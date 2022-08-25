Northwestern’s volleyball team cruised by North Miami 25-11, 25-16, 25-7 Wednesday night to improve to 6-1 on the season.
Northwestern setter Lexi Closson dished 26 assists with McKenna Layden flooring 18 kills and Emily Goltz five. Tori Closson had 13 digs, Layden 11 and Ella Barnett 10. Goltz had 16 service points, Anna Birhir 15 and Lexi Closson nine. Layden put down four aces.
“We played very well and saw a lot of great things from every spot,” NW coach Kathie Layden said. “Lexi continues to set the ball really well, our passing as a team was much better and our serving was strong. We continue to see improvements every game and our offense is running well.
“Emily Goltz had a fantastic all-around game as well. McKenna had an incredible stat line with 25 attacks, 18 kills and zero hitting errors.”
WESTERN 3, EASTERN 0
The Panthers topped the Comets 25-23, 25-18, 25-22 at Eastern to move to 5-0.
Kayleigh Turner dished 14 assists and served 17 points. Kieli Fogg had 13 assists and 12 service points. Kenzie Bowman floored 13 kills, Lacy Rathbun 10 and Kenna Smith seven. Linsay Guge led the defense with 25 digs and Rathbun added 12.
“We started a little slow but pulled together and finished pretty well,” Western coach Jessica Oliver said. “I love that our setters are moving the ball around like they are.”
Jenna Odle led Eastern with nine kills and 10 assists. Jaeleigh Secrease had two block kills. Shelby Rice and Odle served 14 and 13 points, respectively. Audra Flanary led the defense with 20 digs and 18 serve receptions. Rice had 15 digs and Katie Hendricks had 11 serve receptions.
“Despite the loss, we played better [Wednesday] than the last game and that is our goal — to improve every match,” Eastern coach Liza Flanary said.
BOYS TENNIS
TAYLOR 3, TIPTON 2
Easton Douglas rallied for a 3-6, 7-5, 6-2 win at No. 3 singles for the decisive third point in the Titans’ season-opening win on Dave Wise Courts.
Taylor’s first two points came from its doubles teams. Cody Groves and Kien Sullivan won 6-2, 6-2 at No. 1 and Kaiden Blane and Zeke Lamberson won by forfeit at No 2.
PERU 5, MANCHESTER 0
The Bengal Tigers dropped just nine games over the five points combined in winning their Three Rivers Conference opener.
Ian Potts, Ben Beckman and Gavin Eldridge won the singles points. Lucas Slagel with Jakob Gray and Lucas Musser with Jacob Boswell won the doubles points.
Peru (6-0) plays in Western’s invitational Saturday.
NW 4, LEBANON 1
Northwestern swept the doubles matches and picked up two singles wins to power past visiting Lebanon.
The Tigers’ No. 1 doubles team of Clayton Griswold and Ethan Kearney won 6-4, 6-0, and the No. 2 team of A.J. Burkhalter and Eastin Whaley won 6-2, 6-3. No. 1 singles player Aurel Vonzun cruised 6-0, 6-1, and No. 2 player Blake Wise won 6-7 (5-7), 6-3, 10-6 with a third set supertiebreaker.
“We played a good match against a quality opponent,” NW co-coach Matt Woods said. “Aurel handled his business as he always does. Our doubles sealed the win shortly after. Blake did a great job regrouping after losing a tough first set and played really consistent smart tennis in the second set and super breaker.
“Eastin did a nice job filling in at 2 doubles as did Hudson Whaley at 3 singles, falling just short in a close match. Really proud of our fight and mental game right now.”
UNIV. 4, KOKOMO 1
The No. 1 doubles team of Herberto Martinez Acosta and Ari Leger won 7-5, 6-2 to account for Kokomo’s point against University. The No. 2 doubles squad of Alan Dockemeyer and Canaan Horner fell in three sets, 2-6, 6-1, 6-0.
“The effort and mindset were there, but to beat teams like University, we need to work harder in the offseason,” Kokomo coach Travis Taflinger said. “We played a solid match at every spot, but they were just better, made adjustments and won many of the key points.
“It was a great night for Ari and Berts [Martinez Acosta]. Berts has so much positive energy and they gelled well together. Singles guys really fought. It only gets harder [today] with Harrison and we have to keep finding ways to improve when we win or lose.”
CASS 3, TWIN LAKES 2
The Kings swept the singles points for the 3-2 win on the Indians’ courts.
Ethan Johnson was a 7-5, 6-3 winner at No. 1 singles, Jensen Burrous was a 6-1, 6-3 winner at No. 2 and Bryon Hurst prevailed 6-4, 7-5 at No. 3.
“The guys played a tough match with a lot of heart and determination to overcome a good Twin Lakes team 3-2. There was some good tennis played up and down the lineup by both singles and the doubles teams,” Cass coach Matt Hurst said.
GIRLS GOLF
WESTERN 171, KOKOMO 222
Western junior Elizabeth Mercer covered Chippendale’s front nine in a blistering 30 (6 under). That is the lowest nine-hole score in Western’s rich history.
Mercer scored birdies on Nos. 2, 4, 5 and 8 and had pars on Nos. 1, 3, 6 and 7. That left her at 28 with No. 9 remaining.
“After she hit her drive on the ninth hole, she came over and said, ‘I’m sure I’m short of the green, but if I happen to birdie, I’m going to tie the school record.’ I said, ‘All right, good for you,’” Western coach Steve Hoppes said. “She chipped it — eagled the last hole.”
Already a two-time All-State player, Mercer has raised her game this season. She fired a 4-under 69 in Western’s invitational on Aug. 13 at Chippendale at which point Hoppes said she likely was a top-10 player in the state.
He revisited that thought Wednesday.
“She is one of the top 10 players in the state — no doubt in my mind now,” he said.
Also for Western in Wednesday’s match, Ava Williamson carded a 42, Natalie Nutt shot 45 and Jyllian Knolinski shot a personal-best 54.
Lizzy Lytle led Kokomo with a 40. The Kats also counted Brileigh Quillen Popejoy’s 57, Kamryn Hahn’s 61 and Matilda Stout’s 64.
MAC 187, NW 202, TIPTON 221
Tipton’s Lacie Logan won medalist in the match at Rock Hollow with a 40. Also for the Blue Devils, Josie Butler shot 49, Lucy Lightfoot shot 64 and Claire Orcutt shot 68.
“Lacie had a solid round, and her most impressive of season. Any score around 40 is a good round at the Rock — it’s as tough as any place we play,” Tipton coach Jason Bales said.
Jocelyn Smith led Northwestern with a 45 and the Tigers also counted Berkley Wray’s 50, Maranda Padfield’s 51 and Audrey Leicht’s 56.
GIRLS SOCCER
EASTERN 4, PERU 1
Makenna Brooks scored a brace to help the Comets win on the road.
Also for Eastern (2-2), Lydia Hertzog and Lilly Greene scored a goal apiece, Grace VanBibber distributed two assists, Brooklyn Brooks and Julia Salkie had an assist apiece and Ruby Sheets recorded two saves in goal.
Eastern coach Brian Hertzog noted improved passing and the play of senior defenders Jessie Shannon and Lilly Shallenberger as keys to the victory. He said the Comets held the Tigers to two shots on goal. Their lone goal came on a penalty kick.
WESTERN 1, HEIGHTS 1
Lucy Weigt scored two minutes before halftime to stake the Panthers to a lead. Hamilton Heights equalized in the second half and the Hoosier Conference East Division rivals finished tied. Western goalie Kyndal Mellady made eight saves.
Western coach Sam Parr said the game “was evenly balanced and it showed us a lot of different areas that we need to improve upon. We packed in the defense most of the game, which allowed Hamilton Heights to possess the ball through the midfield. We did a good job of filling the passing lanes and applying pressure in the final third, so most of the Hamilton Heights shots were from distance.”
GIRLS XC
HARRISON INVITE
Maconaquah took second place out of eight complete teams in the Harrison Invitational on Tuesday, tying West Lafayette on points with 50 and dropping to second on a tiebreaker. Harrison was third at 69.
Brave lead runner Abby Jordan was the individual champ, running a personal-best 19:25 to win by 27 seconds. Chloe Jordan was next for the Braves in seventh (20:38), Zoie Laber was 10th (20:55), Samantha Jones 14th (21:32) and Lucy Loshnowsky 18th (22:06).
BOYS XC
HARRISON INVITE
Maconaquah took third place among eight complete squads at the invitational Tuesday. West Lafayette topped the leaderboard with a score of 39, followed by Harrison (54) and Mac (104).
Isaiah Wittenberg led the Braves, finishing fourth (17:21), followed by Daylen Schrock (seventh, 17:46), Kaden Miller (eighth, 17:48), Isaiah Moore (39th, 19:16) and Quinn Richard (121st, 24:32).
