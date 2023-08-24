Wednesday’s heat drove the Hamilton Heights at Eastern boys tennis match indoors and the Comets flourished in the ideal conditions. Eastern downed Heights 5-0 at the Howard County Indoor Tennis Center, winning each match by straight sets.
Luke Laubenstein won the No. 1 singles match 7-6 (7-0), 6-4. Colton Lindsay won the No. 2 singles match 6-0, 6-1. Blake Farkas won the No. 3 match 6-2, 6-3. Parker Rogers and Sam Torivo won the No. 1 doubles match 6-3, 6-2. And Jase Cloum and Jonathan Atherton won the No. 2 match 6-1, 6-0.
“It’s probably the first match where I felt like we played really well at all five spots against a solid team,” Eastern coach Shawn Flanary said, noting that the Comets took instruction on how to get better and applied it in the match. “As a coach and educator, that’s very rewarding to see. Just proud of the fight and the improvement that we’re seeing from the team.”
The Comets (2-3) had some talking points to focus in order to be more effective.
“Footwork was the big focus of ours, but [point of emphasis] two, the strategy — learning to hit what ball … understanding different paces and spins, those are things we’re trying to pay attention to and focus on and we’re seeing progress,” Flanary said. “A lot of the mental aspects of competition too.”
Eastern was slated to play its Hoosier Heartland Conference opener today at Delphi, but due to the forecast of extreme heat, that match will be played at the indoor center as well.
VOLLEYBALL
EASTERN 3, WESTERN 1
Eastern beat Western 25-13, 25-16, 18-25, 25-19 in a matchup of undefeated teams at Western.
Jenna Odle led Eastern’s attack with 19 kills and also dished 17 assists.. Audra Flanary had 11 kills, 11 digs and 15 serve receives. Shelby Rice also had 11 digs to go with 23 serve receives.
The Comets improved to 5-0. The Panthers dropped to 4-1.
“We came out fired up and took Western by surprise,” Eastern coach Liza Flanary said. “I was proud that the girls didn’t let them get the fourth set and turned the momentum around quickly.”
NW 3, N. MIAMI 0
Northwestern swept North Miami despite a pair of tight sets, winning 25-15, 25-23, 27-25. Aliviah Sullivan led the Tigers with eight kills. Lexi Closson dished 20 assists. Halie Koetter and Closson each had 10 digs.
“We played really well,” NW coach Brittany Perry said. “It was a hot gym but they played through it.”
