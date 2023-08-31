Eastern’s girls golf team won a four-team match Wednesday at Chippendale Golf Club.
The Comets posted a score of 195 to beat Western (209), Southwood (210) and Peru (211).
“Eastern played well,” longtime Western coach Steve Hoppes said. “Eastern is putting themselves right in the hunt to go to regional. I think Eastern is one of the top three teams for the sectional right now. I don’t know if Eastern has ever gone, but I know they’d love to.”
The Western Sectional at Chippendale is two weeks away. The top three teams in the 10-team field will advance to the Lafayette Jeff Regional.
The Comets showed balance in Wednesday’s win. Cora Bartrum led the squad with a 43, Teagan Bedwell backed her with a 49, Alaina Schemehorn shot 51 and Sophie Kretz shot 52.
Eastern was coming off a pair victories at Green Acres. Eastern beat Northwestern in a dual on Monday and then beat Carroll and Clinton Central in a three-team meet on Tuesday.
“Huge night and week for the girls,” Eastern coach Michael Lamb said. “I am so proud of this team. I believe the word I used to describe this team at the beginning of the season was ‘together’ and these seven girls we have on the team have embraced that. They have played as a unit all year. We can’t wait to see what else we can accomplish.”
Western’s Elizabeth Mercer and Peru’s Piercey Dyer finished as co-medalists after each shot 1-over 37. Mercer is the three-time defending sectional champion. Dyer, a freshman, has emerged as her primary competition this year.
Also for Western in Wednesday’s meet, Grace Williams shot 57, Gracie Burns shot 57 and Abby Nutt shot 58.
MAC WINS 4-TEAMER
Maconaquah shot 169 to beat Northwestern (195), Tipton (202) and Kokomo (255) in a match on Green Acres’ back nine.
Maconaquah’s Daisy Williams and Miranda Stoll finished as co-medalists after each shot 2-over 38. Sydnee Barnes (46) and Aubrey Stoll (49) followed for the Braves.
Berkley Wray led Northwestern and was third overall with a 41. Also for the Tigers, Mia Shoaff shot 48, Palmer Williams carded a 50 and Anna Cobble shot 56.
Josie Butler and Kennedy Lancaster led Tipton with scores of 43 and 44, respectively, and the Blue Devils also counted Lucy Lightfoot’s 52 and Claire Orcutt’s 63.
For the Kats, Brileigh Quillen-Popejoy shot 51 and was followed by Matilda Stout’s 64, Zoey Ausbrook’s 69 and Jacey Cody’s 71.
BOYS TENNIS
N. CENTRAL 3, KOKOMO 2
Kokomo battled tough in a road match against defending state champion North Central.
The Kats’ points came from No. 2 singles player Andrew Guerre (6-3, 6-2) and the No. 1 doubles team of Easton Douglas and Micah Taflinger (6-4, 3-6, 7-5).
“For the first time this year, all five positions played Kokomo tennis,” Kokomo coach Travis Taflinger said. “It was my favorite match of the year. North Central sat out a couple of their top players, but [the ones who played] were all juniors and seniors who play tennis year round.
“Andrew had one of the best matches of his career and is gaining his strength back for a great finish to his senior year. Micah and Easton by far played the best doubles I have seen from a Kokomo team in the past three years. They knocked in serves and returns, came to the net, and played aggressive, smart tennis. It was a huge win for them.”
Travis Taflinger noted the play of others as well against the No. 13-ranked Panthers.
“Two years ago, we won one game in five matches. [Wednesday] we won two matches against the defending state champs. I can’t wait for Labor Day weekend to be over so that we can get back to some big matches to finish the year,” he said.
PERU 5, LOGAN 0
The Bengal Tigers improved to 7-0 with the road win.
The No. 2 doubles team Jadin Pallante and Karter Schwartz put the wraps on the 5-0 sweep with a hard-fought win in three sets — 6-4, 4-6, 11-9.
Also for Peru, Ian Potts won 6-4, 6-0 at No. 1 singles, Jayleb Walsh won 6-1, 6-2 at No. 2 singles, Jacob Boswell prevailed 7-6 (7-2), 6-2 at No. 3 singles and Jackson Boswell and Lucas Musser won 6-2, 6-4 at No. 1 doubles.
CASS 3, ROSSVILLE 2
The Kings came out on top of a tight tussle against visiting Rossville. Byron Hurst won the No. 1 singles point for the Kings 6-3, 6-0. Liam Ellington won No. 3 singles 6-3, 6-3. And the No. 2 doubles team of Riley Johnson and Jarin Williams won 6-2, 6-1.
“The boys took home the win at home against a very good Rossville team,” Cass coach Matt Hurst said. “The squad was competitive up and down the roster.”
WABASH 4, EASTERN 1
Jase Cloum and Jonathan Atherton won the No. 2 doubles match 6-4, 6-1 to get Eastern (4-4) on the board at Wabash.
“I thought we competed in some spots but Wabash’s got a solid team, especially at their two No. 1 spots, and their 2 singles,” Eastern coach Shawn Flanary said. “Maybe [we were] a little flat on the road and need to come out with more energy, but that’s part of learning. They’re a good team.”
VOLLEYBALL
WESTERN 3, FRANKFORT 0
The Panthers breezed past the visiting Hot Dogs 25-6, 25-16, 25-13 in a matchup of Sectional 22 teams.
Lacy Rathbun had a nice two-way performance for the Panthers with 14 kills and 12 digs. Kenna Smith and Ellie Kretz floored six kills apiece and Kayleigh Turner dished 25 assists to go with 16 service points and a dozen digs.
GIRLS SOCCER
OLE MISS 1, EASTERN 0
The Comets fell on the road at Mississinewa when the home squad converted on a corner kick. Ruby Sheets had nine saves for Eastern.
BOYS SOCCER
TIPTON 4, TAYLOR 3
Tipton (3-2-1) edged Taylor (0-5) in an attacking game at Tipton.
Jonoah Trueblood, Eli O’Neal and Carlos Hinojosa scored for the Titans with Ryan Fleek and Hinohosa dishing assists. Angelo Anders had five saves.
“We played a lot better,” Taylor coach Kirk Wiley said. “I think [Wednesday] night was one of our most complete games that we’ve played. We had one minor lapse midway through the second half and eventually that cost us the goal that kind of decided the game.
“I don’t want to say dominated, but we controlled a lot of the first half especially, got a lot more quality chances. We had 14 shots and I would say probably eight or nine of those were on goal. So we got more chances and were able to convert.”
