after the ball. Western girls soccer falls to Harrison 3-1 on Wednesday, August 17, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western's Lucy Weigt heads to the goal to score. Western girls soccer falls to Harrison 3-1 on Wednesday, August 17, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western's Lucy Weigt and Liza Szerdy celebrate after Weigt scores a goal in the second half. Western girls soccer falls to Harrison 3-1 on Wednesday, August 17, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western's Lucy Weigt kicks the ball toward the goal. Western girls soccer falls to Harrison 3-1 on Wednesday, August 17, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western's Lucy Weigt gets control of the ball. Western girls soccer falls to Harrison 3-1 on Wednesday, August 17, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western's Liza Szerdy gets control of the ball. Western girls soccer falls to Harrison 3-1 on Wednesday, August 17, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western's Liza Szerdy gets control of the ball. Western girls soccer falls to Harrison 3-1 on Wednesday, August 17, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western's Kaesha Smith and Harrison's Anna Rowe go after the ball. Western girls soccer falls to Harrison 3-1 on Wednesday, August 17, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western's Abigail Fouts and Harrison's Hannah Voll go after the ball. Western girls soccer falls to Harrison 3-1 on Wednesday, August 17, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western's Katherine DiPaola and Harrison's Nela O'Brien go after the ball. Western girls soccer falls to Harrison 3-1 on Wednesday, August 17, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western goalie Kyndal Mellady eyes the ball to make a save. Western girls soccer falls to Harrison 3-1 on Wednesday, August 17, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western's Liza Szerdy and Harrison's Whitney Duell go after the ball. Western girls soccer falls to Harrison 3-1 on Wednesday, August 17, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western's Abigail Fouts goes after the ball as Harrison's Anna Rowe gives chase. Western girls soccer falls to Harrison 3-1 on Wednesday, August 17, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western's Lucy Weigt and Harrison's Whitney Duell go after the ball. Western girls soccer falls to Harrison 3-1 on Wednesday, August 17, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western's Abigail Fouts and Harrison's Ruth Moser go after the ball. Western girls soccer falls to Harrison 3-1 on Wednesday, August 17, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western's Lucy Weigt and Harrison's Nela O'Brien go after the ball. Western girls soccer falls to Harrison 3-1 on Wednesday, August 17, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western's Lucy Weigt keeps the ball from Harrison's Ruth Moser. Western girls soccer falls to Harrison 3-1 on Wednesday, August 17, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western's Maleigha Kessler and Harrison's Cora Wood go after the ball. Western girls soccer falls to Harrison 3-1 on Wednesday, August 17, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
PHOTOS: Western vs Harrison girls soccer
Western's Madison Cook and Harrison's Ruth Moser get tangled as they go after the ball. Western girls soccer falls to Harrison 3-1 on Wednesday, August 17, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western's Marie DiPaola goes after the ball. Western girls soccer falls to Harrison 3-1 on Wednesday, August 17, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western's Abigail Fouts and Harrison's Ruth Moser go after the ball. Western girls soccer falls to Harrison 3-1 on Wednesday, August 17, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western goalie Kyndal Mellady makes a save against Harrison during the teams’ game Wednesday at Russiaville. Mellady had 20 saves for Western in a 3-1 loss.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western's Lucy Weigt and Harrison's Bella Thorpe go after the ball. Western girls soccer falls to Harrison 3-1 on Wednesday, August 17, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western's Kyndal Mellady makes a save. Western girls soccer falls to Harrison 3-1 on Wednesday, August 17, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western's Ava Wenger goes after the ball. Western girls soccer falls to Harrison 3-1 on Wednesday, August 17, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western's Liza Szerdy goes after the ball. Western girls soccer falls to Harrison 3-1 on Wednesday, August 17, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western's Lucy Weigt heads to the goal to score. Western girls soccer falls to Harrison 3-1 on Wednesday, August 17, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western's Lucy Weigt and Liza Szerdy celebrate after Weigt scores a goal in the second half. Western girls soccer falls to Harrison 3-1 on Wednesday, August 17, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western's Lucy Weigt kicks the ball toward the goal. Western girls soccer falls to Harrison 3-1 on Wednesday, August 17, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western's Lucy Weigt gets control of the ball. Western girls soccer falls to Harrison 3-1 on Wednesday, August 17, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western's Liza Szerdy gets control of the ball. Western girls soccer falls to Harrison 3-1 on Wednesday, August 17, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western's Liza Szerdy gets control of the ball. Western girls soccer falls to Harrison 3-1 on Wednesday, August 17, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western's Kaesha Smith and Harrison's Anna Rowe go after the ball. Western girls soccer falls to Harrison 3-1 on Wednesday, August 17, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western's Abigail Fouts and Harrison's Hannah Voll go after the ball. Western girls soccer falls to Harrison 3-1 on Wednesday, August 17, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western's Katherine DiPaola and Harrison's Nela O'Brien go after the ball. Western girls soccer falls to Harrison 3-1 on Wednesday, August 17, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western goalie Kyndal Mellady eyes the ball to make a save. Western girls soccer falls to Harrison 3-1 on Wednesday, August 17, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western's Liza Szerdy and Harrison's Whitney Duell go after the ball. Western girls soccer falls to Harrison 3-1 on Wednesday, August 17, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western's Abigail Fouts goes after the ball as Harrison's Anna Rowe gives chase. Western girls soccer falls to Harrison 3-1 on Wednesday, August 17, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western's Lucy Weigt and Harrison's Whitney Duell go after the ball. Western girls soccer falls to Harrison 3-1 on Wednesday, August 17, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western's Abigail Fouts and Harrison's Ruth Moser go after the ball. Western girls soccer falls to Harrison 3-1 on Wednesday, August 17, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western's Lucy Weigt and Harrison's Nela O'Brien go after the ball. Western girls soccer falls to Harrison 3-1 on Wednesday, August 17, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western's Lucy Weigt keeps the ball from Harrison's Ruth Moser. Western girls soccer falls to Harrison 3-1 on Wednesday, August 17, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western's Maleigha Kessler and Harrison's Cora Wood go after the ball. Western girls soccer falls to Harrison 3-1 on Wednesday, August 17, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Harrison (1-1) scored again off that play to ice the game.
Lucy Weigt scored for Western off a Liza Szerdy through ball six minutes into the second half to open the scoring. The Panthers (1-2) still don’t have all their players available but got goalie Kyndal Mellady back and that made a positive difference. That was one of the improvements for the Panthers from their game on Monday — a 10-1 drubbing by Lafayette Jeff.
“We got a couple extra players back to eligibility and that helped considerably, changed to a more defensive midfield which helped considerably,” Parr said. “Kyndal Mellady came back, she’s our No. 1 goalie and she did awesome. She had 20 saves. It’s bad that they’re getting so many shots off, but she’s a rock back there. That kept us in the game.
“The girls played way better than they did on Monday. Even though we lost, I didn’t have to tell them anything. They were [holding] their heads high. It was a huge turnaround from Monday’s game.
Western hosts Logansport today for its fourth North Central Conference opponent in the span of a week.
BOYS SOCCER
N. MIAMI 10, TAYLOR 1
The Titans got on the board first when Ryan Fleek scored off a Joaquin Cavazos feed but North Miami broke through and turned the tide before halftime to beat Taylor in the Titans’ season opener. Jeremy Marner had 11 saves for Taylor. Seven of the 14 Titans eligible to play on the day were freshmen in their first high school game.
“First 25 minutes or so of the game we played really well, still a little bit sloppy on some touches but we actually scored the first goal of the game with about 17 minutes to go [before halftime],” Taylor coach Kirk Wiley said. “And then for whatever reason it seemed like our guys were content with that and we had a five- or six-minute stretch where we completely fell apart and gave up three goals to them really quick, and that set the tone for the rest of the night.”
GIRLS GOLF
WESTERN 178, H. HEIGHTS INC.
Western’s Elizabeth Mercer continued her hot play, shooting a 3-under 34 to win medalist in the match on Chippendale Golf Club’s back nine.
Also for the Panthers, Ava Williamson shot 40, Natalie Nutt shot 45 and Gracie Burns had a personal-best 59. Burns is new to golf this year.
EASTERN 200, KOKOMO 215, TAYLOR INC.
Kokomo’s Lizzy Lytle carded a 42 to win medalist in the three-team meet on Chippendale’s front nine.
Also for the Kats, Brileigh Quillen Popejoy shot 55 and Kamryn Hahn and Matilda Stout shot 59s. Lizzie Hunter shot a personal-best 65.
Miranda Saldana was Taylor’s lone player. She shot 60.
BOYS TENNIS
CASS 4, LOGAN 1
In a matchup between Logansport Sectional teams, the Kings topped the defending sectional champion Berries 4-1 on Logan’s courts.
The Kings swept the singles points with Ethan Johnson winning 6-2, 6-3 at No. 1, Jensen Burrous winning 6-3, 6-4 at No. 2 and Nolan Hines prevailing 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 at No. 3.
Also for Cass, Noah Preston and Bryon Hurst were 6-4, 6-4 winners at No. 1 doubles.
Logan beat Cass 3-2 in the semifinal round of last year’s sectional. The Kings finished 13-3.
