Western’s Hilary Merica slams a kill during the Panthers’ match against Eastern on Wednesday at Greentown. Merica floored 16 kills in the Panthers’ 25-21, 25-20, 25-11 sweep.
Photos by Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern’s Jaeleigh Secrease goes for a kill as Western’s Abby Guge defends.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
editor's picktop story
Panthers pounce
Prep roundup for Thursday, Aug. 27
Western beats Eastern in volley; WHS golfers also win
Tribune sports staff
1 of 2
Western’s Hilary Merica slams a kill during the Panthers’ match against Eastern on Wednesday at Greentown. Merica floored 16 kills in the Panthers’ 25-21, 25-20, 25-11 sweep.
Photos by Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern’s Jaeleigh Secrease goes for a kill as Western’s Abby Guge defends.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western’s volleyball team swept Eastern in a Howard County rivalry match Wednesday night at Greentown. The Panthers won 25-21, 25-20, 25-11.
Hilary Merica floored 16 kills for the Panthers. Haley Scott had 10 kills and seven blocks. And Hayli Irvin served 16 points.
1 of 39
Western’s Hilary Merica slams a kill during the Panthers’ match against Eastern on Wednesday at Greentown. Merica floored 16 kills in the Panthers’ 25-21, 25-20, 25-11 sweep.
Photos by Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western players celebrate following the final point of the Panthers' victory over Eastern on Wednesday night in Greentown. Western defeated Eastern 25-21, 25-20, 25-11.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-26-20 Eastern vs Western volleyball Eastern’s Loralei Evans tips the ball over the net. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-26-20 Eastern vs Western volleyball Western’s Taylor Scott digs the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-26-20 Eastern vs Western volleyball Western’s Haley Scott tips the ball over the net. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-26-20 Eastern vs Western volleyball Western’s Hayli Irvin (17) celebrates with her teammates after a point. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-26-20 Eastern vs Western volleyball Western’s Haley Scott and Eastern’s Jaeleigh Secrease go to the net. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-26-20 Eastern vs Western volleyball Western’s Hayli Irvin digs the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-26-20 Eastern vs Western volleyball Western’s Hilary Merica goes for a kill. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-26-20 Eastern vs Western volleyball Western’s Abby Guge sends the ball over the net. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-26-20 Eastern vs Western volleyball Western’s Hilary Merica digs the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-26-20 Eastern vs Western volleyball Western’s Taylor Scott sends the ball over the net. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern’s Jaeleigh Secrease goes for a kill as Western’s Abby Guge defends.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-26-20 Eastern vs Western volleyball Eastern’s Trista Rice sends the ball over the net. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-26-20 Eastern vs Western volleyball Eastern’s Loralei Evans sends the ball over the net. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-26-20 Eastern vs Western volleyball Eastern’s Emma Sandlin digs the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-26-20 Eastern vs Western volleyball Western’s Haley Scott sends the ball over the net. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-26-20 Eastern vs Western volleyball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-26-20 Eastern vs Western volleyball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-26-20 Eastern vs Western volleyball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-26-20 Eastern vs Western volleyball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-26-20 Eastern vs Western volleyball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-26-20 Eastern vs Western volleyball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-26-20 Eastern vs Western volleyball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-26-20 Eastern vs Western volleyball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-26-20 Eastern vs Western volleyball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-26-20 Eastern vs Western volleyball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-26-20 Eastern vs Western volleyball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-26-20 Eastern vs Western volleyball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-26-20 Eastern vs Western volleyball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-26-20 Eastern vs Western volleyball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-26-20 Eastern vs Western volleyball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-26-20 Eastern vs Western volleyball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-26-20 Eastern vs Western volleyball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-26-20 Eastern vs Western volleyball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-26-20 Eastern vs Western volleyball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-26-20 Eastern vs Western volleyball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-26-20 Eastern vs Western volleyball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-26-20 Eastern vs Western volleyball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
PHOTOS: Eastern vs Western volleyball
1 of 39
Western’s Hilary Merica slams a kill during the Panthers’ match against Eastern on Wednesday at Greentown. Merica floored 16 kills in the Panthers’ 25-21, 25-20, 25-11 sweep.
Photos by Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western players celebrate following the final point of the Panthers' victory over Eastern on Wednesday night in Greentown. Western defeated Eastern 25-21, 25-20, 25-11.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-26-20 Eastern vs Western volleyball Eastern’s Loralei Evans tips the ball over the net. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-26-20 Eastern vs Western volleyball Western’s Taylor Scott digs the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-26-20 Eastern vs Western volleyball Western’s Haley Scott tips the ball over the net. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-26-20 Eastern vs Western volleyball Western’s Hayli Irvin (17) celebrates with her teammates after a point. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-26-20 Eastern vs Western volleyball Western’s Haley Scott and Eastern’s Jaeleigh Secrease go to the net. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-26-20 Eastern vs Western volleyball Western’s Hayli Irvin digs the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-26-20 Eastern vs Western volleyball Western’s Hilary Merica goes for a kill. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-26-20 Eastern vs Western volleyball Western’s Abby Guge sends the ball over the net. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-26-20 Eastern vs Western volleyball Western’s Hilary Merica digs the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-26-20 Eastern vs Western volleyball Western’s Taylor Scott sends the ball over the net. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern’s Jaeleigh Secrease goes for a kill as Western’s Abby Guge defends.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-26-20 Eastern vs Western volleyball Eastern’s Trista Rice sends the ball over the net. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-26-20 Eastern vs Western volleyball Eastern’s Loralei Evans sends the ball over the net. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-26-20 Eastern vs Western volleyball Eastern’s Emma Sandlin digs the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-26-20 Eastern vs Western volleyball Western’s Haley Scott sends the ball over the net. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-26-20 Eastern vs Western volleyball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-26-20 Eastern vs Western volleyball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-26-20 Eastern vs Western volleyball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-26-20 Eastern vs Western volleyball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-26-20 Eastern vs Western volleyball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-26-20 Eastern vs Western volleyball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-26-20 Eastern vs Western volleyball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-26-20 Eastern vs Western volleyball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-26-20 Eastern vs Western volleyball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-26-20 Eastern vs Western volleyball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-26-20 Eastern vs Western volleyball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-26-20 Eastern vs Western volleyball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-26-20 Eastern vs Western volleyball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-26-20 Eastern vs Western volleyball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-26-20 Eastern vs Western volleyball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-26-20 Eastern vs Western volleyball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-26-20 Eastern vs Western volleyball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-26-20 Eastern vs Western volleyball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-26-20 Eastern vs Western volleyball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-26-20 Eastern vs Western volleyball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-26-20 Eastern vs Western volleyball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-26-20 Eastern vs Western volleyball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
“Each game I feel like we are getting better,” Western coach Jessica Oliver said.
On the Eastern side, Loralei Evans had 13 kills, eight blocks and 16 service receptions. Emma Sandlin dished 26 assists. Trista Rice had 15 serve receptions and 15 digs, and Kate Harrison added 10 digs.
NW 3, N. MIAMI 0
Northwestern dispatched North Miami 25-19, 25-10, 25-16. McKenna Layden smacked 14 kills for the Tigers and Kenzie Rogers and Leah Carter had six each. Jaci Elson dished 15 assists. Morgan Walker had 12 service points and Emily Goltz seven. Tori Clossen had nine digs.
GIRLS GOLF
WESTERN 165, KOKOMO INC.
The 16th-ranked Panthers posted a solid round as co-medalist Elizabeth Mercer shot 39, Ella Williamson shot 40, and Mady Smith and Natalie Nutt each shot 43 at Chippendale.
“They played well,” Western coach Steve Hoppes said. He was “very happy with Natalie Nutt’s score — I think that’s the lowest she’s ever shot. That’s a good thing right there. Everyone else played about where they should be this time of year.”
Kokomo’s Elizabeth Lytle was the other co-medalist at 39.
NW 185, TIPTON INC.
Northwestern bunched four scores within seven strokes as Audrey Koetter shot 42, Leah Parrott shot 45, and Jocelyn Smith and Maranda Padfield each shot 49 on the back nine at Green Acres.
“I think it’s the first match we’ve had this year where we’ve had four girls in the 40s,” NW coach Kurt Koetter said. “We’ve had lower scores as a team, but it was nice to see the consistency.”
Medalist Lucy Quigley led Tipton with a 4-over 40. Also for the Blue Devils, Emma Crawford shot 43 and Lacie Logan 46.
M-G 194, EASTERN 234
Madison-Grant’s Allie Hostetler was medalist in the match at Walnut Creek G.C. with a 43.
Rebekah Guthrie led Eastern with a 55. Marra Shook and Macie Davison followed with 59s and Alexa Maurer shot a 60.
GIRLS SOCCER
TC 8, SHERIDAN 2
Lily Stogdill and Peighton Oliver combined to score all eight goals as Tri-Central surged to a 6-1 lead at halftime and cruised to victory in its Hoosier Heartland Conference opener.
Stogdill finished with five goals and an assist, Oliver scored three goals and had two assists, and Abby Hoback had three assists for the Trojans (1-1). Delaney Shaffer had seven saves and Ariana Jankoviak two.
TC coach David Mast said the game was “a good team win. Our offense obviously worked really well, defense [is] still a work in progress. Abbey Brooks did a really good job. She’s the center defender and she’s getting more comfortable playing that role. For her to get comfortable and taking over that role, that’s going to help us a lot as the season goes on.”
EASTERN 2, PERU 0
Comet goalie Cecilia Roswog saved a penalty kick and notched eight saves total in recording a shutout. Bernie Mendoza scored a goal and had an assist on Heidi Williams’ strike, and Lydia Hertzog had an assist as the Comets (1-1-1) picked up their first win of the season.
H. HEIGHTS 6, WESTERN 1
Maddy Parr scored Western’s goal off a free kick from outside the box. Goalie Anna Bowlby was busy with 23 saves.
“Overall, our aggression on defense was much improved from last week,” Western coach Abby Workman said. “We were challenging quicker and doing a much better job at winning the ball out of the air.
“Heights was just really fast and they moved the ball so efficiently against us. We were caught on our heels and forced to play more defensively than we would have liked to. They did a nice job of bottling up our transition and not allowing us space to move the ball.”
BOYS TENNIS
TAYLOR 3, TIPTON 2
Winless a season ago, Taylor won its 2020 opener by sweeping the singles points.
Ethan Klepinger won the No. 1 singles match 6-3, 5-7, 10-4. Kendall Lanning won the No. 2 match 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (7-4), and Nathan Keene won the No. 3 match 6-2, 6-2.
NW 5, LEBANON 0
Northwestern continued its strong play with a sweep of visiting Lebanon.
“Lebanon has had such a strong program for years so it was great to get a solid win over them. I was proud of how we came out focused and took control,” Northwestern co-coach Matt Woods said.
The singles matches saw Cole Wise win 6-2, 6-1 at No. 1, Adam Morrow win 6-1, 7-6 (0) at No. 2 and Caden Gaier win 6-1, 6-1 at No. 3.
The Tigers (5-2) were just as impressive in doubles. The senior duo of Addison Horner and Will Lovelace won 6-2, 6-1 at No. 1 and Ethan Kearney and Clayton Griswold cruised to a 6-0, 6-1 win at No. 2.
“Our singles guys played really consistent when they needed to, but were able to control points when the opportunity presented itself. Doubles did a nice job of attacking and overwhelming their opponents,” Woods said.
“It was senior night so it’s always a special night and seems like a little more so this year with everything going on. Addison and Will are just two outstanding individuals that have a bright future ahead of them in whatever they decide to do.”
PERU 5, MANCHESTER 0
The Bengal Tigers opened Three Rivers Conference action with a sweep of Manchester, taking each match in straight sets.
Ian Potts, Leif Astrup and Ben Beckman won singles points. And the doubles teams of Pete Polk and Lucas Slagel, and Reese Smith and Riley Smith won doubles matches.
TWIN LAKES 3, CASS 2
Cass picked up a pair of points from singles spots. No. 1 player Jack Salyers won 6-3, 6-3 and No. 3 player Ethan Johnson won 6-4, 6-4.
H. HEIGHTS 5, EASTERN 0
The most competitive point came at No. 1 singles where the Heights player topped Eastern’s Zhayne Kelly 6-4, 6-2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.