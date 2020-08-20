Eastern’s girls golf team prevailed in a three-team meet Wednesday at Kokomo Country Club.
The Comets posted a score of 236 to beat Taylor (259). Kokomo, which has been dealing with illness, was incomplete. The Wildkats did have the medalist as Elizabeth Lytle carded a 43.
Rebekah Guthrie led Eastern with a 52 and the Comets also counted Alexa Mauer’s 60, Marra Shook’s 61 and Hannah Giles’ 63.
“We’re still learning, but I see hope in the future,” Eastern coach Dave Bartrum said. “My girls can definitely hit the ball, but they just haven’t learned to score. The feel and touch aren’t there. From 100 yards in, they make take four or five shots. But they’re near the green in two shots. I’m proud of them.”
Also for Kokomo, Kamryn Hahn carded a 69.
WESTFIELD 141, TIPTON 163
No. 3-ranked Westfield lived up to its billing in the match at Tipton Municipal. The Shamrocks’ Sam Brown was medalist with a 2-under 33.
Tipton showed nice balance. Lucy Quigley led the squad with a 36, Emma Crawford shot a 38 and Lacie Logan shot a 40. Amaya Stowers’ 49 rounded out the team score.
“Westfield is the real deal,” Tipton coach Jason Bales said. “I am actually pleased with how we played, and against a top-tier opponent. Lucy and Emma played really well and Lacie put up a personal best.”
GIRLS SOCCER
KOKOMO 6, OAK HILL 3
Whitney Pierce and Kate Mayfield led the way as Kokomo evened its record at 1-1 with the road win. Pierce scored three goals and dished an assist and Mayfield had two goals and an assist.
Also for the Red and Blue, Nicole Burdette scored and ‘keeper Madison Carpenter had six saves.
“Obviously, we came out with the ‘W’ on the board, but we still have a lot of room for improvements from where we know our upperclassmen should be,” coach Kevin Duggins said, noting the Kats only led 2-0 at halftime before turning it on in the second half. “Kind of some of the same issues we had in our first game, but we minimized more this game so hopefully we’ll just keep minimizing it.”
Kokomo visits Harrison on Saturday to begin North Central Conference play.
HARRISON 7, WESTERN 0
Visiting Harrison dominated possession to wear down Western.
“Anna Bowlby did an outstanding job in goal with 14 saves, one a tip over and another diving left,” Western coach Abby Workman said. “The game was 2-0 at halftime and was very physical. [The Panthers] played hard defensively and did not have many chances on offense.”
BOYS TENNIS
KOKOMO 5, ALEX 0
No. 1 singles player Jon Callane administered a double-bagel (6-0, 6-0) to highlight the Kats’ sweep of Alexandria. Callane also had a 6-0, 6-0 win in the Kats’ opener against Plymouth on Monday.
Also for Kokomo against Alex, Taylor Duncan was a 7-5, 6-3 winner at No. 2 singles, Ty Lauderbaugh cruised to a 6-0, 6-2 win at No. 3 singles, Drew Swain and Brandon Hansen posted a 6-3, 6-1 win at No. 1 doubles and Jacob Walker and Caleb Wallace were 6-3, 6-0 winners at No. 2 doubles.
“I thought we played well,” Kokomo coach Shawn Flanary said. “Jon has just been lights out the first two matches. [Today], he is going to see someone who is going to be able to push him a little bit more when we go to Mississinewa. Taylor Duncan played against a steady, athletic player, which made for a good match, and Ty has only dropped three games in two matches so he’s been playing really well.
“Our doubles started a little slow, but once we got on top of things, we kept our foot on the gas and kept the pressure on the other team and played really well.”
PERU 4, NW 1
Peru swept the singles points with Leif Astrup, Ben Beckman and Ian Potts winning. The Bengals’ fourth point came from the No. 2 doubles team of Reese and Riley Smith.
Northwestern’s lone point came at No. 1 doubles where Adam Morrow and Will Lovelace prevailed 7-5, 6-3.
“Adam and Will did a nice job,” NW co-coach Matt Woods said. “It was the first time they have played together. Adam normally plays singles, but we have been looking at some different things early on in the season.
“We lost three-setters at 2 doubles and 3 singles so it was a lot closer than the score indicated. Peru always has a solid team. We learned a little bit about ourselves as a team and will look to do that every night. We knew this would be a challenge and it was. We just have to put this one behind us and move on to Eastern [today].”
M-G 4, WESTERN 1
The Panthers’ lone point came at No. 1 doubles where Dylan Collins and Parker Dean cruised to a 6-1, 6-1 win.
BOYS XC
NORTHWESTERN COMBO
Western won the team title in Tuesday’s 3K meet with a combined time of 51:57. Rossville (55:12), Eastern (58:37) and Northwestern (58:56) rounded out the top half in the eight-team event.
Western’s Brayden Curnutt won the 1-2 race with a time of 10:02. Eastern’s Caleb Vogl was second in 10:05.
Western runners Joseph Packard (10:10) and Drew Caldwell (10:38) took first and second in the 3-4 race. And Panther runners Matthew Edison (10:57) and Taylor Rathbun (11:04) did likewise in the 5-6-7 race.
GIRLS XC
NORTHWESTERN COMBO
Western won the team title in Tuesday’s 3K meet with a combined time of 68:13. Eastern took second with 70:35.
Northwestern’s Hannah Moore won the 1-2 race with a time of 11:55. Kokomo’s Julynne Spidell was second in 12:14.
Western runners Cami Caldwell (13:34) and Destiny Herr (13:43) finished first and second in the 3-4 race. And Western runners Alivia Ford (14:14) and Olivia Shoemaker (14:23) did likewise in the 5-6-7 race.
