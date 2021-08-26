Kokomo’s boys tennis team dropped a 3-2 decision to visiting University on Wednesday.
The Wildkats’ points came from Kye Gamble and Jayleb Walsh with Gamble winning 6-2, 3-6, 6-1 at No. 2 singles and Walsh winning 6-1, 7-5 at No. 3 singles.
“Kye is just a warrior out there. He has only played played tennis for 13 months, but just finds ways to win,” Kokomo coach Travis Taflinger said. “Jayleb played a good match and will continue to work on finishing matches strong.”
Kokomo (2-3) came up just short of the third point it needed for the team win. Andrew Guerre dropped a three-set decision at No. 1 singles and Eric Swain and Alan Dockemeyer dropped a first-set tiebreaker at No. 2 doubles.
“Andrew played great tennis. He goes to battle every night vs. the other team’s best,” Taflinger said. “Eric and Alan left it all on the court. They are tenacious, aggressive and have great chemistry together. We need to some fine-tuning on their skills and I think they will get in the win column very soon.
“University had a solid team and their No. 1 doubles was just more experienced and better than us. Obviously we would love to win these close matches, but win or lose, matches like this are making us better.”
NW 4, LEBANON 1
The No. 28-ranked Tigers posted three quick points to secure the road win.
No. 3 singles player Austin Robinson pitched a 6-0, 6-0 shutout, No. 2 singles player Adam Morrow was a 6-1, 6-1 winner and the No. 2 doubles team of Ethan Kearney and Clayton Griswold dropped just one game.
The Tigers’ fourth point came at No. 1 doubles where Caden Gaier and Tate Mullens prevailed 4-6, 6-2, 10-5.
“It was a good win road win for us,” co-coach Matt Woods said. “We came out sluggish at 1 doubles. We moved Tate up to get some work with Caden and see what that combination looked like. It took them a set to settle in but they finished well. Adam, Austin, Ethan and Clayton came out focused and their matches were never in question.”
Northwestern (4-1) hosts No. 20 Mississinewa today.
PERU 5, MANCHESTER 0
No. 27-ranked Peru blanked visiting Manchester for a 1-0 start in the Three Rivers Conference.
Singles players Ian Potts, Ben Beckman and Gavin Eldridge all won in straight sets and the Bengal Tigers’ doubles team prevailed in three-set decisions. Lucas Slagel and Jakob Gray won a three-hour match, splitting tiebreakers in the first two sets and then winning the third set 6-4. A.J. Rodriquez and Ben Duckwall lost their first set in a tiebreaker, but rebounded for 6-2, 7-5 sets.
Peru is the three-time defending TRC champion.
HEIGHTS 5, EASTERN 0
The most competitive point came at No. 1 singles where the Huskies’ Ben Wolfgang topped the Comets’ Myer Miller 5-7, 6-4, 6-4.
“We are really close to breaking through after playing another tough opponent and competing with them,” Eastern coach Pat Rice said. “Myer Miller at 1 singles played his second two-hour-plus match of the week, coming up just short in the third.”
Eastern’s Nos. 2 and 3 singles player Levi Lapp and Ian Haley combined to win 14 games with Haley dropping a first-set tiebreaker.
Eastern (1-5) visits Delphi today to begin Hoosier Heartland Conference play.
GIRLS GOLF
NW 166, TIPTON 193
Northwestern packed its scores together for a season-best score of 166 in the match at Tipton Municipal. Audrey Koetter fired a 3-over 38 to lead the Tigers, Jocelyn Smith followed with a persona-best 41, Berkley Wray shot 42 and Audrey Leicht shot 45.
“I am very proud of this group of girls. They are working very hard,” Northwestern coach Kurt Koetter said.
Tipton’s Lucy Quigley was medalist with a 1-over 36. Lacie Logan (41), Sophia Walker (52) and Hailey Mumaw (64) followed for the Blue Devils.
“Really fun to watch our 1s and 2s play together this evening. Some good golf definitely played in that group,” Tipton coach Jason Bales said. “Lucy had some great looks at birdie, and just couldn’t get one to drop. That said, she made 36 look pretty easy this evening. Just a really good, solid round.”
WESTERN 177, KOKOMO 217
Led by medalist Elizabeth Mercer’s 40, the Panthers topped the Wildkats at Kokomo C.C.
The Panthers also counted Kylee Duncan’s 44, Chloe Barker’s 46 and Natalie Nutt’s 47.
Lizzie Lytle led Kokomo with a 47. Layla Andrysiak and Brileigh Quillen-Popejoy had 55s and Mara Dechert rounded out the team score with a 60.
EASTERN 212, EASTBROOK 222
Rebekah Guthrie and Jenna Hendricks led the way as the Comets topped the Panthers at Arbor Trace G.C. to improve their season record to 8-3.
Guthrie was medalist with a 48 and Hendricks backed her with a personal-best 49. Alexa Maurer (56) and Emily Giles (59) rounded out Eastern’s score.
VOLLEYBALL
EASTERN 3, WESTERN 2
One night after beating Kokomo, Eastern took down another Howard County rival as the Comets beat Western 3-2 (21-25, 25-5, 15-25, 25-16, 15-6) at Western.
Jenna Odle floored 23 kills to lead the Comets’ attack. Trista Rice had 10 kills, Neely McKnight had seven kills and Emma Sandlin dished 50 assists. Kate Harrison served 23 points and Sandlin served 15 points.
Defensively, Makenna Titus had 23 serve receptions and 22 digs, Rice had 10 digs, Harrison had 16 serve receptions and nine digs and Odle had 10 serve receptions and eight digs.
“We had some inconsistencies at times, but the girls did a great job of bouncing back and fighting,” Eastern coach Missy Mavrick said. “Jenna Odle did a great job. This is her first season ever hitting and she is doing a great job. Emma did a nice job of getting her the ball. Kate had a great night from the serving line and Makenna did a nice job for us in the back row.
“Great job by all the girls. They each made big plays when we needed it.”
GIRLS SOCCER
PERU 1, EASTERN 0
Eastern keeper Jacey Richmond had two saves in the loss.
“The team played tough and despite a strong push in the second half they could not find the back of the net due to a solid Peru defense,” Eastern coach Brian Hertzog said.
HEIGHTS 3, WESTERN 1
Western took a 1-0 lead into halftime, but Hamilton Heights scored the equalizer about 10 minutes into the second half and the Huskies scored two goals late to surge to the 3-1 win in a Hoosier Conference clash.
Maddy Parr scored Western’s goal. In goal, Anna Bowlby had one save in the first half and Kyndal Mellady had eight saves in the second half.
“The team played pretty well in the first half but Hamilton Heights was able to control possession throughout most of the second half,” Western coach Sam Parr said. “We were constantly on defense in the second half and couldn’t maintain possession for any decent amount of time to give our defense some rest. We work on possession a lot during practice and now the girls can see why.”
BOYS SOCCER
TRI-CENTRAL 3, TAYLOR 0
Taylor’s co-ed team dropped its season and HHC opener to visiting Tri-Central.
“For the first night out, with a co-ed team and half of our roster having never played a varsity game, we played well,” Taylor co-coach Kirk Wiley said. “We controlled a lot of the possession of the game. It was similar to some of our games last year, we just couldn’t get that last little touch we needed to spring a runner free to get a shot on goal. But overall, we played well.”
Taylor keeper Owen Shimer had 22 saves.
Taylor hosts Oak Hill at 7:30 tonight.
HARRISON DEF. KOKOMO
Following a 2-2 tie in regulation and two scoreless overtime periods, the Raiders beat the Wildkats 4-3 in penalty kicks for the win in North Central Conference play Tuesday at West Lafayette.
Cole Boruff and Diego Giner-Jimenez scored Kokomo’s goals in regulation. Kieran Morrison, Ginger-Jimenez and Eduardo Capetillo converted for the Kats in the PK round.
Kokomo keeper Joey McConnell finished with 20 saves.
